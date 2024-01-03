Honkai Star Rail Best Pela Build Guide

Pela is the Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards and a rock band drummer in Honkai Star Rail. If you manage to get this debuffer from the banners, you can read our handy guide to find out the best build for her.

How to Build Pela in HSR

Pela is a four-star character who follows the Path of Nihility and has an Ice element. Her kit revolves around debuffing all enemies’ DEF and removing enemy buffs with her Skill.

Light Cone: Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Alternative: Incessant Rain, Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, In the Name of the World, or Void

Relics: Musketeer of Wild Wheat Body: Effect Hit Rate or HP% Feet: SPD

Planar Ornaments: Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Planar Sphere: Ice DMG or HP% Link Rope: Energy Regen Rate

Eidolons: E4

Trace Priority: Ultimate > Talent > Skill > Basic Attack

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can equip Before the Tutorial Mission Starts on Pela to increase her Effect Hit Rate. This Light Cone can also regenerate 4 Energy when she attacks enemies that have reduced DEF.

The Musketeer of Wild Wheat set is the best Relic for Pela since it can increase her speed. As a support unit, she needs to get ahead of enemies and DPS so she can apply her debuffs on the opponent.

You can give the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise set on Pela to increase her ATK and Effect Hit Rate. These two stats are very important to ensure that her debuffs will stick and to boost her damage.

Pela’s Eidolons are not very good because none of them will give a major increase to her stats or kit. However, you may want to unlock E4, Full Analysis, if you plan to run her with an Ice DPS, like Jingliu. When using her Skill, Pela has a 100 percent base chance to reduce the target enemy’s Ice RES by 12 percent for two turns.

You should prioritize upgrading Pela’s Ultimate to increase the amount of DEF her debuff will remove. Her Talent is also important, so she will restore more Energy whenever she debuffs an opponent. You can level up her Skill and Basic Attack if you want to increase her total damage output.

That’s everything you need to know about how to build Pela. For more Honkai Star Rail content, check out our guide on how to get Dr. Ratio for free. He is one of the new five-star units introduced in version 1.6, and he works well with Topaz and Numby.