Legendary Shards are gone and Enhancement Cores are the shiny treasure every Destiny 2 player will want to get their hands on! This new resource is needed to upgrade weapons via the fresh enhancement system. Read on to find out how to farm Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2 and upgrade your kit quickly.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Enhancement Cores in Destiny 2

Enhancement Cores can be gained in a few different ways. You can purchase them or unlock them as part of a reward. Whichever method you choose is entirely up to you. Your choice will depend on how far into the game you are and how many spare weapons you have to dismantle.

Complete Bounties

You can gain up to 12 Enhancement Cores if you plan and complete your bounty challenges daily using different characters. Visit Banshee-44 at the Tower to accept a bounty. He is located to the very right side of the Vault, and left of the Cryptarch. Banshee offers four bounties every day and rewards you with one core upon completion. This means that if you take on each one using three characters you could end up with 12 Enhancement Cores.

Dismantling Gear

As you progress through Destiny 2 you will end up with a bunch of weaponry and gear you don’t use. Dismantle anything you no longer need into useful resources, including those much-needed cores. You won’t get a core every time you dismantle a gun, but there is a higher chance if you dismantle upgraded or masterworked gear.

With this in mind, you can always spend a few cores and a prism to upgrade any blue gear, then dismantle it to gain six bonus cores!

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Purchase from Master Rahool

Visit Rahool at the Tower to see if he has any for sale. He is at the main plaza of the Tower and is usually selling 15 Enhancement Cores in exchange for three Enhancement Prisms plus 7,500 Glimmer. This generally refreshes every week so keep an eye on when he restocks.

Rewards for High-Level Lost Sectors and Nightfalls

Avoid this if you are new to the game, but those with a high Power level can try this method! Legend and Master Lost Sectors, and Nightfalls reward players with Enhancement Cores, among other items, if you complete these tough challenges.

Now you have plenty of chances to gain all the Enhancement Cores you desire! Start leveling up your item so you are ready to tackle all Final Shape campaign missions. We’ve also got guides on how to activate Transcendence and all Prismatic Fragments.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy