Should You Unleash or Annihilate Mizora in Mind Flayer Colony in BG3? Answered

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers plenty of twists and turns across its main story and side quests, ensuring you never know what to expect. For proof, look no further than Wyll and Mizora’s storyline. The demonic holder of Wyll’s contract finds herself trapped in a Mind Flayer pod, and can’t escape without your help. But this begs the question: Should you unleash or annihilate Mizora in the Mind Flayer Colony in Baldur’s Gate 3? And better yet, what does each choice entail?

Luckily, we’ve got some important information you need to know.

Should You Save or Kill Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3? Answered

While it might be tempting to kill her, we can’t stress enough how important it is that you save Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Saving her allows you not only to progress Wyll’s Companion quest, but also nets you a special weapon for him to use. Called the Infernal Rapier, it’s exceptionally powerful on its own and becomes more so thanks to additional Radiant damage.

There are likewise story benefits to saving her. Wyll is given a firm date for when he’ll be released from his contract, albeit long after the game would be finished. Mizora also becomes romanceable in Act 3 of the game, even if you’ve already romanced other characters. She’ll appear in your camp, and offer the option so long as you haven’t been hostile toward her in other interactions.

Killing her, meanwhile, leads to consequences in every regard. Her death results in Wyll violating his contract, which costs him his life. This permanently removes him from your party, and leaves Karlach devastated that she couldn’t help him escape the deal. Both of their Companion quests are likewise impossible to complete properly, meaning they’ll be stuck in your journal.

It’s a bad time all around, and really not worth it unless you’re determined to get rid of both her and Wyll. Keep this in mind, and make the appropriate choice for the type of playthrough you want to have.

And with that, you’re all caught up on whether you should annihilate or unleash Mizora in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more on the game, check out our other guides down below.