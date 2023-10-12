Honkai: Star Rail Best Topaz and Numby Build Guide

Topaz is the newest five-star unit introduced in Honkai: Star Rail version 1.4. The Senior Manager in the Interastral Peace Corporation will be accompanied by a friendly and cute Warp Trotter named Numby. If you’re planning to pull for her, you must read this guide to find out the best build for Topaz and Numby.

How to Build Topaz and Numby in HSR

Topaz is a five-star Hunt character with a Fire element. She can summon her companion to enhance her abilities and help her in battles. Although she’s already powerful, you can make her even more deadly by equipping her with the best gear.

Light Cone : Worrisome, Blissful

: Worrisome, Blissful Relics : 4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging

: 4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging Planar Ornaments : 2-piece Inert Salsotto

: 2-piece Inert Salsotto Eidolons : E1

: E1 Trace Priority: Talent > Ultimate > Skill > Basic Attack

As usual, I recommend equipping Topaz’s signature Light Cone, Worrisome, Blissful. Besides increasing her CRIT Rate and follow-up attack DMG, this gear can also apply the Tame state on an enemy. Opponents who are afflicted with this status ailments will receive more damage from allies’ attacks.

Other viable five-star Light Cones you can use are Cruising in the Stellar Sea and Sleep Like the Dead. For four-star Light Cones, you can equip River Flows in Spring, Return to Darkness, Only Silence Remains, and Swordsplay on Topaz.

I recommend using the Firesmith of Lava-Forging Relic set so you can buff Topaz’s Fire DMG and Skill DMG. This gear can also grant a 12 percent Fire DMG buff for the next attack after Topaz unleashes her Ultimate.

For Planar Ornaments, you can equip Inert Salsotto, which can enhance Topaz’s CRIT Rate by 8 percent. If her CRIT Rate reaches 50 percent or higher, Topaz’s Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG will also increase by 15 percent.

If you don’t mind spending extra Stellar Jades, you can unlock Topaz’s first Eidolon to get extra buffs. With E1 activated, Topaz’s follow-up attack Crit DMG will increase by 25 percent when hitting enemies who are afflicted with the Debtor state.

When leveling up Topaz’s Traces, I suggest focusing on her Talent first so you can increase Numby’s Fire DMG when using follow-up attacks. Afterward, you can upgrade Topaz’s Ultimate and Skill so you can get extra damage.

Now that you know how to build Topaz and Numby, you can check out other HSR guides on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our best Jingliu build guide if you also pull for this infamous sword master.