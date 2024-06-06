How to Fix Transmigration Mission Not Working in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has eight new missions to tackle, the first of which is Transmigration. Not only does this mission act as your first step in the campaign, it also introduces the new Prismatic class into the game. Unfortunately, some players are finding themselves unable to progress with the mission. Here’s how to fix the Transmigration mission not working in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Transmigration Mission Not Working Fix

There seem to be a few different issues here, as opposed to just one. The mission can seemingly fail at a few different points.

Let’s begin with the easiest fix: some people are seemingly having issues with being unable to defeat the Bound Witch boss. In this case, all you have to do is activate Transcendence. This special ability offers a number of combat bonuses. It appears that some players aren’t being made aware of how to use this new mechanic, which is causing some confusion.

Additionally, some players who complete the mission aren’t receiving the Prismatic subclass, which is supposed to unlock regardless of Fireteam size. Unfortunately, the fix for this issue is more involved: players will need to complete the mission again while playing solo.

Re: Prismatic Acquisition Issue



Players who completed the Transmigration mission but did not unlock Prismatic will need to replay the mission solo to acquire the new subclass. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 4, 2024

Finally, some players are simply finding themselves unable to progress or complete the mission. Unfortunately, there currently isn’t a solid fix for this issue, but there are a few common methods you can try. Reloading the game or resetting your internet connection may allow you to progress however this isn’t a certainty. You could also wait until Bungie fixes the issue and try again.

