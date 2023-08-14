How to Rescue Wulbren & Tieflings in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Absolute followers have captured Wulbren, a group of goblins, and some Tieflings from Emerald Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re playing as a good guy, you definitely want to save these guys before they face a terrible fate in the Moonrise Towers prison.

Rescuing Wulbren & Tieflings in BG3

You can find Wulbren and the Tieflings inside the Moonrise Towers prison, which you can reach by passing through the door on the right side of the Absolute’s door. You will find stairs leading to an underground area containing several prison cells.

Afterward, you must convince the Tieflings and Wulbren that you’re an ally trying to help them escape. Wulbren will ask you to give him a blunt weapon he can use to break the wall behind the cell.

At this point, you have two choices: give a blunt weapon to Wulbren or break the walls yourself. If you pick the first option, you can use a random gear in your inventory or steal Wulbren’s hammer from the Absolute followers. Do note that you can’t get caught while stealing, or everyone in the Moonrise Towers will become hostile.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once you have the tool, you can throw it to Wulbren, who will try to break the crumbling wall. It will take a while, but once the goblins escape, the Absolute followers will become enemies. You can’t run away because you need to distract the guards while the goblins help the Tieflings escape.

If you don’t want to wait for Wulbren to slowly break the wall, you can do it yourself by accessing a hidden section behind the cells. You must head south until you find an opening on the right side of the wall. Unfortunately, you can’t simply jump to the high platform and must cast the Misty Step or the Fly spell.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

In this area, you will find a wooden boat chained to the dock, and I recommend breaking the two brittle chains to reduce the escape time. Next, you can find the two walls leading to the cells and destroy them using a blunt weapon or the Shatter spell.

Sadly, the guards will still notice you, and you must kill all of them to allow Wulbren and the Tieflings to escape. Afterward, you can speak to Wulbren, and if the Last Light Inn is still standing, suggest they find shelter there.

Besides rescuing Wulbren and the Tieflings, you can also save Mizora by venturing into the Mind Flayer Colony underneath the Moonrise Towers. You will eventually gain access to this area after you enter the Shadowfell and face Ketheric in Baldur’s Gate 3.