Nicolas Cage Hooks Into Dead by Daylight as New Survivor Character

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive Inc.

It seems like Nicolas Cage is everywhere these days, whether it be in his iconic role in Face/Off or his noir Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse. Now, the notable actor crossed over into the video game world, as he takes on the role of Survivor in the horrific Dead by Daylight.

Cage made a surprise appearance at the Summer Game Fest 2023, where he talked about his character and his inspiration to dive into the DBD world. Like his role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, he’ll play a more “heightened, exaggerated version” of himself, making you truly feel like you are playing the famous actor through his expressions and voice lines.

Alongside this news, we learn how Nicolas discovered the universe of Dead by Daylight as he tells the story about a close family member who is an avid player of the series. He also mentions that he wanted to branch out into different territories to find a new audience.

After the interview, the Dead by Daylight World Premiere trailer was revealed, showcasing Nicolas Cage’s gameplay as a Survivor. You’ll see the character fend off a deadly Killer, using the environment to catch them off guard.

Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage has a set release date of July 25, 2023, so you can look forward to playing this legendary character very soon.

As time progresses, you can expect more details about this new Survivor, showcasing his abilities and outfit skins for your dreadful adventure.

