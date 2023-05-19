Is Dead by Daylight getting a story mode? Answered

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive

As much as players love to see brand new collabs in Dead by Daylight, for many fans, the original characters that were launched with the game are some of the best to play as. For starters, they’re already more robust than the licensed characters because they have way more cosmetics. Not only that, but they all have their own lore page with so much history, and the story of how each of them has suddenly woken up within the Entity’s realm would make for an engaging premise. With that in mind, will Dead by Daylight ever make a story mode game? Keep reading to find out.

Will There Be a Dead by Daylight Story Mode Game?

There are currently two games in development, one by Supermassive Games and the other by MidWinter, which will be more of a co-op multiplayer experience. Neither title has been described as a story mode since they will feature all-new characters.

In their video announcement, they shared that the title by Supermassive will be a single-player interactive game. Similarly to their other games like Until Dawn and The Quarry, the butterfly effect will play an important role in this project, as it has been confirmed that players will be able to make “life or death” choices.

The project by MidWinter will be a little more familiar with what DBD fans are used to since players will be able to work together, but this title will not be an asymmetrical horror. Instead, it will have a story that focuses on “greed and the characters’ lust for power.” As the two companies have not yet shared any more information yet, there’s nothing left for fans to do but dream (or have a nightmare?) for now.

Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games have not yet stated whether they will also bring iconic characters like Sam and Emily from Until Dawn or perhaps even a new killer such as the Wendigo to Dead by Daylight, as fans have been wanting for quite some time.

That’s all there is to know about if there will be a story-mode game in Dead by Daylight. For more about horror games like Dead by Daylight and Until Dawn, check out our related posts below!

