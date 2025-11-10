Forgot password
Megabonk tomes tier list
Megabonk Best Tomes Tier List [November 2025]

The ultimate Megabonk tomes tier list!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković

Updated: Nov 10, 2025 11:27 am

Tomes are one of the core item categories you’ll pick up in Megabonk, and with only 4 slots for them, you’ll want to pick nothing but the best ones. In our Megabonk tomes tier list below, we will rank all tomes from best to worst and explain how they work, which weapons they synergize with, and more. Let’s dive in.

Table of Contents

Megabonk Tomes Tier List

META TOMES FOR EVERY CHARACTER & BUILD
S
Chaos Tome in Megabonk
Chaos
XP Tome in Megabonk
XP
Cursed Tome in Megabonk
Cursed
Precision Tome in Megabonk
Precision
Luck Tome in Megabonk
Luck
Damage Tome in Megabonk
Damage
VERY GOOD TOMES FOR MULTIPLE CHARACTERS & BUILDS
A
Cooldown Tome in Megabonk
Cooldown
Quantity Tome in Megabonk
Quantity
Bloody Tome in Megabonk
Bloody
Size Tome in Megabonk
Size
VERY GOOD TOMES FOR SPECIFIC BUILDS
B
Golden Tome in Megabonk
Golden
HP Tome in Megabonk
HP
Thorns Tome in Megabonk
Thorns
NICHE TOMES FOR SPECIFIC BUILDS
C
Shield Tome in Megabonk
Shield
Armor Tome in Megabonk
Armor
Evasion Tome in Megabonk
Evasion
Duration Tome in Megabonk
Duration
VERY BAD TOMES
D
Knockback Tome in Megabonk
Knockback
Agility Tome in Megabonk
Agility
Regen Tome in Megabonk
Regen
Projectile Speed Tome in Megabonk
Projectile Speed
Silver Tome in Megabonk
Silver
Attraction Tome in Megabonk
Attraction

Tiers Explained

  • S Tier: The overall best and most versatile tomes in Megabonk. You can use them in every single run.
  • A Tier: Very strong tomes that can be better than the S-tier ones, depending on your build. However, they aren’t best in slot for every build.
  • B Tier: Situational tomes that can even be OP for certain builds/characters, but are really bad otherwise.
  • C Tier: Niche tomes that can work on certain builds, but still aren’t the best-in-slot options.
  • D Tier: Very weak tomes that you simply shouldn’t use or enable.

In the tier list above, we ranked all tomes in Megabonk based on their overall usefulness for every build. Chaos, XP, Cursed, Damage, Luck, and Precision are the best-in-slot options for almost every meta build that is targeting a respectable leaderboard placement.

However, depending on your weapons and whether or not you want to use Cursed, you can also opt for Cooldown, Bloody, Size, and Quantity. All other tomes either apply to only a few builds (Golden for Robinette, Thorns for Athena, etc.) or are just useless. Also, check out the Megabonk’s damage formula below to learn how each tome affects damage calculation.

Megabonk Damage Formula: Base * (1 + Damage Tome) * (1 + (Gym Sauce) + (Brass Knuckles + Idle Juice) + Birdo’s Passive + Calcium’s Passive + Megachad’s Passive + 1.5% * Ogre’s Level) * (1 + (Tactical Glasses + Boss Buster) + (Red Credit Card + Beer) + (Beefy Ring + Scarf + Gamer Goggles + Eagle’s Claw + Demonic Soul) + (Joe’s Dagger) + Chaos Tome Damage% + Charge Shrine Damage% + Athena’s Passive + Robinette’s Passive + Ogre’s Passive 10%) * (1 + Speedy Boi) * (1 + Noelle’s Passive) (1 + Chaos Tome Elite% + Charge Shrine Elite%) * (1 + Corrupted Sword)

S Tier – Best Tomes in Megabonk

TomeEffectPros & Cons
Chaos Tome in Megabonk
Chaos		Increases a random character’s stat every pick up, allowing to get Crit Damage and other niche stats.+ Can get you increased Crit Damage, and other hard-to-obtain stats
+ The overall best tome in Megabonk right now for leaderboard runs
Very bad RNG can ruin your run sometimes
XP Tome in Megabonk
XP		Increases the character’s XP Gain by +9% per Level, allowing for faster level-ups.+ Extra XP means more leavels and upgrades
+ Universally strong and works for every character
+ One of the best tomes to stack early on
Cursed Tome in Megabonk
Cursed		Increases the Difficulty by +3.5% per Level, increasing enemy quantity and strength.+ Difficulty accelerates the enemy spawns, allowing for record-breaking runs
+ One of the overall strongest tomes to use in every run
Extremely bad to pick up early on, as it can scale up the enemies too quickly
Precision Tome in Megabonk
Precision		Increases the character’s Crit Chance by +7% per Level, with extra Crit Chance over 100% allowing for Overcrits, dealing more damage.+ The best DPS-oriented tome as Crit Chance and Crit DMG are hard to stack
+ Works on virtually any build, as almost any damage can Crit
Luck Tome in Megabonk
Luck		Increases the character’s Luck by +7% per Level, improving the chances of receiving higher-tier rewards from level-ups and chests.+ Universally good stat to stack for every character except Fox
+ Allows you to stack Legendary items reliably
Doesn’t affect DPS and has a smaller effect than other meta tomes
Damage Tome in Megabonk
Damage		Increases the character’s Base Damage Multiplier by +0.08x per Level, applying to all weapons and damage sources.+ One of the best DPS-oriented tomes in the game
+ Applies to all the damage sources, making it unversally good
Scales worse than Crit Rate early on

A Tier – Very Good Tomes

TomeEffectPros & Cons
Cooldown Tome in Megabonk
Cooldown		Increases the character’s Attack Speed by +7.5% per Level, allowing for faster weapon attacks.+ Attack Speed is a good stat to stack for most weapons
+ There aren’t many sources of Attack Speed, making it extra worth
Doesn’t affect item damage, which account for more DPS later into a run
Quantity Tome in Megabonk
Quantity		Increases the Projectile Count of projectile weapons by by +1 per Level, allowing for more damage per attack.+ Extremely good for any build that relies on projectile weapons
Doesn’t increase the DPS of items like most other DPS tomes
Bloody Tome in Megabonk
Bloody		Increases the character’s Lifesteal by +10% per Level, allowing you to heal when dealing damage.+ Excellent for any build that wants to proc on-heal effects
+ Makes you way more tanky than regeneration ever could
Isn’t really a DPS increase, and you can get plenty of Lifesteal from items

Size Tome in Megabonk
Size		Increases the Size of projectiles, weapon swings, and AoE effects by +10% per Level.+ A lot of weapon and item effects scale with Size
+ One of the best scaling tomes for the early game
Flat damage and Crit Chance are often much better for DPS

B Tier – Niche Tomes

TomeEffectPros & Cons
Golden Tome in Megabonk
Golden		Increases the character’s Gold Gain by +12% per Level.+ The best-in-slot DPS tome for Robinette
Doesn’t work that well on other characters, as Gold is rarely a problem
HP Tome in Megabonk
HP		Increases the character’s Max HP by +25 per Level, allowing you to tank more damage.+ Works really well for HP-stacking builds and characters
+ Excellent for early progression and challenges until you unlock better tomes
Isn’t really necessary on most builds
Thorns Tome in Megabonk
Thorns		Increases the character’s Thorns Damage by +15 per Level.+ The best-in-slot tome for Athena and any Thorns build
Absolutely useless on a non-Thorns build

C Tier – Very Niche Tomes

TomeEffectPros & Cons
Shield Tome in Megabonk
Shield		Increases the character’s Shield by +25 per Level, allowing you to tank more damage.+ Extra Shield keeps you alive and allows you to stay at low HP to proc effects
Doesn’t have that many builds and characters that it works on
Armor Tome in Megabonk
Armor		Increases the character’s Armor by +12% per Level, allowing you to tank more damage.+ More armor means less damage taken
+ Solid for Sir Oofie and any Armor-stacking build
Doesn’t have the same utility as Max HP
Evasion Tome in Megabonk
Evasion		Increases the character’s Evasion by +10% per Level (96% Evasion max), allowing you to dodge attacks.+ Decent on Ninja as he requires Evasion
Has diminishing returns and has a capped max value that can’t be broken
Duration Tome in Megabonk
Duration		Increases the Duration of projectiles and weapon effects by +15% per Level.+ Can work on some poison and other DoT-stacking builds
Flat damage and Crit Rate apply to more items and are much better
Virtually useless for most weapons/items

D Tier – Very Bad Tomes

TomeEffectPros & Cons
Knockback Tome in Megabonk
Knockback		Increases the distance of Knockback the enemies receive on hit by +20% per Level, allowing for safer gameplay.+ Decent if you can’t survive any other way
Doesn’t influence DPS at all, and is therefore, a very weak stat
Agility Tome in Megabonk
Agility		Increases the character’s Movement Speed by +15% per Level.+ Can be useful for challenges and general survivability
Doesn’t influence DPS at all, and is therefore, a very weak stat
Regen Tome in Megabonk
Regen		Increases the character’s HP Regen per Minute by +40 per Level.+ Can be useful for some HP-stacking builds for survival
Lifesteal items will provide you with more than enough HP regen
Projectile Speed Tome in Megabonk
Projectile Speed		Increases the Projectile Speed of weapons that fire projectiles by +15% per Level. Very few weapons even need Projectile Speed
Doesn’t provide any DPS increase
Silver Tome in Megabonk
Silver		Increases the Silver Gain (unlock currency) you earn by +12% per Level. Silver is never a problem, making this one of the worst tomes in Megabonk
Attraction Tome in Megabonk
Attraction		Increases the character’s Pickup Range by +75% per Level. One Sucky Magnet makes this tome completely redundant

Megabonk Tomes Tier List FAQ

What are the best tomes in Megabonk?

The best tomes in Megabonk are Chaos, Cursed, XP, Luck, Damage, and Precision. They give the best stats and are universally OP.


Which tomes should you enable?

You should enable all the tomes you plan to use for your build. Generally, the only teams worth enabling are Chaos, Cursed, XP, and Luck for general use, and Bloody, Quantity, and Thorns for specific builds.


What are the worst tomes in Megabonk?

The worst tomes in Megabonk are Attraction, Silver, and Projectile Speed, as the stats that they give are just useless.


Should you banish tomes?

No, you shouldn’t spend your banishes on tomes, as only the 4 tomes you pick will continue to spawn in the pool, and others will be automatically banished.

And that does it for our Megabonk tomes tier list. To learn more about the current meta, be sure to check out our Megabonk best build guide, Megabonk weapons tier list, Megabonk items tier list, and Megabonk characters tier list!

