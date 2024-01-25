How to Get Leezpunk in Palworld

In Palworld, Leezpunk is one of several different Dark Type Pals that you can encounter, train, or add to your Base to perform tasks while you’re out and about exploring the world. Perhaps you want to use this critter as an addition to your party, or even simply just to check off the Paldeck and add to your collection. Whatever the reason, we’ve got all the information you’ll need to get Leezpunk in Palworld.

What is Leezpunk in Palworld?

Leezpunk is a Dark Type Pal that makes a great addition to your team or base in Palworld. Leezpunk is a great worker as it has the Handiwork Skill. This allows it to lend a helping hand when building objects, facilities, or items at your Base. It also has the Gathering Skill, meaning it can collect and move food from Plantations, and the Transporting Skill, enabling it to collect resources and organize them into any chests you may have lying around.

Lastly, Leezpunk also has the Sixth Sense Partner Skill, which when activated enables Leezpunk to detect all Dungeons in a nearby radius. This is hugely beneficial for exploring and discovering valuable loot. For this reason, Leezpunk is a brilliant asset to acquire during your playthrough.

Where to Find and Catch Leezpunk in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In Palworld, Leezpunk has two different habitats it likes to live in. During the daytime, Leezpunk can be found in large numbers throughout terrain on the bottom left side of the world map, as indicated on the map screenshot below:

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

However, during the nighttime, in addition to its usual habitat, Leezpunk also tends to appear in another large habitat, located near the top right side of the world map. This habitat is indicated by the blue markings in the screenshot below:

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

This means that nighttime may be your best choice for a Leezpunk hunt, as you will have more options for where your search can take place. In this scenario, you will be able to travel to whichever of the two is closer to your Base, which can save you a bit of extra time.

However, if you want to maximize your search and capture as many Leezpunk as possible, you could also begin your search in the northern habitat during nighttime, and then transition over to the southern habitat once the sun rises in-game, traveling there either by foot, mount, fast travel, or a combination of all three.

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Leezpunk in Palworld.