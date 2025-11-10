Megabonk Best Tomes Tier List [November 2025]

Tomes are one of the core item categories you’ll pick up in Megabonk, and with only 4 slots for them, you’ll want to pick nothing but the best ones. In our Megabonk tomes tier list below, we will rank all tomes from best to worst and explain how they work, which weapons they synergize with, and more. Let’s dive in.

Megabonk Tomes Tier List

META TOMES FOR EVERY CHARACTER & BUILD S Chaos XP Cursed Precision Luck Damage VERY GOOD TOMES FOR MULTIPLE CHARACTERS & BUILDS A Cooldown Quantity Bloody Size VERY GOOD TOMES FOR SPECIFIC BUILDS B Golden HP Thorns NICHE TOMES FOR SPECIFIC BUILDS C Shield Armor Evasion Duration VERY BAD TOMES D Knockback Agility Regen Projectile Speed Silver Attraction Tiers Explained S Tier : The overall best and most versatile tomes in Megabonk. You can use them in every single run.

: The overall best and most versatile tomes in Megabonk. You can use them in every single run. A Tier : Very strong tomes that can be better than the S-tier ones, depending on your build. However, they aren’t best in slot for every build.

: Very strong tomes that can be better than the S-tier ones, depending on your build. However, they aren’t best in slot for every build. B Tier : Situational tomes that can even be OP for certain builds/characters, but are really bad otherwise.

: Situational tomes that can even be OP for certain builds/characters, but are really bad otherwise. C Tier : Niche tomes that can work on certain builds, but still aren’t the best-in-slot options.

: Niche tomes that can work on certain builds, but still aren’t the best-in-slot options. D Tier: Very weak tomes that you simply shouldn’t use or enable.

In the tier list above, we ranked all tomes in Megabonk based on their overall usefulness for every build. Chaos, XP, Cursed, Damage, Luck, and Precision are the best-in-slot options for almost every meta build that is targeting a respectable leaderboard placement.

However, depending on your weapons and whether or not you want to use Cursed, you can also opt for Cooldown, Bloody, Size, and Quantity. All other tomes either apply to only a few builds (Golden for Robinette, Thorns for Athena, etc.) or are just useless. Also, check out the Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn how each tome affects damage calculation.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Tomes in Megabonk

Tome Effect Pros & Cons

Chaos Increases a random character’s stat every pick up, allowing to get Crit Damage and other niche stats. + Can get you increased Crit Damage, and other hard-to-obtain stats

+ The overall best tome in Megabonk right now for leaderboard runs

– Very bad RNG can ruin your run sometimes

XP Increases the character’s XP Gain by +9% per Level, allowing for faster level-ups. + Extra XP means more leavels and upgrades

+ Universally strong and works for every character

+ One of the best tomes to stack early on

Cursed Increases the Difficulty by +3.5% per Level, increasing enemy quantity and strength. + Difficulty accelerates the enemy spawns, allowing for record-breaking runs

+ One of the overall strongest tomes to use in every run

– Extremely bad to pick up early on, as it can scale up the enemies too quickly

Precision Increases the character’s Crit Chance by +7% per Level, with extra Crit Chance over 100% allowing for Overcrits, dealing more damage. + The best DPS-oriented tome as Crit Chance and Crit DMG are hard to stack

+ Works on virtually any build, as almost any damage can Crit

Luck Increases the character’s Luck by +7% per Level, improving the chances of receiving higher-tier rewards from level-ups and chests. + Universally good stat to stack for every character except Fox

+ Allows you to stack Legendary items reliably

– Doesn’t affect DPS and has a smaller effect than other meta tomes

Damage Increases the character’s Base Damage Multiplier by +0.08x per Level, applying to all weapons and damage sources. + One of the best DPS-oriented tomes in the game

+ Applies to all the damage sources, making it unversally good

– Scales worse than Crit Rate early on

A Tier – Very Good Tomes

Tome Effect Pros & Cons

Cooldown Increases the character’s Attack Speed by +7.5% per Level, allowing for faster weapon attacks. + Attack Speed is a good stat to stack for most weapons

+ There aren’t many sources of Attack Speed, making it extra worth

– Doesn’t affect item damage, which account for more DPS later into a run

Quantity Increases the Projectile Count of projectile weapons by by +1 per Level, allowing for more damage per attack. + Extremely good for any build that relies on projectile weapons

– Doesn’t increase the DPS of items like most other DPS tomes

Bloody Increases the character’s Lifesteal by +10% per Level, allowing you to heal when dealing damage. + Excellent for any build that wants to proc on-heal effects

+ Makes you way more tanky than regeneration ever could

– Isn’t really a DPS increase, and you can get plenty of Lifesteal from items



Size Increases the Size of projectiles, weapon swings, and AoE effects by +10% per Level. + A lot of weapon and item effects scale with Size

+ One of the best scaling tomes for the early game

– Flat damage and Crit Chance are often much better for DPS

B Tier – Niche Tomes

Tome Effect Pros & Cons

Golden Increases the character’s Gold Gain by +12% per Level. + The best-in-slot DPS tome for Robinette

– Doesn’t work that well on other characters, as Gold is rarely a problem

HP Increases the character’s Max HP by +25 per Level, allowing you to tank more damage. + Works really well for HP-stacking builds and characters

+ Excellent for early progression and challenges until you unlock better tomes

– Isn’t really necessary on most builds

Thorns Increases the character’s Thorns Damage by +15 per Level. + The best-in-slot tome for Athena and any Thorns build

– Absolutely useless on a non-Thorns build

C Tier – Very Niche Tomes

Tome Effect Pros & Cons

Shield Increases the character’s Shield by +25 per Level, allowing you to tank more damage. + Extra Shield keeps you alive and allows you to stay at low HP to proc effects

– Doesn’t have that many builds and characters that it works on

Armor Increases the character’s Armor by +12% per Level, allowing you to tank more damage. + More armor means less damage taken

+ Solid for Sir Oofie and any Armor-stacking build

– Doesn’t have the same utility as Max HP

Evasion Increases the character’s Evasion by +10% per Level (96% Evasion max), allowing you to dodge attacks. + Decent on Ninja as he requires Evasion

– Has diminishing returns and has a capped max value that can’t be broken

Duration Increases the Duration of projectiles and weapon effects by +15% per Level. + Can work on some poison and other DoT-stacking builds

– Flat damage and Crit Rate apply to more items and are much better

– Virtually useless for most weapons/items

D Tier – Very Bad Tomes

Tome Effect Pros & Cons

Knockback Increases the distance of Knockback the enemies receive on hit by +20% per Level, allowing for safer gameplay. + Decent if you can’t survive any other way

– Doesn’t influence DPS at all, and is therefore, a very weak stat

Agility Increases the character’s Movement Speed by +15% per Level. + Can be useful for challenges and general survivability

– Doesn’t influence DPS at all, and is therefore, a very weak stat

Regen Increases the character’s HP Regen per Minute by +40 per Level. + Can be useful for some HP-stacking builds for survival

– Lifesteal items will provide you with more than enough HP regen

Projectile Speed Increases the Projectile Speed of weapons that fire projectiles by +15% per Level. – Very few weapons even need Projectile Speed

– Doesn’t provide any DPS increase

Silver Increases the Silver Gain (unlock currency) you earn by +12% per Level. – Silver is never a problem, making this one of the worst tomes in Megabonk

Attraction Increases the character’s Pickup Range by +75% per Level. – One Sucky Magnet makes this tome completely redundant

Megabonk Tomes Tier List FAQ

What are the best tomes in Megabonk? The best tomes in Megabonk are Chaos, Cursed, XP, Luck, Damage, and Precision. They give the best stats and are universally OP.

Which tomes should you enable? You should enable all the tomes you plan to use for your build. Generally, the only teams worth enabling are Chaos, Cursed, XP, and Luck for general use, and Bloody, Quantity, and Thorns for specific builds.

What are the worst tomes in Megabonk? The worst tomes in Megabonk are Attraction, Silver, and Projectile Speed, as the stats that they give are just useless.

Should you banish tomes? No, you shouldn’t spend your banishes on tomes, as only the 4 tomes you pick will continue to spawn in the pool, and others will be automatically banished.

And that does it for our Megabonk tomes tier list. To learn more about the current meta, be sure to check out our Megabonk best build guide, Megabonk weapons tier list, Megabonk items tier list, and Megabonk characters tier list!

