Crafting in DoC is pretty simple, though gathering all the necessary materials can be a real pain in the butt. Now, if you are a new player, the ones that will seem the hardest to get are sigils. However, it isn’t that hard, and we’ll show you why in this guide on how to get Basic Sigil in Devas of Creation.

Where to Get Basic Sigils in Devas of Creation

Basic Sigil, just like any other type of Sigil in Devas of Creation, can be purchased from Lillia Graindove at her Grocery Store in the town of Viridis. They cost 50 Essence Tokens each, and there is no limit to how many you can buy. You can get a few from quests as well, but the game will force you to use them on crafting as part of the tutorial.

What Can You Craft With Basic Sigil in DoC?

Basic Sigils are the main component of all common crafting recipes in Devas of Creation. Therefore, you’ll need to buy these if you want to make any common item, be it armor, weapon, or tool; the only exceptions are food and potion recipes. You can see the full list in the table below.

Recipes That Require Basic Sigil

Item Name Item Type Basic Sigils Req. Theca Pants Light Armor 4 Theca Body Light Armor 5 Cryptic Mystic Pants Robe Armor 4 Cryptic Mystic Body Robe Armor 5 Brigandine Pants Heavy Armor 4 Brigandine Top Body Heavy Armor 5 Beginner Celestial Staff Celestial Staff 5 Dawnlight Dagger Dagger 5 Beginner’s Bow Bow 5 Beginner Ice Staff Ice Staff 5 Beginner Fire Staff Fire Staff 5 Wooden Great Sword Great Sword 5 Ironclad Sword Great Sword 5 Apprentice Angler Tool 10 Apprentice Harvester Tool 10 Apprentice Digger Tool 10 Apprentice Hewer Tool 10

