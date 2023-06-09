Image Source: Summer Game Fest

It’s that time of the year that the video game industry’s collective best friend, Geoff Keighley, loves best. That’s right, it’s what was once E3 season, which Geoff has now taken over in the form of Summer Game Fest! The livestream hosted by Keighley himself brought a whole host of new game trailers and announcements to our screens, accommodating everyone from the most hardcore of PC gamers, console connoisseurs and the casual crowd. While the livestream’s a fun old thing to watch, not everyone is able to take two hours out of their day to catch the whole thing. That’s where this post comes in. Here’s a convenient roundup of all Summer Game Fest 2023 announcements, including as many trailers as we can possibly find and cram in.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Unexpectedly kicking off the show was a new reveal for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The game’s sticking to the series side-scrolling gameplay for the most part, but has been revamped with some slick-looking new visuals. The combat looks to be as fast-paced and frenetic as fans have come to expect from the series.

Apparently, the Sands of Time remake was taking so long that Ubisoft just went ahead and created an all-new game. But hey, we’re not complaining!

Prince of Persia: The Last Crown will release on Jan. 18, 2024.

Mortal Kombat 1

Image Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Ed Boon’s latest gore-filled fighter showed up to give us a glimpse of gameplay. The game will bring a reborn Mortal Kombat universe to our screens, courtesy of the Fire God Liu Kang. There’ll be new fighting systems, game modes, and of course, fatalities!

The trailer featured fan-favorites like Sub-Zero, Raiden, Liu Kang, Mileena and Scorpion in some very flashy-looking cutscenes, as well as showing off their ultra-violent combat skills. We got to see someone’s neck get completely obliterated by Scorpion, plenty of hearts get ripped out, and someone’s face literally mashed into the floor… delightful!

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Pre-ordering now will net you beta access.

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 got a brand-new trailer showcasing what the team’s been up to. The trailer shows players fighting off against a bunch of enemies, as well as a much larger foe that’ll take some serious chops to defeat.

It also came with a teaser for more news being shared on July 28.

Street Fighter 6 x Exoprimal

Street Fighter 6 is going to have a collaboration with Exoprimal, marking the first of Capcom’s collaborations for the game. It’s coming sometime in the fall of this year.

Nicolas Cage Is Coming to Dead by Daylight

As first revealed last month, Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight as one of the hapless survivors, and we got a glimpse of his in-game model. He’s arriving on July 25, and to hype up the momentous occasion, he even made a quick cameo on-stage. Honestly, what Killer stands a chance?!

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1

There was a quick announcement for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1, with a new trailer showing off what’s next in store for Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri and co. when the fantasy epic returns to Netflix on June 29. It looks like Ciri is going to continue to be an integral part of the narrative, as fans of the games might have expected.

Witchfire

Indie game studio The Astronauts shared the latest trailer for its upcoming Souls-like FPS title, Witchfire. Things start off a little slower than in previous trailers, showing a rather barren-looking battlefield. But the action soon ramps up when a giant ghostly-red skull appears. It looks like we’ll be traversing all manner of beautiful locales as we take down rather ominous-looking enemies.

Alongside the trailer, we got news that the game releases in Early Access on September 20, 2023 on the Epic Games Store. The game is currently only set to come to PC, with no console version announced as of yet, but that could change further down the line.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Image Source: Smilegate Entertainment, Inc.

A co-op shooter that’s arriving for PSVR 2 and PC VR devices. There will be a total of 63 missions for the game and we got a look at the co-op experience in today’s trailer.

Remnant 2

Image Source: Gearbox Publishing

Remnant 2 got a brand-new co-op trailer showing off the combat that you can experience with friends. You’ll be fighting lots of mechs, creepy aliens, and a dude in a very ominous-looking mask showed up to round things out.

Remnant 2 will be available July 25, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Sonic Superstars

The blue blur is back in an all-new experience which features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. You’ll be able to team up with friends as you work your way through classic side-scrolling levels. The awesome foursome will have a whole array of new abilities, even turning into Wisp-like creatures at one point.

The game will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC and Switch in Fall 2023.

Honkai: Star Rail

A new character was announced for Honkai Star Rail. They’ll arrive later this year on PlayStation.

Lies of P

Lies of P got a brand-new trailer, showcasing a bunch of stunning vistas, a robot policeman screeching on the side of a building, and a creepy monster birthing something out of its chest. The trailer looks real pretty and appears to be in-engine. The gameplay’s littered with particle effects during attacks, though we didn’t get to see a ton of combat.

A demo is now available for players to check out, too.

The game will release on Sept. 19, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Sand Land

Anime fans are going to be delighted, as an all-new game from the creator of Dragon Ball was announced. Built in Unreal Engine 5, the game features typically-anime-looking cel-shaded visuals, giant scorpions, mechs and more.

Sand Land is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. No release date was shared from Bandai Namco at this time.

Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is set in a fantasy world, complete with magic, a giant glowing deer, a big angry troll/ orc, and some really pretty-looking cliffs and mountainsides. The main character can transform into an eagle which is pretty cool, and there’s plenty of magic summoning courtesy of numerous staves, too.

Players can sign up for the tech test for Throne and Liberty now.

Warhaven – Soldiers and Immortals

From Nexon, we got a gameplay trailer for multiplayer title Soldiers and Immortals. It looks as though there’ll be a ton of players on-screen at any given time, with the combat all hand-to-hand with maces, hammers, longswords and more.

The game will release in Fall 2023.

Party Animals

The frantic and frenetic antics of Party Animals has at long last received a console release date, set to hit Xbox on Sep. 20, 2023.

Crash Team Rumble

Crash is back in a fast-paced multiplayer game that looks like the spiritual successor to Crash Bash from all those years ago. The game’s set to release on June 20, 2023, so we’ve not much longer to wait.

Alan Wake 2

Remedy Entertainment’s sequel to 2010’s survival horror smash hit also dropped in for a gameplay reveal. Alan Wake 2 sees the author head to a small town with a penchant for ritualistic murders. This time around, players will control both Alan Wake and an FBI agent looking for answers. Or, you can just play through the entire game as one character. It’ll be up to you how much of each character you control, according to Sam Lake. We have a feeling you might need more than just a flashlight to reach the end of this one.

Alan Wake 2 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Epic Games Store on October 17.

Warhammer Space Marine 2

Another entry in the ever-popular Warhammer series has arrived in the form of Space Marine 2, tasking players with gunning down countless alien beasts, across a plethora of planets. You’ll have a vast arsenal of weapons at your disposal, and you’re gonna need them. Because when we say there are tons of beasts, we mean there are tons of beasts. The whole game can be played in co-op with up to three players.

The game will release this winter on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

A sequel to the popular King simulator has arrived. The pixel art is back, the tough decisions that’ll determine the success or failure of your kingdom and it’s available to wishlist now.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Coming from John Carpenter, Toxic Commando saw a bunch of gruff killers singing Shot Through the Heart in a big armored vehicle as they charged through hundreds of the undead. There’s a number of different enemy types, a big emphasis on driving your vehicle around, as well as some on-foot sections to boot. Heh, see what we did there?

The game will release in 2024.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Due to its release in just a few month’s time, the team at Larian Studios gave us a look behind the scenes at some of the voice acting for the game. We didn’t see a whole lot else of the game outside of this, though.

Players will be able to check out the game when it releases on PC on August 31, 2023.

Spider-Man 2

One of the big reveals of Summer Game Fest came from the team over at Sony first-party studio, Insomniac Games, which brought Spider-Man 2 to the party. We may have already received a new gameplay reveal just a couple weeks back at the State of Play livestream, but that hasn’t stopped it from showing up again.

While we didn’t see anymore gameplay, we did get to find out the release date.

Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively on PS5 on Oct. 20, 2023.

Palworld

We received new gameplay footage for the game literally dubbed at the show as “Pokemon with guns”, Palworld. Monster designs include Not Eevee, Not Gyarados, and not Lilligant.

Early access begins January 2024, unless Nintendo’s lawyers get to it first.

Black Desert – Land of the Morning Light

This upcoming expansion to Pearl Abyss’ MMO title brings a bevy of legendary Japanese monsters to the fight, from serpents to kitsune, and even an unnerving battle against a vengeful onryo.

Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light expansion comes to PC on June 14, with preorders available now.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Don’t let the disconcerting taste of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sit in your mouth for too long, because another Middle-Earth adventure comes ever closer in the form of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Gimli himself, John-Rhys Davies gave a rousing speech to his fellow dwarves as we were treated to gameplay footage showcasing the mining and crafting mechanics.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria digs its way to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Epic Games Store in fall 2023.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy on your phone? In a rather stunning revelation, we learnt that the beloved world of Gaia is receiving a surprising new entry for iOS/Android. Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis opens with the ultimate naughty bishonen Sephiroth making an unrequited call on his phone before transitioning to its chibi-style overworld character models that evoke fond memories of the PS1 classic. Just as it was back then, the details are upscaled accordingly once you enter combat.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Pre-registration has just started, with closed beta tests upcoming from June 8 to June 13.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

First announced at last year’s Game Awards, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden received a hot new trailer.

The locations and art direction in general look absolutely stunning, taking place across haunted cathedrals, spacious caverns, and the frigid North American wilds. There will also be decisions as to whether to spare or sacrifice characters in certain situations, which could lead to some interesting narrative consequences.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S by the end of 2023.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

The franchise that turns the mundane into the insane, Like a Dragon, is receiving a new chapter to its tale. Anyone who knows what Yakuza is about will know what to expect here: chaotic brawls between well-dressed rivals, dripping with style and just a touch of madness. Use your fists, use your head, use the environment around you — it’s all fair game here in Japan.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name releases on Nov. 19, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam. Pre-ordering now nets you the Legendary Fighter Pack, highlighted by Majima himself.

Under the Waves

To celebrate World Ocean Day, let’s dive into the briny deep with a game that puts us at the bottom of the sea. This Parallel Studio title stars a lonely underwater explorer known as Stan, who uncovers a sinister secret that changes everything. Those with thalassophobia, need not apply.

Under the Waves plunges onto PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Epic Games Store, and Steam on August 29, 2023.

Modern Warfare 2: Warzone – Season 4

Whoever told you ‘war never changes’ obviously wasn’t privy to the upcoming content in Call of Duty season 4. The Vondel map seemingly throws as much at the walls as possible, from a medieval castle to a deserted zoo, and even a soccer stadium (just for kicks!)

Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 comes to you on June 14, 2023.

Porsche 75th Anniversary Xbox Collection

Image Source: Porsche Xbox Sweepstakes

In celebration of Porsche’s 75th anniversary, a range of custom Xbox consoles inspired by six different race cars are being produced. The first, unveiled live at the show, is based on the Porsche 963. Though the consoles will unfortunately not be available for purchase, auto-heads can sign up for their chance to win one.

Fae Farm

Previously announced for Switch, it was revealed that this cosy life sim will also be receiving a PC release. Set up your crib, farm for items, and brave the depths with sword in-hand. As Keighley himself noted, it made for a nice change-up to have this game featured in the same showcase as Mortal Kombat.

You can undoubtedly expect Fae Farm will make an appearance on our list of games like Animal Crossing when it releases on Switch and PC on Sep. 8, 2023.

Marvel Snap will be receiving a massive content update next week, which will introduce a new Conquest mode alongside a bevy of new rewards. The announcement was made by Second Dinner chief development officer Ben Brode, who sounded like he had just chugged twenty cans of Monster shortly before walking onstage.

King Arthur: Legends Rise

One glance at the title of this cross-platform title for mobile and PC should give you a clue as to what might be in store. A squad-based action RPG, armored warriors face off against monstrous beasts with swords, lances, and whatever it is the third on-screen protagonist happens to be wielding (at a glance, goth energy).

We don’t have a release date yet, but pre-registration begins today.

Wayfinder

We received an updated look at the free-to-play MMO Wayfinder, displaying its vibrant color palette and enticing character designs.

Early access begins this summer, with the final release slated for PC, PS5 and PS4.

Stellaris Nexus

Coming courtesy of Whatboy Games, Stellaris Nexus is a turn-based 4X that will test your abilities to micromanage on a cosmic scale. Game sessions can be completed in roughly an hour, making this an ideal pick for those who prefer not to linger around for too long!

We don’t know a whole lot beyond that point, however anyone interested can wishlist it now on Steam.

Space Trash Scavenger

Following that interstellar theme, Space Trash Scavenger casts you as an eager scavenger trying to get your hands on anything worthwhile. Along the way, you’ll have to fend off tentacled foes that would much rather add you to their collection.

Again, details are scarce beyond that, but it too is available to be wishlisted now.

Star Trek: Infinite

If this was bowling, we would have a turkey — three space games in a row! Star Trek: Infinite (no apparent relation to the cancelled browser game, Star Trek: Infinite Space) puts you behind the controls of the legendary Starship Enterprise, tasked with overcoming the tyrannical threat of the Borg.

Keen to find out more? They will make it so with a full reveal on Picard Day, June 16, 2023.

Twisted Metal on Peacock

There’s a little something for everyone at Summer Game Fest, with an extensive look at the upcoming small-screen adaptation of Twisted Metal. It pitted Sweet Tooth, voiced by Will Arnett and bodied by Samoa Joe, against Anthony Mackie’s John Doe.

The two brawled at a casino, dealing verbal barbs back and forth before eventually coming together in song. If that sounds strange, keep in mind that Sweet Tooth’s ultimate goal at one point was to become a cute little insect.

This new Twisted Metal series premieres on Peacock from July 27. To tell the truth, I’m dying to see if Mel McMurrin gets a cameo.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

In a world premiere reveal trailer, we got a peek at this stylish indie title with a unique twist. Utilizing a time-bending ability, the protagonist is able to appear in multiple places at one time.

As her powers flourish, she will assemble a growing army of self-inserts to tackle threats and overcome enemies with similarly ethereal talents. It looks like hack and slash heaven, and it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

Immortals of Aveum

Darren Barnet was on-hand to talk up the upcoming FPS title, Immortals of Aveum — to borrow another Keighleyism, “Doom with magic”. He plays the central role of Jak, a Battlemage who came up from nothing to become an elite magic caster.

We even got a taste of the gameplay, courtesy of a new trailer where Jak came face-to-face with the tyrannical Sandrak. What follows is a visual spectacle as the player ascends the body of a mech large enough to stand above the ocean’s waves, complete with explosions and magical strikes flying in every single direction.

EA’s Immortals of Aveum releases on July 20 for PC, PS5 and Xbox.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

In arguably the most imminent release of Summer Game Fest 2023, Epic Games shared a trailer for Fortnite’s WILDS Chapter 4 Season 3, dropping tomorrow. The likes of Optimus Prime and a summer-themed Purradise Meowscles will headline the Battle Pass cosmetic offerings, while an earthquake will expose what lies under the map’s surface for players to explore. The bombastic creations of the Fortnite Unreal Editor also made a brief appearance!

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 update will be available on all platforms tomorrow.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Did you think Ever Crisis would be the only Final Fantasy VII reveal we’d get as part of this showcase? Surprise, Shinra! Closing out Summer Game Fest 2023 was the worldwide reveal of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the next chapter in Square Enix’s iconic reboot.

No longer restrained to the drab, mechanical landscape of Midgar, Rebirth treats us with the absolute peak of modern gaming visuals. The open world atmosphere looks so vibrant and alive, and we’ll get to experience it with new gameplay wrinkles — not the least of which being a playable version of Nanaki himself, Red XIII.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming early next year to PS5 in an epic adventure so grand, it will take two discs to pull off. It’ll surely be a steep uphill climb for anything else to challenge this one for game of the year.

And there you have it, all of the Summer Game Showcase announcements! Which was your pick of the bunch? Let us know down in the comments below.

