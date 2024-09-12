All Mounts in Devas of Creation – Full List

Teleporting around the map in Devas of Creation will cost you a lot of essence tokens, which you could instead spend on new weapons, armor, and tools. So, it’s much better to use mounts, as they are free and can get you to places where portals can’t. To help you out, we’ve prepared a list of all mounts in Devas of Creation, including info on how to get them. Scroll down to check it out.

All Mounts in Devas of Creation and How to Get Them

In the table below, you can find all mounts that are currently in Devas of Creation ordered by rarity, including all the ways you can get them in the far-right column. Do note that despite Sea Turtle being the fastest mount in the game, because it can only work in water, it is far worse than any ground or flying mount.

Name Rarity Type Speed Acquisition Horse Common Ground 30 Faction Store (Aldric Yorgren)

Zorin Quest (Lv. 20+)

Robux Store Pig Common Ground 30 Faction Store (Aldric Yorgren)

Zorin Quest (Lv. 20+)

Premium Battlepass (Lv. 24) Sea Turtle Common Water 70 Faction Store (Aldric Yorgren)

Zorin Quest (Lv. 20+) Shadow Pouncer Rare Ground 40 Zorin Quest (Lv. 20+) Enchanted Deer Epic Ground 38 Catacombs Quest

Premium Battlepass (Lv. 60) Undead Eagle Epic Flying 38 Alden Wraiths Quest (Lv. 30+) Wasp Epic Flying 55 Alden Wraiths Quest (Lv. 30+) Bonecrusher Legendary Ground 55 Catacombs Quest (Lv. 30+)

Robux Store

Premium Battlepass (Lv. 86) Frosttusk Mammoth Legendary Ground 55 Catacombs Quest (Lv. 30+)

Robux Store

Premium Battlepass (Lv. 95) Stormscale Legendary Ground 55 Catacombs Quest (Lv. 30+)

Robux Store

Free Battlepass (Lv. 81) Pterodactyl Legendary Flying 55 Alden Wraiths Quest (Lv. 30+)

Premium Battlepass (Lv. 99)

Devas of Creation Mount FAQ

1. Why Can’t I Ride My Baby Mount?

You need to first level up your mount to level 10 and evolve it before you can equip and ride it.

2. How Do You Level Up a Mount Fast?

The fastest method to level up your mounts in Devas of Creation is to just farm mobs and bosses, as the EXP you earn will be shared with your mount.

3. How Do You Equip a Mount?

You can open your inventory and right-click a mount to equip and mount it. Also, you can drag it onto the hotbar at the bottom, which allows you to equip it using quickbinds.

4. Which Mounts Are Easiest to Get in Devas of Creation?

The easiest mounts to get in Devas of Creation are the three common mounts available as rewards from Zorin’s repeatable Path of the Rider quest. Depending on your level, it takes anywhere from 10-20 minutes for each clear, and there is a 9% chance you will receive a mount as a reward.

5. Is Getting Mounts With Robux Worth It?

No, getting the mounts by spinning boxes from the Robux store isn’t worth it. That’s because there is only a 1% chance to get a mount, while each box costs 49 Robux. If you do want to spend Robux, it’s much better to buy the Premium Seasonal Pass and get the mounts there.

6. Can You Trade Mounts in Devas of Creation?

Yes, mounts are tradable in Devas of Creation, just like most other equipment and consumables. However, be mindful of people who are intentionally inflating prices on the in-game market and on the official Discord.

Well, that covers about all the info we have on mounts in Devas of Creation. Also, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more DoC guides, including tips on how to get free spins, how to sell items, and what the best races are.

