How to Get Farming Hat in Palworld

Aside from your main outfit, Tamers can maximize their gear set with accessories and head coverings. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get a Farming Hat in Palworld to make gardening more accessible.

Where to Find Farming Hat in Palworld

You can purchase the Farming Hat Schematic through the Wandering Merchant. You can find one of the shopkeepers in the Small Settlement, located on the first main island you’ll spawn in.

Players can fast travel there if they’ve already been there and then head straight toward the first building directly ahead to talk to the merchant. You must exchange 500 Gold Coins to unlock the Schematic, resulting in its recipe selection at the Primitive Workbench. It requires 30 Fiber and 10 Wood, which are relatively easy to grab during the early stages.

You can speed up the Farming Hat’s crafting time if you have a Pal with Handiwork skills. Once it’s ready, you’ll immediately equip it and earn Heat Resistant Level 1. Keep in mind that your character’s temperature can ultimately determine their current state, so objects like this can help with scorching conditions. Or, you may work your way up to more advanced Heat Resistant materials, such as the Pelt Armor.

Besides the temperature abilities, the hat harnesses an additional 10 Defense and 30 HP to make you last longer in battle. It’s up to you how you want to use it, whether it be for the more heated environments or for the simple pleasure of looking the farming part. The Wandering Merchant also has plenty of other hats for sale, including the Witch Hat, Long-eared Headband, and Bowler Cap.

Now that you know how to get the Farming Hat, you can get more help with agriculture with our best Pals for Farming guide.