All Crafting Material Locations in Black Myth Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong has a lot of materials serving various different purposes. These form the core of the entire upgrade and crafting economy in the game, from upgrading your equipment to giving you permanent stat boosts. This guide provides a comprehensive list of all materials in Black Myth: Wukong required for crafting armor and weapons, as well as unlocking new weapon types.

Black Myth: Wukong All Crafting Materials and Locations

Armor Crafting and Upgrade Materials

Material Name Location Celestial Ribbon Epic rarity drop from bosses and chests in Chapter 3. It can be bought from the Shrine Store. Fine Gold Thread Rare drop from stronger elite enemies in Chapter 4 and beyond. It can be bought from the Shrine Store after reaching Chapter 6. Cold Iron Leaves Defeat Cyan Loong in Chapter 3. Becomes a more frequent drop from chests and bosses in Chapter 4. It can be bought from the Shrine Store. Silk Rare drop from stronger elite enemies in Chapter 1. It can be bought from the Shrine Store. Yarn Defeat enemies in Chapter 1 or buy from the Shrine Store

Weapon Crafting Materials

Material Name Location Gold Tree Core Finish Chapter 3 and become a more common drop from chests and elites in Chapter 4. It can also be bought from Shrine Store in Chapter 4. Kun Steel It can be bought from the Shrine Store and chests after reaching Chapter 3, and it will drop from New Thunderclap Temple enemies in Chapter 3. Refined Iron Sand Finish Chapter 1 and becomes a common drop from Chapter 2 Elite enemies. It can also be bought from Shrine Store. Stone Spirit It can be bought from the Shrine Store and from Chapter 1 chests. Yaoguai Core Finish Chapter 1 and becomes a common drop from Chapter 2 Elite enemies. Can also be bought from Shrine Store. Loong Pearl Available from the two-story Loong bosses and the 4 secret Loongs. Tadpole Dropped from the 6 Frog Yaoguai Chiefs. Samadhi Fire Crystal Defeat Flint Chief, Flint Vanguard, and Mother of Flamlings in Chapter 5. Sky-Piercing Horn Defeat Fuban in the Secret: Kingdom of Sahali – Sandgate Bound shrine area in Yellow Wind Ridge

Defeat Scorpionlord near the Secret Area of Chapter 4

Defeat the final boss of Chapter 4 Hundred-Eyed Daoist.

Weapon Unlock Materials

Material Name Location Jade Fang Defeat Whiteclad Noble Flame Ebongold Finish Chapter 1 Thunder Tail Defeat Red Loong behind the Waterfall in Chapter 1 after acquiring Loong Scales. Thunderbone In the chest after defeating Black Loong behind sand waterfall in Fright Cliff – Rockrest Flat in Yellow Wind Ridge (Loong Scales required) Heart of Stone Obtained by defeating Shigandang at Fright Cliff after collecting 6 Buddha’s Eyeballs. Samadhi Wind Agate Defeat Yellow Wind Sage in Yellow Wind Formation: Windseal Gate (mandatory boss) in Yellow Wind Ridge Thunderbone Obtained from a chest after defeating Black Loong in Chapter 2. Starlit Cloud-Bidden Antler Defeat Kang-Jin Loong Mountain-Shaking Claw Obtained from a chest after defeating Cyan Loong in Turtle Island Chubai Spearhead Obtained from the Third Prince NPC after giving all four Spirit Key Items Cosmo Radiance Finish Chapter 3 and defeat Yellowbrow. Venomous Hair Obtained from the Second Sister boss fight in Chapter 4 Golden Glowing Eye Dropped by Chapter 4 final boss, Hundred-Eyed Daoist. Bishui Beast Bit Drops from the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast, a secret boss located in the Bishui Cave in Chapter 5. The Bull King’s Iron Horn Defeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast in the Bishui Cave secret area in Chapter 5

Rare Materials

Material Name Location Blood of the Iron Bull Dropped from Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings, and Elite Enemies. Occasionally found in chests. It can be farmed from Elite shield enemies in Chapter 2. Mind Core Dropped from Yaoguai Chiefs, Kings, and Elite Enemies. Occasionally found in chests. Can be farmed from Elite shield enemies in Chapter 2. Luoja Fragrant Vine Found on trees throughout the chapters. Check out all locations. Awaken Wine Worm Found in vases throughout chapters. Here are all the locations. Knot of Voidness Follow our guide for all the Knot of Voidness locations.

Straying off the beaten path will help you find lots of chests that will give you early access to many of these rare materials. If you’re looking to unlock all weapons in the game, you’ll also need to go around and defeat all the secret bosses hidden in Black Myth: Wukong. Knowing how all the materials are found and how they work will let you reach 100% completion a lot more quickly and also progress your build enough to take on the more challenging difficulty spikes later on.



