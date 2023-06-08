Sonic Superstars Officially Confirmed at Summer Game Fest

Image Source: Sega

Earlier today, during the Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream, the next iteration in the Blue Blur’s storied franchise, Sonic Superstars, was officially announced onstage by Geoff Keighley. It’s set to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall, 2023.

Behold the announcement trailer down below in all its spiky glory:

From what we can gather, the new title will boast new, modernised 2.5D visuals and will be a completely fresh adventure in the world of Sonic. Players will get to experience new powers and abilities, and the title will even feature 4-player couch co-op.

Following the new reveal, Keighley had this to say about the new Sonic installment: “How about that? A new standard for 2D classic Sonic that’s bound to appeal to new and legacy fans alike.”

Beloved characters like the Blue Blur himself, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose all make an appearance in the new video, along with everybody’ favorite mad scientist, Dr “Eggman” Robotnik.

The last title in the series was 2022’s Sonic Frontiers, which was more of a 3D platformer that sadly received pretty middling reviews. In truth, we think that Sonic is at his best in the 2D realm, so it’s nice to see the next game go in this more retro-centric direction.

Sonic Superstars is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall, 2023.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts