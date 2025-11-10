Best Build in Megabonk & Meta Explained [Ultimate Guide]

In Megabonk, there are specific items, tomes, weapons, and characters that are simply best-in-slot options and will fill the top of the leaderboard consistently. In the guide below, we will explain the best build in Megabonk, which works on every character (on some better than others), and general strategies for creating the meta builds.

The Best Build in Megabonk

Best Character

The best character to build around in Megabonk right now is Noelle, as she can stack both damage and Size from her passive, unlike any other character. She is simply broken and by far the best character. Other good options are Fox and Bush. Also, the build we will showcase works for all characters in Megabonk right now.

Character Weapon Passive Pros & Cons

Noelle

Frostwalker

Freeze and damage enemies in an area around you.

Enduring

Gain 1% Size per level.

Increase Damage per currently frozen enemies. + Stacks insane Size from her passive, allowing you to stack DMG on your weapons

+ Her passive DMG bonus is unique, and multiplies with all other damage bonuses

+ By far the strongest character in Megabonk right now

Best Weapons

The three best weapons to use with Noelle or any other meta character are Dexecutioner, Katana, and Flamewalker. All have very good utility, scaling, and value in the early game. The most important one is Dexecutioner, as it’s the single best weapon source of DPS in Megabonk.

Weapon Effect Best Stats to Stack Pros & Cons

Dexecutioner Piercing

Projectile

2% chance to instantly kill on hit. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + Chance to instantly kill enemies bypasses all damage requirements

+ Scales extremely well with Size, Attack Speed, and Projectile Count

+ Has excellent synergy with Joe’s Dagger, as they both execute enemies

+ By far the best weapon in Megabonk

Katana Melee

Projectile

Targets the closest enemy. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + Excellent for dealing with single high-HP targets such as bosses

+ Scales with various stats and is one of the best DPS weapons

+ Excellent early into the run because of its attack targeting

Flamewalker AoE

Projectile

Leaves a trail of fire behind you. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Duration

Size + One of the best weapons for the early part of the run

+ All enemies will follow you around, and this’ll damage them

– Doesn’t deal as much damage later in a run

Best Tomes

The four best tomes for any build in Megabonk right now are Chaos, XP, Cursed, and Precision. Chaos will help you stack various stats, XP will help you scale up and gain levels, Cursed will increase enemy spawns and allow you to get high kill counts required for leaderboard placement, and Precision is the best DPS tome you can add on top of those. These tomes work especially with Noelle, as she will get all the Size you’ll need with her passive.

Tome Effect Pros & Cons

Chaos Increases a random character’s stat every pick up, allowing to get Crit Damage and other niche stats. + Can get you increased Crit Damage, and other hard-to-obtain stats

+ The overall best tome in Megabonk right now for leaderboard runs

– Very bad RNG can ruin your run sometimes

XP Increases the character’s XP Gain by +9% per Level, allowing for faster level-ups. + Extra XP means more leavels and upgrades

+ Universally strong and works for every character

+ One of the best tomes to stack early on

Cursed Increases the Difficulty by +3.5% per Level, increasing enemy quantity and strength. + Difficulty accelerates the enemy spawns, allowing for record-breaking runs

+ One of the overall strongest tomes to use in every run

– Extremely bad to pick up early on, as it can scale up the enemies too quickly

Precision Increases the character’s Crit Chance by +7% per Level, with extra Crit Chance over 100% allowing for Overcrits, dealing more damage. + The best DPS-oriented tome as Crit Chance and Crit DMG are hard to stack

+ Works on virtually any build, as almost any damage can Crit

Best Items

Here is a quick overview of which are the best items for any build in Megabonk, how many of them you want to stack, and which ones you want to banish. Since there are too many items, we won’t dive too deep into why you should/shouldn’t use them (check out our Megabonk weapons tier list for all the detailed info). All items that aren’t listed should be toggled off.

Highest Priority High Priority Medium Priority Low Priority Banish

Anvil



Joe’s Dagger



Spicy Meatball



Lightning Orb



Big Bonk



Ice Cube



Credit Card Green



Kevin



Time Bracelet



Key



Clover

Holy Book



Mirror



Beefy Ring



Backpack



Echo Shard



Electric Plug



Beacon



Golden Shield



Moldy Cheese



Cursed Doll



Battery

Overpowered Lamp



Soul Harvester



Za Warudo



Sucky Magnet



Grandma’s Secret



Idle Juice



Unstable Transfusion



Coward’s Cloak



Golden Glove



Wrench



Slippery Ring

Bloody Cleaver



Turbo Skates



Campfire



Feathers



Thunder Mitts



Credit Card Red



Medkit



Oats



Borgar



Gym Sauce

Power Gloves



Slurp Gloves



Scarf



Spiky Shield



Phantom Shroud

Best Build Tips & Stat Stacking in Megabonk

Now that we’ve outlined the build, here are some notes that are crucial for understanding how meta builds and stat stacking work in Megabonk:

Some stats are better than others : Stats like Damage, Difficulty, XP, etc. are universally good, regardless of your build. On the other hand, Duration, Shield, Thorns, etc. are situational and work only with certain weapons/characters.

: Stats like Damage, Difficulty, XP, etc. are universally good, regardless of your build. On the other hand, Duration, Shield, Thorns, etc. are situational and work only with certain weapons/characters. Some stats are harder to stack than others : There are very few sources of Difficulty, XP, Luck, Critical Damage, etc., making them a higher priority to get from items/tomes/characters.

: There are very few sources of Difficulty, XP, Luck, Critical Damage, etc., making them a higher priority to get from items/tomes/characters. Diminishing returns of stat stacking : Stacking only one stat is bad because when you reach high stat numbers, every increase will be miniature compared to your current bonus. So, it’s crucial you diversify the stats you stack.

: Stacking only one stat is bad because when you reach high stat numbers, every increase will be miniature compared to your current bonus. So, it’s crucial you diversify the stats you stack. Damage Sources : Damage modifiers from certain items are grouped, making them stack additively even though they are different items. Because of that, certain items are much worse than the others in the same group (as they stack less of that stat). Here is the Megabonk damage formula, and which item’s bonuses are calculated as the same source: Megabonk Damage Formula = Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

: Damage modifiers from certain items are grouped, making them stack additively even though they are different items. Because of that, certain items are much worse than the others in the same group (as they stack less of that stat). Here is the Megabonk damage formula, and which item’s bonuses are calculated as the same source: Best-in-slot items are, in 99% of cases, the best for everyone : Most meta characters can be built with virtually the same builds. The only differences will be your passive, which is DPS stacking for most, and the default weapon, which is mostly irrelevant.

: Most meta characters can be built with virtually the same builds. The only differences will be your passive, which is DPS stacking for most, and the default weapon, which is mostly irrelevant. S-tier Character + S-tier Weapons + S-tier Tomes + S-tier Items = Meta Build : Yes, it’s really that simple.

: Yes, it’s really that simple. Take Tomes and upgrades that are the best for your weapons : Some weapons work better with Size or some other stats. Check out this sheet by Contract to see all the weapon/tome synergies. Also, check out the official Megabonk Discord server if you want to showcase/brainstorm builds.

: Some weapons work better with Size or some other stats. Check out this sheet by Contract to see all the weapon/tome synergies. Also, check out the official Megabonk Discord server if you want to showcase/brainstorm builds. Don’t banish tomes or weapons : All unpicked tomes and weapons are removed from the pool as soon as you fill all your tome and weapons lots. So, there is no reason to waste your banishes on them.

: All unpicked tomes and weapons are removed from the pool as soon as you fill all your tome and weapons lots. So, there is no reason to waste your banishes on them. Experiment: Who knows how many bugs there are in Megabonk and what kind of OP interactions they might enable. So, experiment and see whether you can break the game!

Megabonk Best Build FAQ

What is the best character in Megabonk? The best character in Megabonk is Noelle, as she can stack both Size and DPS from her passive, unlike any other character.

What are the best weapons in Megabonk? The best weapons in Megabonk are Dexecutioner, Katana, and Flamewalker. All have excellent scaling, are good early on, and are just generally OP weapons.

What are the best tomes in Megabonk? The best tomes in Megabonk are Chaos, Cursed, XP, and Precision. They give the best stats and are universally OP.

