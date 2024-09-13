Image Credit: Bethesda
Lillian Graindove in Devas of Creation
Image Source: Devas of Creation via Twinfinite
How to Get Basic Sigil in Devas of Creation

It's easier than you think.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 09:49 am

Crafting in DoC is pretty simple, though gathering all the necessary materials can be a real pain in the butt. Now, if you are a new player, the ones that will seem the hardest to get are sigils. However, it isn’t that hard, and we’ll show you why in this guide on how to get Basic Sigil in Devas of Creation.

Where to Get Basic Sigils in Devas of Creation

Basic Sigil, just like any other type of Sigil in Devas of Creation, can be purchased from Lillia Graindove at her Grocery Store in the town of Viridis. They cost 50 Essence Tokens each, and there is no limit to how many you can buy. You can get a few from quests as well, but the game will force you to use them on crafting as part of the tutorial.

What Can You Craft With Basic Sigil in DoC?

Basic Sigils are the main component of all common crafting recipes in Devas of Creation. Therefore, you’ll need to buy these if you want to make any common item, be it armor, weapon, or tool; the only exceptions are food and potion recipes. You can see the full list in the table below.

Recipes That Require Basic Sigil

Item NameItem TypeBasic Sigils Req.
Theca PantsLight Armor4
Theca BodyLight Armor5
Cryptic Mystic PantsRobe Armor4
Cryptic Mystic BodyRobe Armor5
Brigandine PantsHeavy Armor4
Brigandine Top BodyHeavy Armor5
Beginner Celestial StaffCelestial Staff5
Dawnlight DaggerDagger5
Beginner’s BowBow5
Beginner Ice StaffIce Staff5
Beginner Fire StaffFire Staff5
Wooden Great SwordGreat Sword5
Ironclad SwordGreat Sword5
Apprentice AnglerTool10
Apprentice HarvesterTool10
Apprentice DiggerTool10
Apprentice HewerTool10

I hope you found all the info above on how to get Basic Sigil in Devas of Creation helpful. For more DoC guides, including our tier list of all races and codes, visit the Roblox section here on Twinfinite. There, you’ll also find stuff on other popular experiences, such as The Strongest Battlegrounds, Anime Vanguards, and Type Soul.

