How To Get The Final Shape Title in Destiny 2

Want to get your hands on The Final Shape title in Destiny 2? With the departure of Pantheon and its Godslayer, a fresh new title has arrived with the launch of the new expansion. We’re going to cover all the steps you’ll need to complete in order to unlock the Destiny 2 Transcendent title for The Final Shape.

How To Unlock the Transcendent Title in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

To unlock the Destiny 2 The Final Shape title, you’ll need to complete all of the following triumphs.

Triumph 1 – Pale Heart Pathfinder (Trophies)

Triumph 2 – Lighting The Future

Triumph 3 – Inseparable

Triumph 4 – Pale Heart Pathfinder

Triumph 5 – Synchronicity

Triumph 6 – Blessed

Triumph 7 – Going Fast

Triumph 8 – Flock Together

Triumph 9 – Paracausal Geometries

Triumph 10

Triumph 11

To check your progress or track one of these directly, open your inventory screen, navigate across to Journey, and click on titles. You’ll find the greyed-out badge on the first page. Click to open it, and you can view all the triumphs listed.

Next, let’s go over each one in a little more detail to explain how exactly you’ll need to go about earning them.

Triumph 1: Pale Heart Pathfinder (Trophies)

While quite obscure in its description, the first triumph is actually a fairly common one for new destination titles. It wants you to collect all Pale Heart ‘Trophies’. What it’s actually asking you to do is to collect at least one copy of all the unique gear, equipment, and cosmetic items available from the destination. You only need to do this on one character from the triumph. While earning some objects like the First Knife exotic ship are a little more complex, others, like the First Ascent armor set can be picked up by decoding Pale Heart Engrams at your vendor in The Lost City hub area.

To get a full view of the trophies you’ve still yet to earn, open your inventory tab. Next, navigate across to the Collections tab. On the right-hand side, you’ve got three categories: ‘Recently Discovered’, ‘Records’, and at the bottom ‘Badges’. These badges show you the trophy collections for different locations, and if you’re playing The Final Shape, there should be a brand new one called ‘Pale Heart Pathfinder’. Click on this, and it’ll bring up an inventory showing all the things you’ve unlocked so far, and everything you still have yet to collect.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Triumph 2: Lighting The Future

This triumph asks you to “Reflect on your journey and look forward to a hopeful future” in an attempt to be even more confounding and obscure than the first one. At the moment, we’re not actually sure what this triumph means, however we can make a pretty safe guess.

The description implies an epilogue-style reflection of sorts, so it’s likely that to complete this triumph, you’ll need to take part in an event or story beat once the full Final Shape story is complete. This means that it’s likely not possible to finish this triumph until after the Salvation’s Edge raid and the conclusion of the expansion’s story.

Triumph 3: Inseparable

This triumph is pretty straightforward: you just need to reset your vendor rank with your Ghost, the vendor character for the Pale Heart map. Given this triumph has three steps as indicated by the sectioned line at the bottom, it’s also fair to assume you’ll need to reset your rank three times in total.

To do this, simply complete any and all activities you can within The Pale Heart. This can be campaign missions, the new strike Liminality, adventure missions, or even location objectives like Overthrow and Pathfinder quests.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Triumph 4: Pale Heart Pathfinder

Despite sharing a name with another triumph, this one is different. Rather than being concerned with the badge, it wants you to complete the Pathfinder – a new progression and reward system – for the Pale Heart. Though one also exists for ritual activities, the Pale Heart boasts its own progression system. This triumph specifically requires you to claim rewards from Pathfinder and consists of four steps in total, so it might take a bit of grinding.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Triumph 5: Synchronicity

Another fairly straightforward one, Synchronicity wants you to fully unlock Prismatic by collecting all the Aspects, Fragments, and abilities for one character. There are 36 in total, and though you’ll encounter a number of them through finding Prismatic chests in the campaign, you’ll also need to unlock a number through post-campaign missions like Lost in The Light and Found in The Darkness. You’ll also need to collect all Prismatic Fragments, which you can do by unlocking Prismatic Chest Keys through completing area-specific objectives, and then unlocking said area’s chest.

Triumph 6: Blessed

For Triumph 6, you’ll need to head out into the open world of The Pale Heart and unlock every Traveler’s Blessing at least once. These Blessings, coming in two forms – Brilliant and Pale – provide certain benefits for a limited time while in The Pale Heart. For example, the Brilliant Blessing Traveler’s Transference makes you Amplified and gives your melee lightning bolts that Jolt opponents after sprinting for a few seconds. To unlock these blessings, go out, explore, and try to complete different activities for rewards. Regional chests, Overthrows, and Pathfinder objectives are all good ways to earn new Blessings quickly.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Triumph 7: Going Fast

Going Fast, as the name might suggest, is all about quick completions. This triumph can be completed by completing ‘Cyst’ missions, which are essentially particular trials, in under four minutes. We’d recommend running with a Fireteam for the most efficient clears.

Triumphs 8: Flock Together

Flock Together starts off as a secret triumph until you pick up a mysterious glowing feather. That done, the triumph will reveal itself. It wants you to hunt down and collect similar feathers, called Feathers of Light, throughout The Pale Heart. There are 55 in total, so it might take a while, but they all have fixed positions. Try checking empty corners, dark spaces, and the sort of nooks and crannies region chests love to hide in to find them all.

Triumph 9: Paracausal Geometries

Paracausal Geometries wants you to interact with and destroy anomalies of the same name. Once you’ve progressed through enough of the post-campaign content, you should find a new marker on your map stating the Ghosts have found a strange paracausal anomaly. Travel there, and you’ll finally find out what those strange boxes all across The Pale Heart with blue circles and orange triangles on them are all about.

The former represents the Light, and the latter the Darkness. When you reach an anomaly point between them, you just need to interact with it to pick up a buff. Once you’ve got this, a small, Prismatic-coloured ring should appear nearby. Standing in this ring, you should be able to see both the Light square and the Darkness square. Damage each one in turn with a damage type matching their alignment, and you’ll successfully destroy them both. The triumph simply wants you to go out, find the other pairs, and repeat this process.

Triumphs 10 and 11

At the moment, Triumphs 10, and 11 are secret, meaning we don’t yet know what you’ll need to do in order to complete them. This isn’t too unusual for brand-new titles, and in this case, it’s likely because we’re not yet done with the story of The Final Shape. As we continue playing through the DLC, we’ll keep this guide updated with our findings. It’s also possible of course that some discoveries are scheduled to unfold after the Salvation’s Edge raid launch and the additional story beats in the Final Shape campaign missions following. We’ll keep you updated.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Can You Gild the Transcendent title in Final Shape?

For those not familiar, gilding is a special process that resets seasonally for titles. By completing bonus steps to certain triumphs, you’ll be able to gild it, unlocking the title in golden-orange text rather than purple, and adding a counter to it that shows how many times it’s been gilded previously.

The Transcendent title in The Final Shape most likely cannot be gilded, as it’s a destination title, similar to ‘Virtual Fighter’ from Lightfall. We don’t currently know if this is likely to change in the future or not.

That covers everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 The Final Shape title and how you can unlock it. Still hungry for more achievements? Be sure to collect the veritable arsenal of new exotic weapons in this expansion, from Still Hunt, to Microcosm.

