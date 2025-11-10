Megabonk Best Characters Tier List [November 2025]

Characters are arguably the most important thing you’ll need to pick in Megabonk, and some have passives that will make topping the leaderboard much easier than others. In our Megabonk characters tier list below, we will go over what the best characters are, their passives and weapons, and why they’re the best.

Megabonk Characters Tier List

META CHARACTERS S Noelle Fox Bush VERY GOOD CHARACTERS A Megachad Ogre Robinette CL4NK Bandit Sir Chadwell DECENT & NICHE CHARACTERS B Vlad Calcium Birdo Dicehead Amog Spaceman WEAK CHARACTERS C Tony McZoom Athena Ninja Monke Sir Oofie Tiers Explained S Tier : The best characters in Megabonk. Their passives are OP, and if you build them right, you’ll be topping the leaderboards.

: The best characters in Megabonk. Their passives are OP, and if you build them right, you’ll be topping the leaderboards. A Tier : Very strong characters that can reach high kill counts with proper builds and are useful for a lot of challenges.

: Very strong characters that can reach high kill counts with proper builds and are useful for a lot of challenges. B Tier : Niche characters that are either useful for certain challenges or just aren’t as strong as A/S-tier characters.

: Niche characters that are either useful for certain challenges or just aren’t as strong as A/S-tier characters. C Tier: Bad characters that underperform in most circumstances.

In the tier list above, we ranked all characters in Megabonk by their overall strength and potential to reach extremely high kill counts and top the leaderboard. Passive abilities and basic weapons are what define each character. Some characters have god-tier passives, while some have garbage-tier ones. Basic weapons are also important, but not nearly as much.

The best characters in Megabonk right now are Fox, Bush, and Noelle, while the worst ones are Tony McZoom, Athena, Ninja, Monke, and Sir Oofie. Note that RNG plays a massive part in each and every run, so don’t write off a character just because you were unlucky with your rolls or went with a suboptimal build.

More details about each character’s strengths and weaknesses are in the section below. Also, check out the Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn how each character’s passive applies during damage calculation.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Characters in Megabonk

Character Weapon Passive Pros & Cons

Noelle

Frostwalker

Freeze and damage enemies in an area around you.

Enduring

Gain 1% Size per level.

Increase Damage per currently frozen enemies. + Stacks insane Size from her passive, allowing you to stack DMG on your weapons

+ Her passive DMG bonus is unique, and multiplies with all other damage bonuses

+ By far the strongest character in Megabonk right now

Fox

Firestaff

Shoots fireballs that explode on impact.

RNG Blessing

Gain 2% Luck per Level. + Has passive Luck stacking, which accelerates you by a lot

+ One of the easiest and most beginner friendly characters to use

– Doesn’t have as much damage compared to Noelle

Bush

Sniper Rifle

Fires piercing bullets.

Can be manually aimed.

Bullseye

Random enemies are marked.

Gain 1% Crit DMG per Level. + Stacks Crit DMG from its passive, which is one of the best DPS stats

+ Makes for a very easy early game if you can stack Crit Chance quickly

– Sniper Rifle is a very bad starting weapon, and you’ll need to get another one ASAP

A Tier – Very Good Characters

Character Weapon Passive Pros & Cons

Megachad

Aura

Damage enemies in an area around you.

Flex

Flex to stop damage.

Decrease cooldown by 0.2s per Level.

Gain 2.5% Damage when flexing. + Can stack very high damage from his passive very early on

+ The passive stacks extremely well even later into the run

– The Flex passive shares DPS calculations with some items

Ogre

Axe

Throws spinning axes that deal AoE DMG.

Warrior

Gain 1.5% Damage per Level. + Has excellent DPS stacking from his passive

+ Axe is one of the best weapons right now

– He is just a slightly worse version of Megachad

Robinette

Bow

Shoots arrows that pierce enemies.

Stonks

Gain 1% Gold Gain per Level.

Increase DMG slightly by total Gold in inventory. + Has a unique stacking mechanic that relies on Gold

+ Works with the Golden Tome and other forms of Gold generation

– The DPS stacking from her passive falls off later on

CL4NK

Revolver

Fires multiple bullets at enemies.

Crit Happens

Gain 1% Crit Chance per Level. + One of the best characters during the early stages of a run

+ Revolver is a good weapon and Crit Happens buffs your damage quickly

– Crit Chance falls off later compared to other DPS stats

Bandit

Dexecutioner

A piercing blade.

Small chance to instantly execute an enemy.

Flowstate

Gain 1% Attack Speed per Level. + Starts with the best weapon in the game

+ His Attack Speed passive is great for on-hit weapons and items

– Most meta items and weapons don’t benefit as much from Attack Speed

Sir Chadwell

Corrupted Sword

Slashes in both directions.

Deals increased damage at low HP.

Curse

Gain 1% Difficulty per level. + Stacks Difficulty passively, leaving up a slot for another tome

+ Has a very good starter weapon

– DPS passives of other characters make them much better in general

B Tier – Decent Characters

Character Weapon Passive Pros & Cons

Vlad

Blood Magic

Summons blood magic.

5% chance to increase Max HP on kill.

Vampire

Gain 1% Lifesteal per Level. + Can stack absurd amounts of HP for the Holy Book interaction

+ One of the easiest and most beginner-friendly characters

+ Will help you clear most bosses due to how safe he is

– Relies on Holy Book for damage

– Isn’t that good for leaderboard runs

Calcium

Bone

Throws bones that bounce off enemies.

Speed Demon

Speed builds over time, going down if you take DMG.

Gain DMG based on your Speed. + Excellent Movement Speed and DPS buff from the passive

+ Bone is a fairly decent early-game weapon

– Getting damaged kills your passive instantly

Birdo

Tornado

Sends out tornadoes, knocking enemies back.

Float

Hold “Jump” to float in the air.

Gain 1% Airborne Damage per Level. + Excellent damage buff from his passive if used correctly

+ Very safe due to his base Tornado weapon and float passive

– You need to move constantly to keep the passive DMG increase active

Dicehead

Dice

Throw dice that deal 1 – 6 DMG.

Rolling a 6 increases your Crit Chance permanently.

Gamba

Roll the dice and upgrade a random stat on Level Up! + Has a Chaos tome built into its kit

+ Dice is a very good early-game weapon that scales quickly

– Chaos tome provides much better stat boosts

– The passive has diminishing returns the longer the run is

Amog

Poison Flask

Throws toxic flasks, dealing AoE DMG and poisoning them.

Plague

Poisoned enemies explode, poisoning nearby enemies. + The best character for DoT/poison-stacking builds

– Doesn’t have an OP DMG-stacking passive like most meta characters

Spaceman

Black Hole

Shoots a black hole that pulls enemies in.

Quantum XP Theory

Gain 1% XP Gain per Level. + Passive XP gain is a very good scaling stat actually

+ Black Hole is a very good starting weapon

– The XP tome has much better scaling, making his passive weak in comparison

C Tier – Weak Characters

Character Weapon Passive Pros & Cons

Tony McZoom

Wireless Dagger

Throw smart daggers at your enemies.

Zap

Charge an electric attack by moving around.

Gain 2% Pickup Range per level. + Has a decent starting weapon

– Borderline useless passive ability for Pickup Range

– One of the overall weakest characters in Megabonk

Athena

Aegis

Blocks incoming attacks and sends out shockwaves.

Lock In

Deal more damage on lower HP.

Gain 2 Thorns per Level. + Very good passive for Thorns-stacking builds

+ Aegis is a decent weapon early on

– The passive is useless if you don’t plan on stacking Thorns

Ninja

Katana

A sharp blade that targets the closest enemy.

Shadowstep

Execute an enemy upon evading them.

Also, gain 0.5% Evasion per level. + Has one of the best beginner weapons in the game

– Very bad passive scaling with diminishing returns

– Takes a lot more effort than the meta characters to ramp up DPS

Monke

Bananarang

Throws bananas that return to the owner.

Monke Grip

Climb up walls.

Also, gain +2 Max HP per Level. + Climbing walls can help you stay alive early on

– The passive HP scaling isn’t strong enough to warrant using him

– Bananarang isn’t a meta weapon anymore

Sir Oofie

Sword

Slashes through multiple enemies.

Reinforced

Gain 1% Armor per Level. + Can stack insane amounts of Armor and be very safe

– Has a weak passive and a weak starting weapon

– One of the worst characters in Megabonk

Megabonk Characters Tier List FAQ

What are the best characters in Megabonk? The best characters in Megabonk are Noelle, Fox, and Bush, as they have the best passive abilities that scale their damage and Luck.

What makes a character meta? The most important thing is the character’s passive abilities. Generally, you’ll want either some kind of damage stacking or another hard-to-stack stat, such as Luck, Difficulty, etc. Weapons aren’t as important as the passives.

What are the worst characters? The worst characters right now are Tony McZoom, Athena, Ninja, Monke, and Sir Oofie. All of them have weak passives that don’t allow for strong leaderboard runs.

And that does it for our Megabonk characters tier list. To learn more about the current meta, be sure to check out our Megabonk best build guide, Megabonk weapons tier list, Megabonk items tier list, and Megabonk tomes tier list!

