Content Warning vs Lethal Company – Compared

Two horror co-ops battle it out
Published: Apr 3, 2024 07:16 am
lethal company compared content warning
Image Source: Zeekerss/Landfall Pubishing

Horror game fans have been spoilt recently with the release of new games and remastering of classic titles. Two indie horror co-ops have dropped within the last year: Lethal Company and Content Warning. Can the two be compared? And which would suit your gameplay needs better? Let’s find out!

Lethal Company vs Content Warning: A Comparison

Comparisons of the two titles were inevitable when Content Warning was released on April 1st 2024, only six months after Lethal Company. They are both indie horror co-op games where teamwork is essential to survival. If you look deeper, however, it is clear these are very different beasts.

Players Together on Ship in Lethal Company (How to Use Lethal Company Diversity Mod)
Image Credit: Zeekerss

Let’s have a look at the similarities and differences between Lethal Company and Content Warning.

Content WarningLethal Company
Co-op horrorCo-op horror
Jumpscares and monstersJumpscares and monsters
Teamwork is essential for producing great contentTeamwork is essential for fulfilling quota
Allows mods to enhance gameplayAllows mods to enhance gameplay
Go viral with crazy shenanigans Stay out of trouble and collect scrap
$7.99 on Steam$9.99 on Steam

The two horror titles do have their similarities, but they offer very different things for the player. Lethal Company has one main focus: get scrap, fulfill the quota, and don’t die in the process. Content Warning, on the other hand, pushes players to get as silly as they can. You must seek out monsters and record some entertaining footage before escaping.

content warning monster
Image Source: Landfall Publishing

Lethal Company isn’t without its own goofy moments, but these are random and depend on the team getting into scrapes during the game. The whole point of Content Warning is to capture crazy/creepy/chaotic moments on camera for views. It is possible to get through an entire game of Lethal Company without any crazy japes. If that happens in Content Warning, however, you end up with a dull video and no views.

Comparing the two may seem natural but in reality, it is a little unfair. Content Warning hasn’t been out long while Lethal Company has had six months to release more content and updates. I would be more inclined to compare the two again in six months when Content Warning has had time to find its place in the co-op horror space.

Next up, check out our monster guides to see what you will be facing in Lethal Company or Content Warning.

Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.