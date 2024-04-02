Content Warning has only been out for a day and there are already some useful and hilarious mods available. The community has wasted no time in introducing some mods designed to make the game more fun or easier to play. Read on for the best Content Warning mods available to download right now.

Recommended Videos

Best Available Content Warning Mods

Mods can change the look or feel of a game by adding and changing elements to suit each player. Despite only coming out on April 1, Content Warning has already had multiple mods created for it. Let’s explore the best available Content Warning mods right here.

Mod Features Link Virality Bigger lobby sizes: up to 200

Late joining: no more lobby restarting to add player

Right-click Steam join

Required by all players to use

Only 4 players need to sleep to progress the day

Hospital bills for all dead players GitHub MoreCustomization 128 character limit for faces

Copy and paste ability in Terminal

Size adjustment for faces

Thunderstore Volume Booster Freely configure Master Volume up to 30x

Freely configure SFX Volume up to 30x

Freely configure Voice Volume up to 30x Discord UI Tweaks Allows toggling the UI with the ‘P’ key

Allows disabling Vignette in plugin configuration GitHub

Image Source: Landfall Publishing

There will be more mods to come as the community continues to build ideas. In the Content Warning Modding Discord group, some amazing ideas are floating around:

Arachnophobia Mod to transform the spider creature into something less spidery

Unlimited film mod so you never run out of space on the camera

Night Vision mode for the darker moments in Content Warning

Low graphic mod for a lo-fi effect

Control Monsters mod to prank your friends

More cameras so more than one person can film

Would you use any of those suggested mods? Or do you have a better idea for a mod you would like to see? Stick around for more up-to-date Content Warning hints and tips including a complete monsters guide!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more