John Carpenter’s New Horror Game Is a Real Shot Through the Heart
A zombie game from the mind of John Carpenter? Sign us up!
If you’re a horror fan, there’s no way to avoid the seminal work of John Carpenter. He’s created some of the most iconic horror films, like the first three Halloween films and The Thing. Now, he is bringing his considerable talents to a new zombie apocalypse survival game called John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando.
Based on what is shown in the trailer, you won’t have to survive the apocalypse on foot. Instead, you will have a nicely outfitted humvee to get around. That gunner hatch on the top of the vehicle will be extremely useful.
The trailer shows off a whole crew inside the vehicle, but it is unknown if they will only be AI. If this will be an online co-op crew, there is plenty of potential for John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando to be a massive hit.
Beware when watching the trailer, though, as it will likely get ‘Shot Through the Heart’ by Bon Jovi stuck in your head for the rest of the day.
The vicious aspect of the zombies easily reminds us of Days Gone. It also seems like it will throw in some special infected types. The only thing missing from the trailer is some idea of a complete objective, but there’s plenty of time for more of the game to be seen. At the very least, we know that a John Carpenter zombie story is going to be wild.
While we know the game will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the release date is vague. The hype from that trailer will have to carry eager viewers until 2024.
