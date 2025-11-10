Megabonk Best Weapons Tier List [November 2025]

All weapons ranked from best to worst in our definitive Megabonk weapons tier list!

Weapons are a core part of every build in Megabonk and will be the thing carrying you through the early game of every run. In our Megabonk weapons tier list below, we will cover all the weapons in Megabonk, which ones are the best, what stats they scale with, and other important details. Scroll down and let’s dive into it!

Megabonk Weapons Tier List

BEST WEAPONS S Dexecutioner Katana Flamewalker Axe VERY GOOD WEAPONS A Aura Blood Magic Dice Bow Revolver Firestaff Black Hole Tornado Lightning Staff Aegis Corrupted Sword Bone Bananarang DECENT WEAPONS B Wireless Dagger Sniper Rifle Poison Flask Slutty Rocket Shotgun Sword Dragon’s Breath Hero Sword Frostwalker BAD WEAPONS C Chunkers Space Noodle Mines Tiers Explained S Tier : The best weapons in Megabonk and the ones used in almost all the meta builds. These are the weapons that you want to use, and most of the time, nothing but them.

: The best weapons in Megabonk and the ones used in almost all the meta builds. These are the weapons that you want to use, and most of the time, nothing but them. A Tier : Very good weapons that can be excellent options depending on what kind of interactions you’re targeting with your items, tomes, etc.

: Very good weapons that can be excellent options depending on what kind of interactions you’re targeting with your items, tomes, etc. B Tier : Weapons that heavily rely on what other weapons you’re using and your build. More often than not, they aren’t the best-in-slot options.

: Weapons that heavily rely on what other weapons you’re using and your build. More often than not, they aren’t the best-in-slot options. C Tier: Extremely bad weapons that are borderline useless or so niche that there is no reason to go for them.

In the tier list above, we ranked all weapons in Megabonk based on their overall strength and versatility. Generally, Dexecutioner, Katana, Axe, and Flamewalker will be the best-in-slot weapons for almost every good build due to their DPS and utility.

There are many other weapons that can be viable, though they require non-meta tomes, certain items, or characters to make the most use of them. Also, check out Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn which weapons’ damage stacks and how.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Weapons in Megabonk

Weapon Effect Best Stats to Stack Pros & Cons

Dexecutioner Piercing

Projectile

2% chance to instantly kill on hit. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + Chance to instantly kill enemies bypasses all damage requirements

+ Scales extremely well with Size, Attack Speed, and Projectile Count

+ Has excellent synergy with Joe’s Dagger, as they both execute enemies

+ By far the best weapon in Megabonk

Katana Melee

Projectile

Targets the closest enemy. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + Excellent for dealing with single high-HP targets such as bosses

+ Scales with various stats and is one of the best DPS weapons

+ Excellent early into the run because of its attack targeting

Flamewalker AoE

Projectile

Leaves a trail of fire behind you. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Duration

Size + One of the best weapons for the early part of the run

+ All enemies will follow you around, and this’ll damage them

– Doesn’t deal much damage later in a run

Axe Projectile

Area Damage

Throws spinning axes that deal area damage. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Duration

Size

Knockback + Creates a kill-zone around you made of spinning axes

+ Easily procs all on-hit effects and scales well with Size and Projectile Count

+ Very good both early and late into a run

A Tier – Decent Weapons

Weapon Effect Best Stats to Stack Pros & Cons

Aura AoE

Damages enemies in an area around you Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Size + Can receive only Damage and Size as upgrades, making it very consistent

+ Strong DPS tool and effect proc throughout the run

– Doesn’t benefit from Crit stats, making its DPS subpar compared to meta weapons

Blood Magic AoE

Projectile

Summons blood magic.

5% chance to increase Max HP upon killing enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + The extra HP it generates is insanely valuable for HP-stacking builds

– You need to pick it up early and use it to farm weak enemies

– Doesn’t work if you can’t get last hits with it

Dice Projectile

Throw dice that deal 1-6 damage.

Rolling a 6 increases the weapons Crit Chance by 0.5% permanently. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Projectile Speed + Has infinitely-scaling Crit Chance, which works well with Crit Damage stacking

+ One of the best-scaling weapons in Megabonk

– Very weak early on compared to other good weapons

Bow Projectile

Piercing

Shoots arrows that pierce enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Knockback

Projectile Speed

Size + One of the best early-run weapons because of its piercing property

+ Excellent for triggering on-hit effects if you stack enough Attack Speed

– Requires Projectile Count stacks to get a decent AoE

Revolver Projectile

Fires multiple bullets at enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Projectile Bounces

Projectile Speed + Stacks a lot of stats and can be an excellent mob-clearing tool

+ Its Projectile Bounces upgrades make its DPS scale very well

+ Very strong early on with just a few upgrades

– Doesn’t have as much single-target DMG as other meta weapons

Firestaff Projectile

AoE

Shoots fireballs that explode on impact. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Projectile Speed + Decent weapon early into a run due to its damage and AoE

+ Works well with Dragonfire, increasing its DPS substantially

– Requires a lot of Size upgrades to become really strong

– Most meta weapons will perform and scale better

Black Hole Projectile

Piercing

AoE

Shoots a black hole that pulls enemies in. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Duration

Projectile Speed + One of the best setup/CC weapons in Megabonk

+ Gathers enemies, allowing you to burst them with projectiles

+ Excellent in the early game when combined with another weapon

– Isn’t as OP for the later stages of a run since its nerf

Tornado AoE

Projectile

Sends out tornadoes, knocking enemies back. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Projectile Speed + Excellent zoning tool due to its inherent Knockback

+ Extremely good for dealing with large swarms of enemies

– Doesn’t have nearly as much DPS as the meta weapons

Lightning Staff AoE

Projectile

Summons lightning to smite nearby enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Projectile Bounces

Size + Chains to enemies and has big AoE, allowing easy on-hit item procs

+ Very good DPS tool for clearing mobs

+ Makes the early game easy if you can get a few Projectile Bounce upgrades

– Doesn’t have any unique utility like most other meta weapons

Aegis Projectile

Shield

Blocks incoming attacks and sends out shockwaves. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Thorns + One of the best defensive tools for HP-stacking and Thorns builds

+ Extremely good for the early game survival

– Falls off later into a run if you’re not using a Thorns build

Corrupted Sword Projectile

Piercing

Slashes in both directions.

Deals increased damage at low HP. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + Has its own spot in the damage formula and can be an excellent DPS source

+ Works extremely well with builds that stay at low HP constantly

+ Is one of the best weapons for Athena because she also wants to stay at low HP

– Has reduced damage the more HP you have

– Can’t work in every build

Bone Projectile

Throws bones that bounce off enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Projectile Bounces

Knockback

Projectile Speed + Excellent for clearing mobs and it scales with various stats

+ Projectile Bounces increase its DPS substantially

– Requires you to stack a lot of DPS from non-weapon upgrades to be effective

– Doesn’t pierce in the same way most meta weapons do

Bananarang Projectile

Piercing

Throws bananas that return to the owner. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Projectile Speed + Scales extremely well with Size, Attack Speed, and Projectile Count

+ Can create a safe barrier around you similar to Axe

– Needs a lot of stats stacked to become really good

B Tier – Mediocre & Situational Weapons

Weapon Effect Best Stats to Stack Pros & Cons

Wireless Dagger Projectile

Throws homing smart daggers at your enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Projectile Speed + Homing projectiles make up for consistent DPS throughout the run

+ Doesn’t need many stats to work really well

– Doesn’t have pierce or any other mechanic to make it OP

Sniper Rifle Projectile

Piercing

Fires a high-powered, piercing bullet that can be manually aimed. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size + Can be manually aimed to DPS bosses and other dangerous targets

+ Piercing bullets help with farming mobs

– Isn’t as good on characters other than Bush

– Extremely weak for the early game compared to other weapons

Poison Flask AoE

Projectile

DoT

Throws toxic flasks at enemies, dealing area-damage and poisoning them. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Duration

Projectile Speed + Stacks poison and deals very good DoT to swarms of enemies

– Amog is the only character that can make the most out of it

– Very bad burst damage compared to other weapons

Slutty Rocket Projectile

Fires missiles that automatically seek out enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Projectile Speed + Homing missiles allow you to dodge while constantly dealing damage

+ Fairly good early on if you can stack a few Projectile Counts

– The DPS and lack of AoE/pierce make it very weak later into a run

– Doesn’t work well for stacking on-hit effects

Shotgun Projectile

Piercing

Fires a spread shot, stronger at close range.

Can be manually aimed. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Knockback + Pierces through enemies and can deal massive damage at close range

+ Can be manually aimed, allowing you to focus on bosses

– Needs multiple stats stacked to become really good

– Manually aiming shots is hard if you’re dodging enemies actively

Sword Melee

Slashes through multiple enemies. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Knockback + Straightforward weapon that gets the job done and scales well

– Doesn’t have any special traits like most other weapons

– One of the most underwhelming weapons in terms of DPS

Dragon’s Breath AoE

Fires a fierce dragon’s breath in the movement direction. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Duration

Size + Decent later on, once you have enough Size and Duration stacked

+ Works well with Dragonfire, increasing its DPS substantially

– You need to point it directly at enemies to work

– Small cone early on makes it very hard to use

Hero Sword Melee

Projectile

Slashes through multiple enemies and fires a piercing projectile. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Knockback + Just a better regular Sword with a piercing projectile

– Fairly difficult to obtain

– Can’t compare to meta weapons in terms of utility

Frostwalker AoE

Freezes and damages enemies in an area around you. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Duration

Size + Excellent utility weapon used to slow down and zone enemies

– Isn’t that good if you don’t stack enough Size

– Subpar DPS compared to most other weapons

C Tier – Weak Weapons

Weapon Effect Best Stats to Stack Pros & Cons

Chunkers Projectile

Area Damage

Summons chunky rocks that orbit around you. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Projectile Count

Size

Projectile Speed

Knockback

Duration + Rocks circling around you will zone out enemies

– One of the worst-scaling weapons in Megabonk

– Very low damage and just generally bad performance

Space Noodle AoE

Attaches to a nearby enemy.

Deals damage to enemies in-between.

Can’t kill the attached enemy until duration ends. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Attack Speed

Duration

Size – One of the worst weapons in Megabonk in terms of damage

– Detrimental for long runs as the Space Noodle makes the attached enemy unkillable

Mines AoE

Projectile

Deploys mines around you that explode when enemies get close.

Projectiles stay in place until duration ends or an enemy touches them. Damage

Crit Chance

Crit Damage

Projectile Count

Attack Speed

Duration

Size – One of the worst weapons in Megabonk in terms of damage

– Has base knockback, which might push enemies towards you

– They can despawn before they deal damage if you don’t stack enough Duration

Megabonk Weapons Tier List FAQ

What are the best weapons in Megabonk? The best weapons in Megabonk are Dexecutioner, Katana, Flamewalker, and Axe. All have excellent scaling, are good early on, and are just generally OP weapons.

What are the worst weapons? The worst weapons are Chunkers, Space Noodle, and Mines, as they don’t scale well and are very weak early into a run.

Should you disable weapons you don’t plan on using? No, there is no point in enabling weapons if you aren’t going to use them.

Should you banish any weapons? No, you shouldn’t banish weapons as they basically self-banish after you’ve collected 3 new weapons (as you have only 4 slots in total).

And that does it for our Megabonk weapons tier list. To learn more about the current meta, be sure to check out our Megabonk best build guide, Megabonk tomes tier list, Megabonk items tier list, and Megabonk characters tier list!

