How to Redeem Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Pre Order Bonuses

Having a hard time as you try to redeem Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League pre order bonuses? Those who purchased the Deluxe Edition can now explore Metropolis, but you may need some help redeeming the bonus items you’ve earned. We’ll give you some pointers!

How to Redeem Pre Order Bonuses in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

First of all, it’s worth noting that redeeming pre order Deluxe Edition bonuses may not work in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League at the time of writing.

After a range of reports from fans on the Suicide Squad subreddit, Rocksteady support confirmed that they’re looking into an issue with this exclusive content not unlocking. It was shared on the game’s Discord server, meaning the devs are definitely aware of the issue.

There doesn’t appear to be a fix yet, meaning those who purchased the Deluxe Edition and want their DLC skins are unable to do so. Unfortunately, there’s no workaround to speed up the process or game the system to get these items. It’s a case of waiting for Rocksteady to resolve the issue, and then claiming your items from your platform’s digital store.

Until then, there’s nothing specific that players can do to speed up the process and access their exclusive items. We recommend keeping an eye on the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League X page, as well as the game’s Discord server. Keep an eye on the ‘known-issues’ channel, and you’ll be the first to hear when the pre order content becomes available.

