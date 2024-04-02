The creatures in Content Warning are too horrific to be given names apparently, so players are naming them purely by what they look like. Each of the monsters is unique in its own terrifying way and should be defeated or avoided if you can! Find out below about all Content Warning monsters we have encountered so far.

All Monsters in Content Warning

Team up with your friends to try and capture footage of some terrifying monsters in Content Warning! Deep down in the Old World there are cursed creatures to record for Spooktube but will you and your team manage to get back to the real world to upload the footage? Below is a list of all the monsters we know of so far in Content Warning and what each of them can do.

Image Source: Landfall Publishing

Monster Ability How to Beat/Avoid/Escape Long-Legs: a humanoid creature with long limbs who lives in the shadows. Can crawl around in the shadows ready to jump out at you. Will grab you or your friends and drag them into the shadows. Use a flash from your camera or a flashlight to scare them away. Mixer: a long body with two legs and a food mixer for a head. Charges straight at you while making a noise like a horrifying blender. Easy to dodge just by stepping to the side as it can only run in a straight line. Blob: a blob of liquid slime. Runs at you and grabs you to drag you away. Turn away quickly to avoid its dash. Gun-Bot: a robot-like creature walking on four legs with a red lazer. When it sees you or your friends it will build its attack and rain bullets down upon you. Avoid its line of sight, use cover to avoid being hit by bullets, and jump over them. Clawed Bomber: a legless creature with huge claws. Fires a bomb that can cause AOE damage. Pretty easy to avoid as it takes a while to charge its attack, giving you enough warning time to get away. Child Ghost: a giggling ghost of a child. Appears suddenly to chase you, and dashes at you to attack. Can kill you in around five hits but you can avoid its dash if you time it right. It disappears after around 20 seconds. Cage Monster: like a walking iron maiden. Can grab you or your teammate and lock them in their cage belly. Solve the CAPTCHA and then enter the password before the time runs out. Snail: slow-moving creeping creature. It moves slowly but if it gets you it deals grab onto you and deal damage as it holds on. Just don’t let it come too close! Easily avoided as it is so slow. Spider-Mimic: is it actually a spider? Probably not, but it sure does look like one. Shoots balls of web from far away which then expand upon contact. They are difficult to escape from so avoid them at all costs. If the creature then gets to you its bite causes significant damage. Avoid getting hit by the webs. And RUN! Skelepede: bony centipede creature. Moves slowly but is dangerous as it gathers speed. Can capture you and throw you, dealing massive damage. Can also throw you or your teammate to cause damage to others. Avoid at all costs. Dodge any player being thrown at you. Ceiling mounds: positioned on the ceiling with ropes hanging down. Uses its ropes to grip anyone passing by, dragging them into its mouth. Don’t touch the ropes! Throw a disposable item at it for distraction. Bunny Heads: little rocks shaped like bunny heads. Makes you float in the air and take small continuous damage as you hit the ceiling. Don’t pick them up! The Ear: a massive ear instead of a head. Can hear you moving and will grab you if you ar too loud. Walk slowly and silently.

So those are every one of the monsters we have encountered so far in Content Warning. Have you seen any others? If you like the Content Warning creatures you will love the monsters in Lethal Company!

