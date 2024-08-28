All Missable Items & Quests in Black Myth: Wukong

As you progress through each chapter of Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll notice that exploration is often greatly rewarded with special items and quests. However, if you progress too quickly and put off exploring all that the game has to offer, some of those rewards can vanish into thin air. To help out, here’s our handy guide to all missable items and quests in Black Myth: Wukong.

All Missables in Black Myth: Wukong

Below we’ve listed all currently known missable items and questlines in Black Myth: Wukong. In other words, if you bypass certain items/quests available during a certain chapter of the game, once you progress to the subsequent chapter and beyond, these items will effectively despawn and become unavailable for the remainder of the playthrough.

This condition applies to a variety of items, from accessories to spirits. Especially if you’re looking to obtain all achievements in the game, you’ll need to be very mindful about exploring and completing everything each chapter has to offer.

Note: This guide is a work-in-progress and we will continue to update it as we discover more missables in Black Myth: Wukong.

Chapter 1 Missables

Missable Item/Quest How to Obtain Wandering Wight Spirit Defeat the Wandering Wight optional boss in Chapter 1.

*This boss will despawn from the area if you don’t defeat it and ring

all three bells at Black Wind Mountain and unlock the Ancient Guanyin

Temple secret area, which contains the Elder Jinchi boss. Horse Guai questline Talk to the Horse Guai NPC located in the Back Hills area of Bamboo Grove

during Chapter 1 to initiate a side quest.

Interact with him until you’ve heard all of his dialogue.

The final line will be, “Now I’m pressed for time. Fare well thee, then.”

You can then meet the Horse Guai in each subsequent chapter up to Chapter 5.

If you’ve interacted with him each time, upon defeating the Keeper of Flaming Mountains

boss, you’ll receive the Dark Thunder spell as an additional reward.

Chapter 2 Missables

Missable Item/Quest How to Obtain Second Rat Prince Spirit Defeat the King of the Flowing Sands and the Second Rat Prince bosses in Chapter 2.

*If you kill the Second Rat Prince first during the battle, the King will flee and you won’t get

the Second Rat Prince spirit as a reward. So kill the King first. Horse Guai questline Talk to the Horse Guai NPC found next in the Sandgate Village area of Chapter 2.

Again, interact with him until you’ve heard all of his dialogue.

The final line will be, “We’ll meet again if fate wills it.”

If you don’t find and talk to him during Chapter 2 and proceed to the next chapter,

he will despawn from the area and the questline cannot be completed.

Chapter 3 Missables

Missable Item/Quest How to Obtain ‘Auspicious Lantern’ Curio Defeat all nine Lantern Wardens in the Pagoda Realm area of Chapter 3 BEFORE defeating

the Captain Wise-Voice boss.

They patrol each of the first three levels in the area, and will only appear when the

Destined One goes into a frenzied state (his eyes glow red and the camera distorts).

*If you don’t defeat all of the Lantern Wardens before killing Captain Wise-Voice, this rare Curio item will not unlock. Apramana Bat Spirit Upon reaching the North Shore of the Bitter Lake area of Chapter 3, make your way along the

eastern shoreline until you reach the giant skeletal remains of the Snake General. Defeat the Apramana Bat boss to obtain its spirit.

*If you don’t defeat Apramana Bat while accompanied by Bajie (the small pig rescued from the giant cymbals after defeating Kang-Jin Star), this spirit cannot be obtained. Horse Guai questline For the next step of the Horse Guai questline, talk to the Horse Guai NPC in the western area of the Thunderclap Temple. He’ll be leaning against a pillar.

Again, interact with him until you’ve heard all of his dialogue.

The final line will be, “Say, my friend, why don’t you stay here and tread this path with me?”

If you don’t find and talk to him during Chapter 3 and proceed to the next chapter, he will

despawn from the area and the questline cannot be completed.

Chapter 4 Missables

Missable Item/Quest How to Obtain Stained Jade Gourd Defeat the Scorpionlord at the Bounds of Deity’s Abode in the secret

Purple Cloud Mountain area of Chapter 4 BEFORE defeating Duskveil.

*If you kill these bosses out of order, Scorpionlord’s journal portrait will be locked

and the Stained Jade Gourd reward cannot be obtained. Violet Hail Transformation Defeat Daoist Mi boss BEFORE defeating Duskveil in Chapter 4.

*If you kill these bosses out of order, Daoist Mi’s journal portrait will be locked

and the Violet Hail Transformation reward cannot be obtained. Purple Altars questline Complete the Purple Altars side quest before the end of Chapter 4 to obtain the

Crane Immoral journal portrait.

*If you don’t complete this questline before the end of Chapter 4, Crane Immoral’s

journal portrait will be locked. Horse Guai questline For the next step of the Horse Guai questline, talk to the Horse Guai NPC in the

Webbed Hollow area of Chapter 4. He will be trapped in a cocoon and shouting for

help, so free him in order to continue the quest.

Interact with him until you’ve heard all of his dialogue.

The final line will be, “Now, take great care.”

*If you don’t find and talk to him during Chapter 4 and proceed to the next chapter, he will

despawn from the area and the questline cannot be completed.

Chapter 5 Missables

Missable Item/Quest How to Obtain Horse Guai questline;

Dark Thunder Spell Find the Destroyed Horse Cart in the Furnace Valley area of Chapter 5. This can

be reached by starting from the Valley Entrance Keeper’s Shrine.

*If you do not locate and interact with this item in Chapter 5 before defeating

Keeper of Flaming Mountains, the Dark Thunder spell reward will not unlock.

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides for Black Myth Wukong here at Twinfinite, such as Black Myth Wukong True and Alternate Endings Guide. We’ve also got all Chapter 4 secrets and all Chapter 6 secrets.

