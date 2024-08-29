Image Credit: Bethesda
Black Myth Wukong opening cinematic against Erland boss
Screenshot via Twinfinite
All Crafting Material Locations in Black Myth Wukong

A complete list of all materials and where to get them
Black Myth: Wukong has a lot of materials serving various different purposes. These form the core of the entire upgrade and crafting economy in the game, from upgrading your equipment to giving you permanent stat boosts. This guide provides a comprehensive list of all materials in Black Myth: Wukong required for crafting armor and weapons, as well as unlocking new weapon types.

Black Myth: Wukong All Crafting Materials and Locations

Armor Crafting and Upgrade Materials

Material NameLocation
Celestial RibbonEpic rarity drop from bosses and chests in Chapter 3. It can be bought from the Shrine Store.
Fine Gold ThreadRare drop from stronger elite enemies in Chapter 4 and beyond. It can be bought from the Shrine Store after reaching Chapter 6.
Cold Iron LeavesDefeat Cyan Loong in Chapter 3. Becomes a more frequent drop from chests and bosses in Chapter 4. It can be bought from the Shrine Store.
SilkRare drop from stronger elite enemies in Chapter 1. It can be bought from the Shrine Store.
YarnDefeat enemies in Chapter 1 or buy from the Shrine Store

Weapon Crafting Materials

Material NameLocation
Gold Tree CoreFinish Chapter 3 and become a more common drop from chests and elites in Chapter 4. It can also be bought from Shrine Store in Chapter 4.
Kun SteelIt can be bought from the Shrine Store and chests after reaching Chapter 3, and it will drop from New Thunderclap Temple enemies in Chapter 3.
Refined Iron SandFinish Chapter 1 and becomes a common drop from Chapter 2 Elite enemies. It can also be bought from Shrine Store.
Stone SpiritIt can be bought from the Shrine Store and from Chapter 1 chests.
Yaoguai CoreFinish Chapter 1 and becomes a common drop from Chapter 2 Elite enemies. Can also be bought from Shrine Store.
Loong PearlAvailable from the two-story Loong bosses and the 4 secret Loongs.
TadpoleDropped from the 6 Frog Yaoguai Chiefs.
Samadhi Fire CrystalDefeat Flint Chief, Flint Vanguard, and Mother of Flamlings in Chapter 5.
Sky-Piercing HornDefeat Fuban in the Secret: Kingdom of Sahali – Sandgate Bound shrine area in Yellow Wind Ridge
Defeat Scorpionlord near the Secret Area of Chapter 4
Defeat the final boss of Chapter 4 Hundred-Eyed Daoist.

Weapon Unlock Materials

Material NameLocation
Jade FangDefeat Whiteclad Noble
Flame EbongoldFinish Chapter 1
Thunder TailDefeat Red Loong behind the Waterfall in Chapter 1 after acquiring Loong Scales.
ThunderboneIn the chest after defeating Black Loong behind sand waterfall in Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat in Yellow Wind Ridge (Loong Scales required)
Heart of StoneObtained by defeating Shigandang at Fright Cliff after collecting 6 Buddha’s Eyeballs.
Samadhi Wind AgateDefeat Yellow Wind Sage in Yellow Wind Formation: Windseal Gate (mandatory boss) in Yellow Wind Ridge
ThunderboneObtained from a chest after defeating Black Loong in Chapter 2.
Starlit Cloud-Bidden AntlerDefeat Kang-Jin Loong
Mountain-Shaking ClawObtained from a chest after defeating Cyan Loong in Turtle Island
Chubai SpearheadObtained from the Third Prince NPC after giving all four Spirit Key Items
Cosmo RadianceFinish Chapter 3 and defeat Yellowbrow.
Venomous HairObtained from the Second Sister boss fight in Chapter 4
Golden Glowing EyeDropped by Chapter 4 final boss, Hundred-Eyed Daoist.
Bishui Beast BitDrops from the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast, a secret boss located in the Bishui Cave in Chapter 5.
The Bull King’s Iron HornDefeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in the Bishui Cave secret area in Chapter 5

Rare Materials

Material NameLocation
Blood of the Iron BullDropped from Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings, and Elite Enemies. Occasionally found in chests. It can be farmed from Elite shield enemies in Chapter 2.
Mind CoreDropped from Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings, and Elite Enemies. Occasionally found in chests. Can be farmed from Elite shield enemies in Chapter 2.
Luoja Fragrant VineFound on trees throughout the chapters. Check out all locations.
Awaken Wine WormFound in vases throughout chapters. Here are all the locations.
Knot of VoidnessFollow our guide for all the Knot of Voidness locations.

Straying off the beaten path will help you find lots of chests that will give you early access to many of these rare materials. If you’re looking to unlock all weapons in the game, you’ll also need to go around and defeat all the secret bosses hidden in Black Myth: Wukong. Knowing how all the materials are found and how they work will let you reach 100% completion a lot more quickly and also progress your build enough to take on the more challenging difficulty spikes later on.

That’s all you need to know about all materials and where to find them in Black Myth: Wukong. If you found this helpful, you’ll definitely like more of our guides on Black Myth: Wukong. Take a look at the best build for one shots in Black Myth: Wukong and all missable items and quests.

