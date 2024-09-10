Image Credit: Bethesda
Devas of Creation gameplay with the Town of Virdis, where you can sell items, in the distance
Image Source: Twinfinite via Roblox
Guides
Roblox

How to Sell Items in Devas of Creation

Get more Essence Tokens.
Image of Ben Williams
Ben Williams
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 10:14 am

Want to know how to sell items in Devas of Creation? Finding out how to sell items is essential for clearing your inventory and getting more Essence Tokens, but the game doesn’t explain how to do so when you start. This guide will tell you all you need to know about finding where to sell items in Devas of Creation.

Selling Items in Devas of Creation

Three Devas of Creation locations to sell items
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

You can sell items in Devas of Creation by interacting with merchant sellers or markets throughout the game.

From where you first spawn in the Virdis Wilderness, head towards the castle walls with the green spires and walk through the gate to reach the Town of Virdis. Keep in mind you’ll need to fight or escape from any Dire Wolves who come after you on the way.

Once you reach the town, as pictured above, there are three selling options available to you: the armor seller on the right, the weapons seller on the left, or the market on the far left.

Merchant Mellers

Selling items in Devas of Creation to Ragnar Yulgard the Weapon Seller
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

These various merchants like weapon or armor sellers are the quickest way to sell items in Devas of Creation, letting you exchange for Essence Tokens right away.

With Ragnar Yulgard the Weapon Seller, for example, walk up to the NPC and follow these steps to sell items in Devas of Creation:

  • Press the G key
  • Select “Buy [item type]”
  • Click the “SELL” option
  • Select items to sell in whichever quantities you like
  • Once you’ve selected all items, select the green button on the right
  • All selected items will be sold in exchange for their total Essence Token value

Selling on the Market

Devas of Creation gameplay getting ready to sell items in the Market menu
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Selling items in Devas of Creation markets is a bit more complicated, but it also presents the options to net you more Essence Tokens by setting a price for your items to go on the market. Here are the steps on how to do so:

  • Walk up to the market NPC
  • Press the G key
  • Select the “Sell” tab
  • Click on one of the “FREE SLOT” slots
  • Choose the item you want to sell
  • Set the price per unit & the number of units you wish to sell
  • Select “Confirm”
  • Your items will then be added to the market for sale after the next update

Grab more free items to sell using the latest Devas of Creation codes. While you’re here, check out the Devas of Creation Trello and Discord links for essential tips and information from the game’s community.

Author
