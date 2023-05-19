Supermassive Games Confirms Long-Awaited Collab With Dead by Daylight

Image Source: Supermassive Games

Dead by Daylight has been knocking it out of the park with these recent announcements; first it was confirmed that they’re having a film adaptation in development with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, and just a few days ago they shared a teaser of the next survivor coming to the game, which is none other than Nicolas Cage. It’s something that no one was expecting, I mean, we’ve been asking for Sydney Prescott from Scream for years, but sure, I guess I wouldn’t mind playing as Cage instead.

Aside from Sydney, fans have been begging the devs to bring characters from Until Dawn as survivors, most specifically Sam and Emily. It seems the two have been listening to the community as Supermassive Games recently made a subtle tweet directly to Dead by Daylight that confirms they will finally be working together on a collab.

Whether this will be a simple partnership that will only bring new survivors to the Fog or much more like a possible story game for Dead by Daylight still remains a mystery for now.

There has been recent speculation from players that the company will create an interactive thriller similar to their previous titles, but one instead taking place in the Entity’s realm. This was sparked by some comments on Reddit claiming that there was leaked information about Supermassive developing a DBD story mode.

Since there’s already a Dead by Daylight movie in the works, we’re not sure what direction Supermassive Games could take on their own adaptation, but based on the success of their games even beyond Until Dawn, like the Dark Pictures Anthology series and The Quarry, they’ve proven to have a lot of creativity when it comes to creating horror tales. If any developers were to take on a DBD story mode, the idea would surely be best in Supermassive’s hands.

