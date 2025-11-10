Forgot password
Megabonk Weapons tier list
Image via Megabonk
Category:
Guides

Megabonk Best Weapons Tier List [November 2025]

All weapons ranked from best to worst in our definitive Megabonk weapons tier list!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Nov 10, 2025 11:27 am

Weapons are a core part of every build in Megabonk and will be the thing carrying you through the early game of every run. In our Megabonk weapons tier list below, we will cover all the weapons in Megabonk, which ones are the best, what stats they scale with, and other important details. Scroll down and let’s dive into it!

Table of Contents

Megabonk Weapons Tier List

BEST WEAPONS
S
Dexecutioner weapon in Megabonk
Dexecutioner
Katana weapon in Megabonk
Katana
Flamewalker weapon in Megabonk
Flamewalker
Axe weapon in Megabonk
Axe
VERY GOOD WEAPONS
A
Aura weapon in Megabonk
Aura
Blood Magic weapon in Megabonk
Blood Magic
Dice weapon in Megabonk
Dice
Bow weapon in Megabonk
Bow
Revolver weapon in Megabonk
Revolver
Firestaff weapon in Megabonk
Firestaff
Black Hole weapon in Megabonk
Black Hole
Tornado weapon in Megabonk
Tornado
Lightning Staff weapon in Megabonk
Lightning Staff
Aegis weapon in Megabonk
Aegis
Corrupted Sword weapon in Megabonk
Corrupted Sword
Bone weapon in Megabonk
Bone
Bananarang weapon in Megabonk
Bananarang
DECENT WEAPONS
B
Wireless Dagger weapon in Megabonk
Wireless Dagger
Sniper Rifle weapon in Megabonk
Sniper Rifle
Poison weapon in Megabonk
Poison Flask
Slutty Rocket weapon in Megabonk
Slutty Rocket
Shotgun weapon in Megabonk
Shotgun
Sword weapon in Megabonk
Sword
Dragon's Breath weapon in Megabonk
Dragon’s Breath
Hero Sword weapon in Megabonk
Hero Sword
Frostwalker weapon in Megabonk
Frostwalker
BAD WEAPONS
C
Chunkers weapon in Megabonk
Chunkers
Space Noodle weapon in Megabonk
Space Noodle
Mines weapon in Megabonk
Mines

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The best weapons in Megabonk and the ones used in almost all the meta builds. These are the weapons that you want to use, and most of the time, nothing but them.
  • A Tier: Very good weapons that can be excellent options depending on what kind of interactions you’re targeting with your items, tomes, etc.
  • B Tier: Weapons that heavily rely on what other weapons you’re using and your build. More often than not, they aren’t the best-in-slot options.
  • C Tier: Extremely bad weapons that are borderline useless or so niche that there is no reason to go for them.

In the tier list above, we ranked all weapons in Megabonk based on their overall strength and versatility. Generally, Dexecutioner, Katana, Axe, and Flamewalker will be the best-in-slot weapons for almost every good build due to their DPS and utility.

There are many other weapons that can be viable, though they require non-meta tomes, certain items, or characters to make the most use of them. Also, check out Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn which weapons’ damage stacks and how.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Weapons in Megabonk

WeaponEffectBest Stats to StackPros & Cons
Dexecutioner weapon in Megabonk
Dexecutioner		Piercing
Projectile
2% chance to instantly kill on hit.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size		+ Chance to instantly kill enemies bypasses all damage requirements
+ Scales extremely well with Size, Attack Speed, and Projectile Count
+ Has excellent synergy with Joe’s Dagger, as they both execute enemies
+ By far the best weapon in Megabonk
Katana weapon in Megabonk
Katana		Melee
Projectile
Targets the closest enemy.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size		+ Excellent for dealing with single high-HP targets such as bosses
+ Scales with various stats and is one of the best DPS weapons
+ Excellent early into the run because of its attack targeting
Flamewalker weapon in Megabonk
Flamewalker		AoE
Projectile
Leaves a trail of fire behind you.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Duration
Size		+ One of the best weapons for the early part of the run
+ All enemies will follow you around, and this’ll damage them
Doesn’t deal much damage later in a run
Axe weapon in Megabonk
Axe		Projectile
Area Damage
Throws spinning axes that deal area damage.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Duration
Size
Knockback		+ Creates a kill-zone around you made of spinning axes
+ Easily procs all on-hit effects and scales well with Size and Projectile Count
+ Very good both early and late into a run

A Tier – Decent Weapons

WeaponEffectBest Stats to StackPros & Cons
Aura weapon in Megabonk
Aura		AoE
Damages enemies in an area around you		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Size		+ Can receive only Damage and Size as upgrades, making it very consistent
+ Strong DPS tool and effect proc throughout the run
Doesn’t benefit from Crit stats, making its DPS subpar compared to meta weapons
Blood Magic weapon in Megabonk
Blood Magic		AoE
Projectile
Summons blood magic.
5% chance to increase Max HP upon killing enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size		+ The extra HP it generates is insanely valuable for HP-stacking builds
You need to pick it up early and use it to farm weak enemies
Doesn’t work if you can’t get last hits with it
Dice weapon in Megabonk
Dice		Projectile
Throw dice that deal 1-6 damage.
Rolling a 6 increases the weapons Crit Chance by 0.5% permanently.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Projectile Speed		+ Has infinitely-scaling Crit Chance, which works well with Crit Damage stacking
+ One of the best-scaling weapons in Megabonk
Very weak early on compared to other good weapons
Bow weapon in Megabonk
Bow		Projectile
Piercing
Shoots arrows that pierce enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Knockback
Projectile Speed
Size		+ One of the best early-run weapons because of its piercing property
+ Excellent for triggering on-hit effects if you stack enough Attack Speed
Requires Projectile Count stacks to get a decent AoE
Revolver weapon in Megabonk
Revolver		Projectile
Fires multiple bullets at enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Projectile Bounces
Projectile Speed		+ Stacks a lot of stats and can be an excellent mob-clearing tool
+ Its Projectile Bounces upgrades make its DPS scale very well
+ Very strong early on with just a few upgrades
Doesn’t have as much single-target DMG as other meta weapons
Firestaff weapon in Megabonk
Firestaff		Projectile
AoE
Shoots fireballs that explode on impact.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Projectile Speed		+ Decent weapon early into a run due to its damage and AoE
+ Works well with Dragonfire, increasing its DPS substantially
Requires a lot of Size upgrades to become really strong
Most meta weapons will perform and scale better
Black Hole weapon in Megabonk
Black Hole		Projectile
Piercing
AoE
Shoots a black hole that pulls enemies in.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Duration
Projectile Speed		+ One of the best setup/CC weapons in Megabonk
+ Gathers enemies, allowing you to burst them with projectiles
+ Excellent in the early game when combined with another weapon
Isn’t as OP for the later stages of a run since its nerf
Tornado weapon in Megabonk
Tornado		AoE
Projectile
Sends out tornadoes, knocking enemies back.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Projectile Speed		+ Excellent zoning tool due to its inherent Knockback
+ Extremely good for dealing with large swarms of enemies
Doesn’t have nearly as much DPS as the meta weapons
Lightning Staff weapon in Megabonk
Lightning Staff		AoE
Projectile
Summons lightning to smite nearby enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Projectile Bounces
Size		+ Chains to enemies and has big AoE, allowing easy on-hit item procs
+ Very good DPS tool for clearing mobs
+ Makes the early game easy if you can get a few Projectile Bounce upgrades
Doesn’t have any unique utility like most other meta weapons
Aegis weapon in Megabonk
Aegis		Projectile
Shield
Blocks incoming attacks and sends out shockwaves.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Thorns		+ One of the best defensive tools for HP-stacking and Thorns builds
+ Extremely good for the early game survival
Falls off later into a run if you’re not using a Thorns build
Corrupted Sword weapon in Megabonk
Corrupted Sword		Projectile
Piercing
Slashes in both directions.
Deals increased damage at low HP.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size		+ Has its own spot in the damage formula and can be an excellent DPS source
+ Works extremely well with builds that stay at low HP constantly
+ Is one of the best weapons for Athena because she also wants to stay at low HP
Has reduced damage the more HP you have
Can’t work in every build
Bone weapon in Megabonk
Bone		Projectile
Throws bones that bounce off enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Projectile Bounces
Knockback
Projectile Speed		+ Excellent for clearing mobs and it scales with various stats
+ Projectile Bounces increase its DPS substantially
Requires you to stack a lot of DPS from non-weapon upgrades to be effective
Doesn’t pierce in the same way most meta weapons do
Bananarang weapon in Megabonk
Bananarang		Projectile
Piercing
Throws bananas that return to the owner.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Projectile Speed		+ Scales extremely well with Size, Attack Speed, and Projectile Count
+ Can create a safe barrier around you similar to Axe
Needs a lot of stats stacked to become really good

B Tier – Mediocre & Situational Weapons

WeaponEffectBest Stats to StackPros & Cons
Wireless Dagger weapon in Megabonk
Wireless Dagger		Projectile
Throws homing smart daggers at your enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Projectile Speed		+ Homing projectiles make up for consistent DPS throughout the run
+ Doesn’t need many stats to work really well
Doesn’t have pierce or any other mechanic to make it OP
Sniper Rifle weapon in Megabonk
Sniper Rifle		Projectile
Piercing
Fires a high-powered, piercing bullet that can be manually aimed.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size		+ Can be manually aimed to DPS bosses and other dangerous targets
+ Piercing bullets help with farming mobs
Isn’t as good on characters other than Bush
Extremely weak for the early game compared to other weapons
Poison weapon in Megabonk
Poison Flask		AoE
Projectile
DoT
Throws toxic flasks at enemies, dealing area-damage and poisoning them.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Duration
Projectile Speed		+ Stacks poison and deals very good DoT to swarms of enemies
Amog is the only character that can make the most out of it
Very bad burst damage compared to other weapons
Slutty Rocket weapon in Megabonk
Slutty Rocket		Projectile
Fires missiles that automatically seek out enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Projectile Speed		+ Homing missiles allow you to dodge while constantly dealing damage
+ Fairly good early on if you can stack a few Projectile Counts
The DPS and lack of AoE/pierce make it very weak later into a run
Doesn’t work well for stacking on-hit effects
Shotgun weapon in Megabonk
Shotgun		Projectile
Piercing
Fires a spread shot, stronger at close range.
Can be manually aimed.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Knockback		+ Pierces through enemies and can deal massive damage at close range
+ Can be manually aimed, allowing you to focus on bosses
Needs multiple stats stacked to become really good
Manually aiming shots is hard if you’re dodging enemies actively
Sword weapon in Megabonk
Sword		Melee
Slashes through multiple enemies.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Knockback		+ Straightforward weapon that gets the job done and scales well
Doesn’t have any special traits like most other weapons
One of the most underwhelming weapons in terms of DPS
Dragon's Breath weapon in Megabonk
Dragon’s Breath		AoE
Fires a fierce dragon’s breath in the movement direction.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Duration
Size		+ Decent later on, once you have enough Size and Duration stacked
+ Works well with Dragonfire, increasing its DPS substantially
You need to point it directly at enemies to work
Small cone early on makes it very hard to use
Hero Sword weapon in Megabonk
Hero Sword		Melee
Projectile
Slashes through multiple enemies and fires a piercing projectile.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Knockback		+ Just a better regular Sword with a piercing projectile
Fairly difficult to obtain
Can’t compare to meta weapons in terms of utility
Frostwalker weapon in Megabonk
Frostwalker		AoE
Freezes and damages enemies in an area around you.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Duration
Size		+ Excellent utility weapon used to slow down and zone enemies
Isn’t that good if you don’t stack enough Size
Subpar DPS compared to most other weapons

C Tier – Weak Weapons

WeaponEffectBest Stats to StackPros & Cons
Chunkers weapon in Megabonk
Chunkers		Projectile
Area Damage
Summons chunky rocks that orbit around you.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Projectile Count
Size
Projectile Speed
Knockback
Duration		+ Rocks circling around you will zone out enemies
One of the worst-scaling weapons in Megabonk
Very low damage and just generally bad performance
Space Noodle weapon in Megabonk
Space Noodle		AoE
Attaches to a nearby enemy.
Deals damage to enemies in-between.
Can’t kill the attached enemy until duration ends.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Attack Speed
Duration
Size		 One of the worst weapons in Megabonk in terms of damage
Detrimental for long runs as the Space Noodle makes the attached enemy unkillable
Mines weapon in Megabonk
Mines		AoE
Projectile
Deploys mines around you that explode when enemies get close.
Projectiles stay in place until duration ends or an enemy touches them.		Damage
Crit Chance
Crit Damage
Projectile Count
Attack Speed
Duration
Size		 One of the worst weapons in Megabonk in terms of damage
Has base knockback, which might push enemies towards you
They can despawn before they deal damage if you don’t stack enough Duration

Megabonk Weapons Tier List FAQ

What are the best weapons in Megabonk?

The best weapons in Megabonk are Dexecutioner, Katana, Flamewalker, and Axe. All have excellent scaling, are good early on, and are just generally OP weapons.


What are the worst weapons?

The worst weapons are Chunkers, Space Noodle, and Mines, as they don’t scale well and are very weak early into a run.


Should you disable weapons you don’t plan on using?

No, there is no point in enabling weapons if you aren’t going to use them.


Should you banish any weapons?

No, you shouldn’t banish weapons as they basically self-banish after you’ve collected 3 new weapons (as you have only 4 slots in total).

And that does it for our Megabonk weapons tier list. To learn more about the current meta, be sure to check out our Megabonk best build guide, Megabonk tomes tier list, Megabonk items tier list, and Megabonk characters tier list!

