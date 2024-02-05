When it comes to facing down the hordes of beasts and superheroes who have been turned over to the dark side, players will need all the help they can get in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. With all sorts of weapons and equipment, there are also some key techniques to pick up to even the odds in combat. For those seeking help on how to perform finishing moves in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, this guide is the best place to start.

What Are Finishing Moves in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Finishing moves in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League are special attacks that deal heavy damage. They usually lead to an instant elimination of whichever enemy is the target. The game terms these moves as Suicide Strikes. Each of the four main playable characters – Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang – has their own signature finishing moves.

How to Unlock Finishing Moves in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Players will have to progress through the game until they hit level 5 for any of the characters. This will then unlock the Tier 2 skill, Suicide Strike, in the skill tree. Allocating a talent point at this juncture will then unlock the powerful single-target attack that deals heavy damage. The caveat is that this is not a move that can be used constantly.

How to Use Suicide Strike

Instead, players will have to build up the requisite resource by damaging enemies using Melee Hits and Melee Kills. Once the meter has filled up, any enemy that can be targeted using the skill will now be highlighted with an orange outline. Hitting the right button combination (Square and Cross on PlayStation, X and A on Xbox) will then trigger the Suicide Strike. This results in a flashy finishing move that will give you the upper hand in combat.

Depending on your chosen character, other bonuses will be triggered with every use of the Suicide Strike. For example, Deadshot’s Suicide Strike temporarily makes all nearby enemies more susceptible to Critical Hits.

That's everything you need to know about finishing moves in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.