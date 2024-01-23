Out of all the stats in Palworld, Defense is the one category that can’t be altered through levels, making it easier for enemies to take you down. So, if you don’t want to give in to those foes, here’s how to increase Defense in Palworld.

How Do You Increase Defense in Palworld?

Players can improve their Defense stats by equipping Equipment Enhancements, or a Pal with a corresponding Passive Skill on their team.

One of the first items you should get is the Common Shield, which is unlockable at Level 4. But if Tamers want to keep their character fully protected, then they should try to earn the Mega Shield at Level 16.

The item boosts your defenses by 260 points and will repair itself over time when damaged. Players can also equip better armor along with it, whether it is with an outfit or a hat. For instance, the Farming Hat grants additional Defense to your character (not a whole lot, but it does add up).

Some Pals with various Passive Skills provide more ways to aid you in your journey. A perfect example of this is the Masochist ability from Bristla, showcasing a 15 percent increase in Defense.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

You should also consider the climate around you, especially when it gets too cold or hot. That means you should try to keep an armor set that pertains to these temperatures while still being wary of your Defense.

Using all these materials, players will see an increase in their stats despite it not being available during the beginning stages. You’ll get better gear as time passes, primarily when you unlock the Production Assembly Line at Level 28. Plus, you can upgrade your HP as many times as you like, which does come with a variety of equipment boosts as well.

That covers everything you need to know about increasing your Defense in Palworld. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our tips and tricks guide for beginners. We’ve also got guides on the best storage items, plus a Palworld egg hatch list.