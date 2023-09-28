How to Get Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Among all of the various armor and clothing you can get in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Potent Robe. It’s a Very Rare clothing item that enhances the potency of damage by Spellcasting characters, CHA users in particular. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to get the Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Obtain the Potent Robe, Explained

To get the Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will need to complete the Rescue the Tieflings Quest in Act 2. However, to obtain this quest, you must ensure that the Tieflings survive Act 1. To make sure that the Tieflings survive, you’ll need to either rescue Halsin so he can handle the situation at Emerald Grove with a peaceful outcome, or defeat the Goblin Camp leaders, including Minthara, before they arrive for their raid.

Upon successfully saving the Tieflings in Act 1, you can progress onwards to Act 2 of the game. During Act 2, when you arrive at Last Light Inn, you will be able to find a few surviving members of the Tieflings from Emerald Grove. To initiate the Save the Tieflings Quest and start your journey to obtaining the Potent Robe, you will need to speak to Alfira in the Last Light Inn, the familiar Bard that you encountered in Act 1. She should be here unless you killed off the Tieflings or skipped straight to the Nightsong Quest.

Upon doing so, she will reveal that the Tieflings were ambushed by the Cultists of the Absolute during their journey through the Cursed Shadow Lands. Alfira will ask you to infiltrate the Moonrise Towers prison where they are being held and assist in freeing the Tieflings, which will finally initiate the Rescue the Tieflings Quest.

You can reach Moonrise Tower’s Prison from the stairs on the main floor of the building. We’ve included a map screenshot below, in case you’re struggling to find the right direction.

Now that you’ve successfully arrived at Moonrise Towers and made your way down into the prison section of the building, you will be able to find Lakrisa and the Tieflings behind a cell, as well as a group of Gnomes imprisoned in the neighboring cell, led by a man named Wulbren.

Freeing the Tieflings can be a tricky task to complete, as you’ll need to make sure not to only break out the prisoners, but also ensure they survive long enough to flee to safety. Luckily, we’ve covered how to do so throughout our complete guide detailing how to rescue the Tieflings from Moonrise Towers, so be sure to go and take a look for a step-by-step breakdown on how to complete this section of the quest.

However, there are a couple of important things you’ll need to take note of to ensure you receive the Potent Robe after this Quest:

The most important thing to note is that while you help the Tieflings escape, you must ensure Lakrissa survives and does not perish in battle if the guards catch you in the middle of your prison break. Saving before going through with your plan will ensure you always have the chance to rewind and try again. If Lakrissa dies, she won’t be able to reunite with Alfira, which means you won’t receive the Potent Robe reward from her as a reward. Secondly, if you manage to trigger the events between Marcus and Isobel during your visit to Last Light Inn, you will need to face Marcus in battle to save Isobel. During this fight, you will need to ensure that Alfira does not die, as this will make you unable to obtain the Potent Robe. If Marcus attacks the Last Light Inn, try not to let anyone die, but make sure that you protect Alfira at all costs. Lastly, you will also need to save Rolan from the Cursed Shadow Lands alongside rescuing the Tieflings from Moonrise Towers. Thankfully, he’s not too far away, so you can make a quick stop on your way to Moonrise Towers. We’ve included a screenshot of Rolan’s location below to point you in the right direction. However, we also have a complete guide covering how to save Roland from this location, so feel free to check this out if you need extra assistance.

After you’ve successfully encountered Rolan and convinced him to return to Last Light Inn, and saved the Tieflings from Moonrise Towers, you will need to fast-travel back to Last Light Inn. Here, talk to Alfira, and you will trigger a reunion scene between her and Lakrissa. As a thank you for saving Lakrissa, Alfira will finally gift you the Potent Robe.

Finally, to close the Rescue the Tieflings Quest, you will need to speak to all of the Tieflings in which you have saved. This includes Alfira and Lakrissa, Bex and Danis, and Rolan, Cal, and Lia. After speaking with each of these individuals, the Quest should finally close.

However, there have been some issues with ending this Quest for some players, so if you’ve received the Potent Robe from Alfira and the Quest won’t close, then you can simply move on to Act 3. During Act 3, you will encounter the Tieflings again outside of Baldur’s Gate. Here you can speak to them again, which should finally force close the Rescue the Tieflings Quest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Potent Robe Buffs & Perks, Explained

The Potent Robe is a clothing item in the Very Rare category, making it quite a special item to obtain. This interesting garment comes enhanced with multiple perks around the Charisma Modifier and Spellcasting, which makes it the perfect addition for Classes such as the Warlock, Sorcerer, or Bard. Here’s a complete breakdown of the Potent Robe and all of the perks it enables, so you can determine if it’s a good fit for one of your party members:

Potent Robe

Base AC : 10

: 10 Gregarious Caster: Your Cantrips deal additional damage equal to your Charisma Modifier.

Your Cantrips deal additional damage equal to your Charisma Modifier. Well-Liked and Well-Fortified: At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, the robe activates, granting them temporary hit points equal to their Charisma Modifier.

At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, the robe activates, granting them temporary hit points equal to their Charisma Modifier. AC Modifier: +1

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Potent Robe in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve got your hands on a very nice piece of clothing for any CHA-based Spellcaster, why don’t you check out our guide covering if the Emperor is evil in Baldur’s Gate 3? This is a pivotal moment of the story that you’ll encounter, so the decisions that you make here are crucial to the rest of your game.