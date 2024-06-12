destiny 2 pale heart blooming flowers
How to Get the Secret Wander On Engram in Destiny 2

Can you unlock this hidden engram?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024

The Pale Heart in Destiny 2 contains a multitude of mysteries including a secret engram to discover. There is no confirmation on how exactly Guardians unlock this engram, but we have a few ideas. So let’s figure out together how to get the Wander On secret engram in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock the Secret Wander On Engram in Destiny 2

There is a secret engram to discover in Destiny 2 and it looks like Guardians can do one of a few things to unlock it. The very first thing to do is to complete The Final Shape and unlock the entire Pale Heart map. This way you can wander freely and explore every corner. The Wander On engram appears to be a community reward, unlocked by completing certain objectives or reaching a specific rank.

Wander On Secret Emblem Discovered in the Pale Heart
byu/probablypeej indestiny2

According to Guardians on Reddit, the Wander On engram is obtained by planting Luminescent Seeds in every area of The Pale Heart. There are eight spaces to plant the seeds in each of the areas around The Pale Heart.

Guardians can gain seeds by completing the Overthrow challenges in each area and getting the seed as a reward. These seeds are then planted in the black hands dotted about each area. Eventually, you will plant seeds in every hand until The Pale Heart is in full bloom!

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Some players have noticed they have not yet unlocked this engram, despite planting all available seeds. This may be because you haven’t completed every objective. According to one Redditor, players need to first complete the questline to unlock the Microcosm exotic:

  • Complete The Final Shape campaign;
  • Complete the Destined Heroes first step: Queens Part 1;
  • Complete the Convalescence quests.

When all of these are done you should be able to head back to speak to the Ghost at The Pale Heart and get your Wander On engram. Check out some of our other Destiny 2 tips and guides such as how to find Overthrow chests and where to find feathers.

