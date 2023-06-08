Summer Game Fest Drops Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Cinematic Trailer Early

Image Source: Epic Games

We’re only 14 or so hours away from the release of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, but Summer Game Fest has brought an early look. Usually, the new trailers release when the servers go offline to start the update, but that’s not the case here. The cinematic trailer has given a decent look at new features coming to the Chapter 4 Season 3 island.

The first important thing to know is that the island’s center has collapsed entirely. The earthquakes felt this season led to this, and they weren’t just for show. The collapse has also revealed a temple that a squad of loopers explores. As it turns out, the temple has a connection to Cybertron, and Optimus Prime is inside. He gives the team a smaller Optimus Prime to fight alongside them. This is definitely the version of Optimus that players will get through the battle pass.

Grind rails return in this new season but as a natural feature. This suggests that Mega City is entirely destroyed, though that’s unknown. The sunken island center does suggest that vehicles won’t be an option. In lieu of cars, players might get to ride around on dinosaurs. As the new chapter removed wolves and boars, it makes sense to introduce new rideable animals.

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3 will be live sometime in the early hours of June 9 (for those on Eastern time), so there isn’t much longer to wait. The gameplay trailer will still come sometime around midnight Eastern time, but the hype is only building.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

