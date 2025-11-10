Megabonk Best Items Tier List [November 2025]

All items in Megabonk ranked from best to worst in this ultimate tier list!

Items are one of the most important things in Megabonk, and with so many ways to customize the item pool, it’s difficult to discern what is meta and what is not. In our Megabonk items tier list below, we will analyze all items in the game, their effects, synergies, and pros and cons. This guide should serve you as the ultimate cheat sheet on which items to enable, banish, and pick up during your runs.

Megabonk Items Tier List

HIGH PRIORITY / STACK AS MANY AS YOU CAN S Anvil Joe’s Dagger Holy Book Spicy Meatball Lightning Orb Bloody Cleaver Big Bonk Overpowered Lamp Ice Cube Credit Card Green Time Bracelet Key Clover LOW PRIORITY / PICK UP A FEW AT LEAST A Soul Harvester Sucky Magnet Za Warudo Grandma’s Secret Mirror Turbo Skates Credit Card Red Idle Juice Kevin Echo Shard Golden Shield Thunder Mitts Coward’s Cloak Unstable Transfusion Electric Plug Campfire Backpack Feathers Beacon Moldy Cheese Cursed Doll Gym Sauce Battery Golden Glove Wrench Slippery Ring Medkit Oats Borgar PICK DEPENDING ON BUILD / BANISH OR DON’T ENABLE OTHERWISE B Dragonfire Chonkplate Giant Fork Cursed Grabbies Beefy Ring Toxic Barrel Spiky Shield Gas Mask Quin’s Mask Beer Demonic Blood Demonic Blade Moldy Gloves Knuckles Cactus Skuleg PROBABLY JUST BANISH C Power Gloves Slurp Gloves Scarf Phantom Shroud DON’T ENABLE D Speed Boi Energy Core Demonic Soul Bob (Dead) Shattered Knowledge Eagle Claw Gamer Goggles Slutty Cannon Leeching Crystal Golden Sneakers Boss Buster Ice Crystal Turbo Socks Ghost Tactical Glasses Forbidden Juice Tiers Explained S Tier : The best items in the game that you want to stack as much as possible.

: The best items in the game that you want to stack as much as possible. A Tier : Low-priority items that you want to pick up at least a few of, and they’ll provide a lot of value. Some can also be banished if you want to free up the pool.

: Low-priority items that you want to pick up at least a few of, and they’ll provide a lot of value. Some can also be banished if you want to free up the pool. B Tier : Items that can work for certain builds, but you should banish/disable them if you don’t plan to use them.

: Items that can work for certain builds, but you should banish/disable them if you don’t plan to use them. C Tier : Permanently enabled items that you’ll want to banish to free up the pool.

: Permanently enabled items that you’ll want to banish to free up the pool. D Tier: Items that you don’t want enabled at all, most of the time.

NOTE: Some items like Tactical Glasses, Forbidden Juice, etc., aren’t bad but are also not worth enabling as they reduce your odds of getting actually good items of that same rarity.

In the tier list above, we ranked all items in Megabonk based on their overall strength. It should serve as an ultimate guide on which items from each rarity you should target. Note that some items within a tier might be better than the others, depending on your current setup.

Also, know that in some cases it might be better to pick a lower-rarity or a lower-tier item, such as when you’ve already stacked enough of the higher-tier items. Check out the Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn how each item affects damage calculation.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Items in Megabonk

Item Effect Pros & Cons

Anvil Weapon upgrades can now have +1 more stats than normal. + Provides a chance to get even more stats when upgrading weapons, which is universally good

+ Self-banishes after picking up one, making it extra valuable to get

+ Literally requires only one copy to be OP

Joe’s Dagger 1% chance to Execute an enemy. Performing Execute increases Damage by 1%. + One of the best-scaling DPS items in Megabonk

+ Chance to execute outscales any HP enemies might have

+ Works extremely well with the Dexecutioner weapon

Holy Book 100 Max HP, 50 HP Regen. Healing will now radiate damage to nearby enemies. + One of the best DPS items for HP-stacking builds

+ Scales with Size, making its damage area much bigger

+ The flat Max HP gain is good even if you’re not building full HP

Spicy Meatball Attacks have a 25% chance to explode, dealing 65% Damage to surrounding enemies. + One of the best DPS items in Megabonk without many stacks needed

+ Scales really well with extra stacks, increasing proc chance and damage

Lightning Orb 25% chance to summon lightning when hitting enemies. Lightning can now stun enemies. + One of the best DPS/CC items in Megabonk

+ Provides excellent damage as well as utility

+ Works really well with the Lightning Staff weapon

Bloody Cleaver Lifesteal now triggers Bloodmark stacks. Also gain 50% chance to apply Bloodmark. + Bloodmark is a very good damage source that scales with your DMG/Level

+ Doesn’t need many stacks to be extremely effective

+ Can even be banished after a few pick-ups to clear the Legendary pool

Big Bonk 2% chance to Bonk an enemy, dealing 20x Damage. + One of the best DPS items in Megabonk

+ Scales insanely well and is generally one of the highest-priority items to get

Overpowered Lamp Items with on hit effects roll 1 additional time for their effects to trigger. + Allows all your on-hit effects such as Poison to trigger more often

+ Doesn’t require many stacks to be really effective

– Doesn’t benefit from a lot of stacks unlike most other Legendary items

Ice Cube 20% chance to inflict ice damage when hitting enemies. Ice can now freeze enemies. + Provides a massive DPS increase and also another source of CC

+ One of the best CC/DPS items in Megabonk

+ Works really well with any fast-attacking weapon

Credit Card Green Increase Luck by +2% when opening a chest. + Can give you massive Luck boosts if you stack it enough

+ Stack it early into a run and don’t open any chests until you have a huge amount of these

– If you open chests too early, you won’t get enough value out of it

Time Bracelet Increase XP Gain by +8%. + Stacks XP Gain, which is one of the hardest stats to stack

+ Provides immense value from just a few Time Bracelets picked up

+ A must-get item if you’re not using the XP Tome

+ By far the strongest common item in Megabonk

Key +10% chance to open a chest for free. + One of the best items to stack early into a run

+ Chance to open chests for free will preserve your economy

+ Allows you to make the most out of Credit Card Green stacks

– Less value in getting it if you’ve already unlocked a lot of chests

Clover Increase Luck by +7.5%. + Luck is a universally good stat that you can’t get enough of

+ Especially strong scaling because there are only a few sources of Luck

+ Provides immense value from just a few Clovers picked up

+ A must-get item if you’re not using the Luck Tome

A Tier – Lower Priority Items