Wondering how to get free Spins in Devas of Creation? Finding free Trait Spins is key if you’re looking for a cost-effective way to get better Traits for your character – affecting stats like “Vitality Fusion”, “Defensive”, and “Critical”. For players trying to improve their Devas of Creation build free of charge, this guide will tell you all you need to know.

How to Get Free Trait Spins in Devas of Creation

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The only way to currently get free Trait Spins in the game is by redeeming Devas of Creation codes. When redeemed, these codes give out helpful rewards like in-game currency such as Essence Tokens or helpful items like Scrolls or Potions.

However, free Spins aren’t always included in the Devas of Creation codes available. With that, it’s best to keep the linked guide above bookmarked so you can check back for any available as soon as they drop.

How Else to Get Spins in Devas of Creation

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In the absence of a free option, Roblox players can still buy Trait Spins in exchange for Robux via the game’s character customization menu. By clicking on the “+10 Spins”, “+25 Spins”, or “+50 Spins” buttons, you can spend Robux in exchange for the equivalent number of spins. Here is how much each number of Trait Spins costs:

10 Spins – 60 Robux

– 60 Robux 25 Spins – 125 Robux

– 125 Robux 50 Spins – 225 Robux

There currently isn’t a way to buy a custom amount of Trait Spins, but you will save more Robux if you buy Spins in the higher amounts, compared to buying multiple lots of 10.

If you do not have sufficient Robux in your account, you will need to purchase a minimum of 400 to buy any Trait Spins at all.

