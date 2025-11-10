Forgot password
Megabonk Best Items Tier List [November 2025]

All items in Megabonk ranked from best to worst in this ultimate tier list!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Nov 10, 2025 11:27 am

Items are one of the most important things in Megabonk, and with so many ways to customize the item pool, it’s difficult to discern what is meta and what is not. In our Megabonk items tier list below, we will analyze all items in the game, their effects, synergies, and pros and cons. This guide should serve you as the ultimate cheat sheet on which items to enable, banish, and pick up during your runs.

Megabonk Items Tier List

HIGH PRIORITY / STACK AS MANY AS YOU CAN
S
Anvil item in Megabonk
Anvil
Joe's Dagger item in Megabonk
Joe’s Dagger
Holy Book item in Megabonk
Holy Book
Spicy Meatball item in Megabonk
Spicy Meatball
Lightning Orb item in Megabonk
Lightning Orb
Bloody Cleaver item in Megabonk
Bloody Cleaver
Big Bonk item in Megabonk
Big Bonk
Overpowered Lamp item in Megabonk
Overpowered Lamp
Ice Cube item in Megabonk
Ice Cube
Credit Card Green item in Megabonk
Credit Card Green
Time Bracelet item in Megabonk
Time Bracelet
Key item in Megabonk
Key
Clover item in Megabonk
Clover
LOW PRIORITY / PICK UP A FEW AT LEAST
A
Soul Harvester item in Megabonk
Soul Harvester
Sucky Magnet item in Megabonk
Sucky Magnet
Za Warudo item in Megabonk
Za Warudo
Grandma's Secret item in Megabonk
Grandma’s Secret
Mirror item in Megabonk
Mirror
Turbo Skates item in Megabonk
Turbo Skates
Credit Card Red item in Megabonk
Credit Card Red
Idle Juice item in Megabonk
Idle Juice
Kevin item in Megabonk
Kevin
Echo Shard item in Megabonk
Echo Shard
Golden Shield item in Megabonk
Golden Shield
Thunder Mitts item in Megabonk
Thunder Mitts
Coward's Cloak item in Megabonk
Coward’s Cloak
Unstable Transfusion item in Megabonk
Unstable Transfusion
Electric Plug item in Megabonk
Electric Plug
Campfire item in Megabonk
Campfire
Backpack item in Megabonk
Backpack
Feathers item in Megabonk
Feathers
Beacon item in Megabonk
Beacon
Moldy Cheese item in Megabonk
Moldy Cheese
Cursed Doll item in Megabonk
Cursed Doll
Gym Sauce item in Megabonk
Gym Sauce
Battery item in Megabonk
Battery
Golden Glove item in Megabonk
Golden Glove
Wrench item in Megabonk
Wrench
Slippery Ring item in Megabonk
Slippery Ring
Medkit item in Megabonk
Medkit
Oats item in Megabonk
Oats
Borgar item in Megabonk
Borgar
PICK DEPENDING ON BUILD / BANISH OR DON’T ENABLE OTHERWISE
B
Dragonfire item in Megabonk
Dragonfire
Chonkplate item in Megabonk
Chonkplate
Giant Fork item in Megabonk
Giant Fork
Cursed Grabbies item in Megabonk
Cursed Grabbies
Beefy Ring item in Megabonk
Beefy Ring
Toxic Barrel item in Megabonk
Toxic Barrel
Spiky Shield item in Megabonk
Spiky Shield
Gas Mask item in Megabonk
Gas Mask
Quin's Mask item in Megabonk
Quin’s Mask
Beer item in Megabonk
Beer
Demonic Blood item in Megabonk
Demonic Blood
Demonic Blade item in Megabonk
Demonic Blade
Moldy Gloves item in Megabonk
Moldy Gloves
Knuckles item in Megabonk
Knuckles
Cactus item in Megabonk
Cactus
Skuleg item in Megabonk
Skuleg
PROBABLY JUST BANISH
C
Power Gloves item in Megabonk
Power Gloves
Slurp item in Megabonk
Slurp Gloves
Scarf item in Megabonk
Scarf
Phantom Shroud item in Megabonk
Phantom Shroud
DON’T ENABLE
D
Speed Boi item in Megabonk
Speed Boi
Energy Core item in Megabonk
Energy Core
Demonic Soul item in Megabonk
Demonic Soul
Bob (Dead) item in Megabonk
Bob (Dead)
Shattered Knowledge item in Megabonk
Shattered Knowledge
Eagle Claw item in Megabonk
Eagle Claw
Gamer Goggles item in Megabonk
Gamer Goggles
Slutty Cannon item in Megabonk
Slutty Cannon
Leeching Crystal item in Megabonk
Leeching Crystal
Golden Sneakers item in Megabonk
Golden Sneakers
Boss Buster item in Megabonk
Boss Buster
Ice Crystal item in Megabonk
Ice Crystal
Turbo Socks item in Megabonk
Turbo Socks
Ghost item in Megabonk
Ghost
Tactical Glasses item in Megabonk
Tactical Glasses
Forbidden Juice item in Megabonk
Forbidden Juice

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best items in the game that you want to stack as much as possible.
  • A Tier: Low-priority items that you want to pick up at least a few of, and they’ll provide a lot of value. Some can also be banished if you want to free up the pool.
  • B Tier: Items that can work for certain builds, but you should banish/disable them if you don’t plan to use them.
  • C Tier: Permanently enabled items that you’ll want to banish to free up the pool.
  • D Tier: Items that you don’t want enabled at all, most of the time.

NOTE: Some items like Tactical Glasses, Forbidden Juice, etc., aren’t bad but are also not worth enabling as they reduce your odds of getting actually good items of that same rarity.

In the tier list above, we ranked all items in Megabonk based on their overall strength. It should serve as an ultimate guide on which items from each rarity you should target. Note that some items within a tier might be better than the others, depending on your current setup.

Also, know that in some cases it might be better to pick a lower-rarity or a lower-tier item, such as when you’ve already stacked enough of the higher-tier items. Check out the Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn how each item affects damage calculation.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Items in Megabonk

ItemEffectPros & Cons
Anvil item in Megabonk
Anvil		Weapon upgrades can now have +1 more stats than normal.+ Provides a chance to get even more stats when upgrading weapons, which is universally good
+ Self-banishes after picking up one, making it extra valuable to get
+ Literally requires only one copy to be OP
Joe's Dagger item in Megabonk
Joe’s Dagger		1% chance to Execute an enemy. Performing Execute increases Damage by 1%.+ One of the best-scaling DPS items in Megabonk
+ Chance to execute outscales any HP enemies might have
+ Works extremely well with the Dexecutioner weapon
Holy Book item in Megabonk
Holy Book		100 Max HP, 50 HP Regen. Healing will now radiate damage to nearby enemies.+ One of the best DPS items for HP-stacking builds
+ Scales with Size, making its damage area much bigger
+ The flat Max HP gain is good even if you’re not building full HP
Spicy Meatball item in Megabonk
Spicy Meatball		Attacks have a 25% chance to explode, dealing 65% Damage to surrounding enemies.+ One of the best DPS items in Megabonk without many stacks needed
+ Scales really well with extra stacks, increasing proc chance and damage
Lightning Orb item in Megabonk
Lightning Orb		25% chance to summon lightning when hitting enemies. Lightning can now stun enemies.+ One of the best DPS/CC items in Megabonk
+ Provides excellent damage as well as utility
+ Works really well with the Lightning Staff weapon
Bloody Cleaver item in Megabonk
Bloody Cleaver		Lifesteal now triggers Bloodmark stacks. Also gain 50% chance to apply Bloodmark.+ Bloodmark is a very good damage source that scales with your DMG/Level
+ Doesn’t need many stacks to be extremely effective
+ Can even be banished after a few pick-ups to clear the Legendary pool
Big Bonk item in Megabonk
Big Bonk		2% chance to Bonk an enemy, dealing 20x Damage.+ One of the best DPS items in Megabonk
+ Scales insanely well and is generally one of the highest-priority items to get
Overpowered Lamp item in Megabonk
Overpowered Lamp		Items with on hit effects roll 1 additional time for their effects to trigger.+ Allows all your on-hit effects such as Poison to trigger more often
+ Doesn’t require many stacks to be really effective
Doesn’t benefit from a lot of stacks unlike most other Legendary items
Ice Cube item in Megabonk
Ice Cube		20% chance to inflict ice damage when hitting enemies. Ice can now freeze enemies.+ Provides a massive DPS increase and also another source of CC
+ One of the best CC/DPS items in Megabonk
+ Works really well with any fast-attacking weapon
Credit Card Green item in Megabonk
Credit Card Green		Increase Luck by +2% when opening a chest.+ Can give you massive Luck boosts if you stack it enough
+ Stack it early into a run and don’t open any chests until you have a huge amount of these
If you open chests too early, you won’t get enough value out of it
Time Bracelet item in Megabonk
Time Bracelet		Increase XP Gain by +8%.+ Stacks XP Gain, which is one of the hardest stats to stack
+ Provides immense value from just a few Time Bracelets picked up
+ A must-get item if you’re not using the XP Tome
+ By far the strongest common item in Megabonk
Key item in Megabonk
Key		+10% chance to open a chest for free.+ One of the best items to stack early into a run
+ Chance to open chests for free will preserve your economy
+ Allows you to make the most out of Credit Card Green stacks
Less value in getting it if you’ve already unlocked a lot of chests
Clover item in Megabonk
Clover		Increase Luck by +7.5%.+ Luck is a universally good stat that you can’t get enough of
+ Especially strong scaling because there are only a few sources of Luck
+ Provides immense value from just a few Clovers picked up
+ A must-get item if you’re not using the Luck Tome

A Tier – Lower Priority Items

ItemEffectPros & Cons
Soul Harvester item in Megabonk
Soul Harvester		Killing an enemy summons 2 homing souls.+ Excellent DPS increase without much need for investment
+ Can provide decent value even with 1 copy and then be banished
On kill effects are usually weaker than on-hit effects
Sucky Magnet item in Megabonk
Sucky Magnet		Periodically drag in all XP Shards around you.+ The ability to collect all XP on the map is extremely useful
+ One of the best Legendary items that work with just 1 copy
+ Can even be banished after 1 pick up to free up the Legendary item pool
Doesn’t benefit much from stacking many of them
Za Warudo item in Megabonk
Za Warudo		Upon taking damage that would kill you, freeze time for 10s. Breaks after one use.+ Prevents death and freezes time, allowing you to get out of really tricky situations
+ One of the bes