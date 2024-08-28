Black Myth Wukong All Chapter 5 Secrets

The Chapter 5 Secrets in Black Myth: Wukong can be hard to find because of all the backtracking involved and the overall linearity of this level. It’s one of the shortest levels and hides half of its content behind a path you need to backtrack for. So let’s check out all the Chapter 5 secrets in Black Myth: Wukong and how to find them.

All Chapter 5 Secrets in Black Myth: Wukong

5 Elemental Carts Quest

The first quest you get in Chapter 5 is given to you by the Stalwart Axe Warrior when you defeat him. He asks you to defeat the five Elemental Carts terrorizing the region. You have to return to him and speak to him after defeating the first cart ahead, then you need to find the rest of the four Carts and continue this quest. This quest ties in with both the Chapter 5 secret area and the Horse Guai quest. Check out our full guide for the five Elemental Carts quest.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Horse Guai Quest

If you’ve managed to keep up with the Horse Guai quest up till now, then it’s possible for you to complete it in chapter 5 and gain a secret new Transformation. You can find the Horse Guai inside one of the five Elemental Carts after the Valley Entrance Shrine. You can learn about all the Horse Guai locations to finally complete this quest and claim your reward.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

3 Samadhi Fire Crystals

You can collect three Samadhi Fire Crystals that are hidden behind optional boss fights and craft the powerful Staff of Blazing Karma weapon. Here are the locations for all three Samadhi Fire Crystals:

Head towards the left side of the lava river after the Valley Entrance Shrine. Fight the Flint Vanguard boss here for your first Samadhi Fire Crystal. Use the Fireproof Mantle Vessel to make the fight easier.

After the flames are fanned down, go back to the Ashen Pass III shrine, down the path where the giant Golden Ball was rolling, and through the optional path blocked off by flames. Fight the Flint Vanguard boss and its underlings here for your second Samadhi Fire Crystal.

Continue down the path after the second Flint Vanguard boss. You must defeat four of the flaming worm enemies here and head to the glowing area on the ground. Deliver them to face the Mother of Flamlings boss and receive the last Samadhi Fire Crystal.

Secret Area: Bishui Beast Cave

The Secret Area: Bishui Beast Cave requires you to backtrack once the flames have been fanned out. Return to the Ashen Pass III Shrine and make your way towards the path where you dealt with the giant golden ball. This is the same path where you fight the Flint Vanguard and Mother of Flamlings. Keep forging ahead and you’ll find the final Elemental Cart and enter the Bishui Beast Cave if you’ve kept up with the Elemental Carts quest.

Inside the Bishui Beast Cave, you will find the Chapter 5 Frog location, a secret boss called Top Takes Bottom, Bottom Takes Top, and the Yaoguai King Bishui Beast. The path is fairly linear once you find it, so just keep chugging ahead.

Old Man Quest

You can find the Old Man from previous chapters in a large room on the left side of the Rakshasa Palace area next to the location with the two giant enemies. If you bring him a Gourd with nine charges he will upgrade it to its maximum potential and allow you to heal 10 times in total.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Collectibles

In terms of collectibles here’s what you need to look out for:

Luojia Fragrant Vine after Father of Stone boss.

Knot of Voidness chest after Father of Stone boss.

Awaken Vine Worm in Rakshasa Palace on the left side of the two giant enemies.

Nine-Capped Lingzhi Guai

Last but not least, you can get the Nine-Capped Linghzi Guai spirit by defeating the secret boss located right next to the Ashen Pass III Shrine. Head towards the right side and pick up the Mushroom in the middle to trigger this boss fight.

Those are all the secrets and missables in Chapter 5 of Black Myth: Wukong that you need to find. Now all that’s left is to make your way through all the secrets in Chapter 6 and you’ll be on your way to the true ending.

