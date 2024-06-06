How to Complete Paranormal Activity Public Event in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

As players dive into the new Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2, they’re finding plenty of hidden secrets. One of them is a group of floating red and blue boxes appearing across the Pale Heart, occasionally marked with the words Paranormal Activity. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete the Paranormal Activity public event in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 Paranormal Activity Public Event Walkthrough

First and foremost, the Paranormal Activity event is tied to floating blue boxes and red triangles in the new Pale Heart area. When you try to shoot or otherwise interact with them, conspicuously nothing happens. After you’ve spotted them for the first time and completed the Alone in the Dark mission, you’ll notice Paranormal Activity markers on the map.

Head to this area and you’ll find two of each type of mysteriously floating object. Still, you can’t do anything to them. That said, there’s a blue blur you can interact with, which provides you with the Aura of Balance temporary buff. This lasts for two minutes, within which you need to use specific light and dark weapons to hit each of the boxes.

Image Source: Bungie

Specifically, use the red box with a darkness weapon and the blue box with a light weapon. Doing so spawns a limited-time circle around your character, where you need to repeat that process. Staying in the circle, repeat the corresponding gun-to-box approach on the other two boxes of each type.

For doing this, you get two Pale Heart engrams as a reward. These unlock new weapons in your collection, potentially even some of the new exotic weapons that dropped alongside The Final Shape. Fortunately, there are plenty of Paranormal Activity events across the Pale Heart, so you’ll always find more to complete.

That’s all for this guide! For more Destiny 2, check out how to get the Facet of Bravery and how to fix the Transmigration mission not working.

