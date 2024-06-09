How to Gather a Feather in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape introduces a new destination called the Pale Heart of the Traveler. Naturally, this new region is brimming with collectibles and secrets to discover. One such collectible is connected to the seasonal triumph ‘Birds of a Feather,’ which requires you to gather a feather. Continue reading to learn how to gather a feather in Destiny 2.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find a Feather of Light in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

You can gather a feather by interacting with one of the 55 white feathers scattered across the Pale Heart destination. You only need to find one of these feathers to complete the ‘Birds of a Feather’ triumph.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

You can easily get a feather by traveling to the Impass landing zone in the Pale Heart. Head northeast from the spawn point and down the cliff to the edge of that area.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

There are a bunch of Taken enemies here alongside a shielded elite. However, you can ignore them altogether and rush to get the feather since they mostly gather around the little workshop in the area.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Grab the white feather at the cliff’s edge to finish the ‘Birds of a Feather’ triumph. This should get you a substantial amount of XP to level up your seasonal rank.

And that’s pretty much it! As mentioned above, there are 55 feathers of Light in the Pale Heart destination, and finding all will complete the ‘Flock Together’ Triumph.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Pale Heart destination isn’t available until you beat The Final Shape campaign. You only have to finish the first seven missions of the campaign and not the new 12-player activity called ‘Excision.’

That sums up our guide on how to gather a feather in Destiny 2. For more on D2, check our guides on how to complete Paranormal Activity public event in Destiny 2, and how to get the Divided Prismatic Key in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy