Akimbo is a secondary weapon modifier in MW3 that lets you hip-fire two of your secondary weapons instead of one, effectively doubling your firepower. If you are a fan of the dual-wielding playstyle, follow this guide to learn how to get akimbo in Modern Warfare 3.

Unlocking Akimbo in MW3

Akimbo is a modifier that is available on grip attachments for secondary weapons. You first have to unlock the Akimbo grip attachment for your gun and then equip it using the Gunsmith for it to work. Below is the list of all the weapons that can be used akimbo-style and on which levels you unlock the required grips. Note that if you use Akimbo, you won’t be able to aim down sight anymore.

Weapons That Be Used Akimbo

Weapons that carry over from MW2:

P890 – unlocked at weapon level 26

New weapons in MW3:

WSP Stinger – unlocked at weapon level 13

– unlocked at weapon Renetti – unlocked at weapon level 13

– unlocked at weapon COR-45 – unlocked at level 17

Akimbo can be a great way to up your damage close range, though weapons become unusable for any medium/long range engagement. To maximize the akimbo potential, use it in close-quarters multiplayer maps or for the 3v3v3 Cutthroat mode.

Now that you know how to get Akimbo in Modern Warfare 3, go out there and show your enemies what a gunslinger you are. If two guns are too flashy for you, check out this guide on how to Pistol Swap faster in MW3 to get the most out of your secondary weapon.