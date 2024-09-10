Want to know how to sell items in Devas of Creation? Finding out how to sell items is essential for clearing your inventory and getting more Essence Tokens, but the game doesn’t explain how to do so when you start. This guide will tell you all you need to know about finding where to sell items in Devas of Creation.
Selling Items in Devas of Creation
You can sell items in Devas of Creation by interacting with merchant sellers or markets throughout the game.
From where you first spawn in the Virdis Wilderness, head towards the castle walls with the green spires and walk through the gate to reach the Town of Virdis. Keep in mind you’ll need to fight or escape from any Dire Wolves who come after you on the way.
Once you reach the town, as pictured above, there are three selling options available to you: the armor seller on the right, the weapons seller on the left, or the market on the far left.
Merchant Mellers
These various merchants like weapon or armor sellers are the quickest way to sell items in Devas of Creation, letting you exchange for Essence Tokens right away.
With Ragnar Yulgard the Weapon Seller, for example, walk up to the NPC and follow these steps to sell items in Devas of Creation:
- Press the G key
- Select “Buy [item type]”
- Click the “SELL” option
- Select items to sell in whichever quantities you like
- Once you’ve selected all items, select the green button on the right
- All selected items will be sold in exchange for their total Essence Token value
Selling on the Market
Selling items in Devas of Creation markets is a bit more complicated, but it also presents the options to net you more Essence Tokens by setting a price for your items to go on the market. Here are the steps on how to do so:
- Walk up to the market NPC
- Press the G key
- Select the “Sell” tab
- Click on one of the “FREE SLOT” slots
- Choose the item you want to sell
- Set the price per unit & the number of units you wish to sell
- Select “Confirm”
- Your items will then be added to the market for sale after the next update
Grab more free items to sell using the latest Devas of Creation codes. While you’re here, check out the Devas of Creation Trello and Discord links for essential tips and information from the game’s community.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 10:14 am