How To Start Destiny 2 The Final Shape Salvation’s Edge Raid

Salvation’s Edge is the latest Destiny 2 Raid in the game’s The Final Shape era, in which you finally get to confront the game’s primary antagonist, The Witness. Raids are Destiny’s most challenging in-game activities, and Salvation’s Edge will be no different. Continue reading to learn more about how to start Salvation’s Edge in Destiny 2, including details like the Raid’s requirements and more.

How To Access Salvation’s Edge Raid In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

You can start Salvation’s Edge Raid in Destiny 2 by navigating to the Pale Heart of the Traveler destination on the map and selecting the Raid activity. Since this isn’t a reprised Raid, you won’t find it in the Legends section like last year’s Crota’s End.

And that’s pretty much it! You can start the Salvation’s Edge Raid by selecting it from the map, though there are a few prerequisites for it.

What Are The Requirements For Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge Raid?

Image Source: Bungie

To start Destiny 2’s Salvation Edge Raid, you need to finish the Final Shape campaign, which currently has seven missions. You also have to finish the exotic quest ‘Wild Cards,’ which is available after you complete the campaign and gets you the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle.

Lastly, you must have a gear Power Level of 1,965 to even be eligible for the Raid. You can get a 1,960 Power Level gear set by simply completing The Final Shape campaign on Legendary difficulty.

To reach 1,965, however, you must claim Pinnacle rewards by completing weekly activities, such as Crucibles, Gambit, and Strikes.

The Witness is the final boss of The Salvation’s Edge Raid, however, the Final Shape’s story will conclude in a post-Raid eight campaign mission, which will be available after Salvation’s’ Edge Raid world first.

That sums up our guide on how to start Destiny 2’s Salvation’s Edge Raid. For more on Destiny, check our guides on best Prismatic Hunter builds and Episode 1 Echoes release date.

