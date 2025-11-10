Forgot password
Megabonk characters tier list
Image via Megabonk
Category:
Guides

Megabonk Best Characters Tier List [November 2025]

The only Megabonk characters tier list you'll need!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Nov 10, 2025 11:27 am

Characters are arguably the most important thing you’ll need to pick in Megabonk, and some have passives that will make topping the leaderboard much easier than others. In our Megabonk characters tier list below, we will go over what the best characters are, their passives and weapons, and why they’re the best.

Table of Contents

Megabonk Characters Tier List

META CHARACTERS
S
Noelle character in Megabonk
Noelle
Fox character in Megabonk
Fox
Bush character in Megabonk
Bush
VERY GOOD CHARACTERS
A
Megachad character in Megabonk
Megachad
Ogre character in Megabonk
Ogre
Robinette character in Megabonk
Robinette
CL4NK character in Megabonk
CL4NK
Bandit character in Megabonk
Bandit
Sir Chadwell character in Megabonk
Sir Chadwell
DECENT & NICHE CHARACTERS
B
Vlad character in Megabonk
Vlad
Calcium character in Megabonk
Calcium
Birdo character in Megabonk
Birdo
Dicehead character in Megabonk
Dicehead
Amog character in Megabonk
Amog
Spaceman character in Megabonk
Spaceman
WEAK CHARACTERS
C
Tony McZoom character in Megabonk
Tony McZoom
Athena character in Megabonk
Athena
Ninja character in Megabonk
Ninja
Monke character in Megabonk
Monke
Sir Oofie character in Megabonk
Sir Oofie

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best characters in Megabonk. Their passives are OP, and if you build them right, you’ll be topping the leaderboards.
  • A Tier: Very strong characters that can reach high kill counts with proper builds and are useful for a lot of challenges.
  • B Tier: Niche characters that are either useful for certain challenges or just aren’t as strong as A/S-tier characters.
  • C Tier: Bad characters that underperform in most circumstances.

In the tier list above, we ranked all characters in Megabonk by their overall strength and potential to reach extremely high kill counts and top the leaderboard. Passive abilities and basic weapons are what define each character. Some characters have god-tier passives, while some have garbage-tier ones. Basic weapons are also important, but not nearly as much.

The best characters in Megabonk right now are Fox, Bush, and Noelle, while the worst ones are Tony McZoom, Athena, Ninja, Monke, and Sir Oofie. Note that RNG plays a massive part in each and every run, so don’t write off a character just because you were unlucky with your rolls or went with a suboptimal build.

More details about each character’s strengths and weaknesses are in the section below. Also, check out the Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn how each character’s passive applies during damage calculation.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Characters in Megabonk

CharacterWeaponPassivePros & Cons
Noelle character in Megabonk
Noelle		Frostwalker weapon in Megabonk
Frostwalker
Freeze and damage enemies in an area around you.		Enduring passive in Megabonk
Enduring
Gain 1% Size per level.
Increase Damage per currently frozen enemies.		+ Stacks insane Size from her passive, allowing you to stack DMG on your weapons
+ Her passive DMG bonus is unique, and multiplies with all other damage bonuses
+ By far the strongest character in Megabonk right now
Fox character in Megabonk
Fox		Firestaff weapon in Megabonk
Firestaff
Shoots fireballs that explode on impact.		RNG Blessing passive in Megabonk
RNG Blessing
Gain 2% Luck per Level.		+ Has passive Luck stacking, which accelerates you by a lot
+ One of the easiest and most beginner friendly characters to use
Doesn’t have as much damage compared to Noelle
Bush character in Megabonk
Bush		Sniper Rifle weapon in Megabonk
Sniper Rifle
Fires piercing bullets.
Can be manually aimed.		Bullseye passive in Megabonk
Bullseye
Random enemies are marked.
Gain 1% Crit DMG per Level.		+ Stacks Crit DMG from its passive, which is one of the best DPS stats
+ Makes for a very easy early game if you can stack Crit Chance quickly
Sniper Rifle is a very bad starting weapon, and you’ll need to get another one ASAP

A Tier – Very Good Characters

CharacterWeaponPassivePros & Cons
Megachad character in Megabonk
Megachad		Aura weapon in Megabonk
Aura
Damage enemies in an area around you.		Flex passive in Megabonk
Flex
Flex to stop damage.
Decrease cooldown by 0.2s per Level.
Gain 2.5% Damage when flexing.		+ Can stack very high damage from his passive very early on
+ The passive stacks extremely well even later into the run
The Flex passive shares DPS calculations with some items
Ogre character in Megabonk
Ogre		Axe weapon in Megabonk
Axe
Throws spinning axes that deal AoE DMG.		Warrior passive in Megabonk
Warrior
Gain 1.5% Damage per Level.		+ Has excellent DPS stacking from his passive
+ Axe is one of the best weapons right now
He is just a slightly worse version of Megachad
Robinette character in Megabonk
Robinette		Bow weapon in Megabonk
Bow
Shoots arrows that pierce enemies.		Stonks passive in Megabonk
Stonks
Gain 1% Gold Gain per Level.
Increase DMG slightly by total Gold in inventory.		+ Has a unique stacking mechanic that relies on Gold
+ Works with the Golden Tome and other forms of Gold generation
The DPS stacking from her passive falls off later on
CL4NK character in Megabonk
CL4NK		Revolver weapon in Megabonk
Revolver
Fires multiple bullets at enemies.		Crit Happens passive in Megabonk
Crit Happens
Gain 1% Crit Chance per Level.		+ One of the best characters during the early stages of a run
+ Revolver is a good weapon and Crit Happens buffs your damage quickly
Crit Chance falls off later compared to other DPS stats
Bandit character in Megabonk
Bandit		Dexecutioner weapon in Megabonk
Dexecutioner
A piercing blade.
Small chance to instantly execute an enemy.		Flowstate passive in Megabonk
Flowstate
Gain 1% Attack Speed per Level.		+ Starts with the best weapon in the game
+ His Attack Speed passive is great for on-hit weapons and items
Most meta items and weapons don’t benefit as much from Attack Speed
Sir Chadwell character in Megabonk
Sir Chadwell		Corrupted Sword weapon in Megabonk
Corrupted Sword
Slashes in both directions.
Deals increased damage at low HP.		Curse passive in Megabonk
Curse
Gain 1% Difficulty per level.		+ Stacks Difficulty passively, leaving up a slot for another tome
+ Has a very good starter weapon
DPS passives of other characters make them much better in general

B Tier – Decent Characters

CharacterWeaponPassivePros & Cons
Vlad character in Megabonk
Vlad		Blood Magic weapon in Megabonk
Blood Magic
Summons blood magic.
5% chance to increase Max HP on kill.		Vampire passive in Megabonk
Vampire
Gain 1% Lifesteal per Level.		+ Can stack absurd amounts of HP for the Holy Book interaction
+ One of the easiest and most beginner-friendly characters
+ Will help you clear most bosses due to how safe he is
Relies on Holy Book for damage
Isn’t that good for leaderboard runs
Calcium character in Megabonk
Calcium		Bone weapon in Megabonk
Bone
Throws bones that bounce off enemies.		Speed Demon passive in Megabonk
Speed Demon
Speed builds over time, going down if you take DMG.
Gain DMG based on your Speed.		+ Excellent Movement Speed and DPS buff from the passive
+ Bone is a fairly decent early-game weapon
Getting damaged kills your passive instantly
Birdo character in Megabonk
Birdo		Tornado weapon in Megabonk
Tornado
Sends out tornadoes, knocking enemies back.		Float passive in Megabonk
Float
Hold “Jump” to float in the air.
Gain 1% Airborne Damage per Level.		+ Excellent damage buff from his passive if used correctly
+ Very safe due to his base Tornado weapon and float passive
You need to move constantly to keep the passive DMG increase active
Dicehead character in Megabonk
Dicehead		Dice weapon in Megabonk
Dice
Throw dice that deal 1 – 6 DMG.
Rolling a 6 increases your Crit Chance permanently.		Gamba passive in Megabonk
Gamba
Roll the dice and upgrade a random stat on Level Up!		+ Has a Chaos tome built into its kit
+ Dice is a very good early-game weapon that scales quickly
Chaos tome provides much better stat boosts
The passive has diminishing returns the longer the run is
Amog character in Megabonk
Amog		Poison weapon in Megabonk
Poison Flask
Throws toxic flasks, dealing AoE DMG and poisoning them.		Plague passive in Megabonk
Plague
Poisoned enemies explode, poisoning nearby enemies.		+ The best character for DoT/poison-stacking builds
Doesn’t have an OP DMG-stacking passive like most meta characters
Spaceman character in Megabonk
Spaceman		Black Hole weapon in Megabonk
Black Hole
Shoots a black hole that pulls enemies in.		Quantum XP Theory passive in Megabonk
Quantum XP Theory
Gain 1% XP Gain per Level.		+ Passive XP gain is a very good scaling stat actually
+ Black Hole is a very good starting weapon
The XP tome has much better scaling, making his passive weak in comparison

C Tier – Weak Characters

CharacterWeaponPassivePros & Cons
Tony McZoom character in Megabonk
Tony McZoom		Wireless Dagger weapon in Megabonk
Wireless Dagger
Throw smart daggers at your enemies.		Zap passive in Megabonk
Zap
Charge an electric attack by moving around.
Gain 2% Pickup Range per level.		+ Has a decent starting weapon
Borderline useless passive ability for Pickup Range
One of the overall weakest characters in Megabonk
Athena character in Megabonk
Athena		Aegis weapon in Megabonk
Aegis
Blocks incoming attacks and sends out shockwaves.		Lock In passive in Megabonk
Lock In
Deal more damage on lower HP.
Gain 2 Thorns per Level.		+ Very good passive for Thorns-stacking builds
+ Aegis is a decent weapon early on
The passive is useless if you don’t plan on stacking Thorns
Ninja character in Megabonk
Ninja		Katana weapon in Megabonk
Katana
A sharp blade that targets the closest enemy.		Shadowstep passive in Megabonk
Shadowstep
Execute an enemy upon evading them.
Also, gain 0.5% Evasion per level.		+ Has one of the best beginner weapons in the game
Very bad passive scaling with diminishing returns
Takes a lot more effort than the meta characters to ramp up DPS
Monke character in Megabonk
Monke		Bananarang weapon in Megabonk
Bananarang
Throws bananas that return to the owner.		Monke Grip passive in Megabonk
Monke Grip
Climb up walls.
Also, gain +2 Max HP per Level.		+ Climbing walls can help you stay alive early on
The passive HP scaling isn’t strong enough to warrant using him
Bananarang isn’t a meta weapon anymore
Sir Oofie character in Megabonk
Sir Oofie		Sword weapon in Megabonk
Sword
Slashes through multiple enemies.		Reinforced passive in Megabonk
Reinforced
Gain 1% Armor per Level.		+ Can stack insane amounts of Armor and be very safe
Has a weak passive and a weak starting weapon
One of the worst characters in Megabonk

Megabonk Characters Tier List FAQ

What are the best characters in Megabonk?

The best characters in Megabonk are Noelle, Fox, and Bush, as they have the best passive abilities that scale their damage and Luck.


What makes a character meta?

The most important thing is the character’s passive abilities. Generally, you’ll want either some kind of damage stacking or another hard-to-stack stat, such as Luck, Difficulty, etc. Weapons aren’t as important as the passives.


What are the worst characters?

The worst characters right now are Tony McZoom, Athena, Ninja, Monke, and Sir Oofie. All of them have weak passives that don’t allow for strong leaderboard runs.

And that does it for our Megabonk characters tier list. To learn more about the current meta, be sure to check out our Megabonk best build guide, Megabonk weapons tier list, Megabonk items tier list, and Megabonk tomes tier list!

