Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Swings Out With a Release Date & Teases an Original Venom Storyline
We are venom.
With the upcoming debut of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, many fans have wondered when the highly-anticipated sequel will finally get a release date. Fortunately, the Summer Game Fest 2023 has swung in with an official launch date, ushering in the new team dynamic of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
According to the latest news, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release on Oct. 20, 2023, featuring the classic villains from the comic book universe. While we do know that Kraven the Hunter and Venom will be a part of the game, there may be a few more additions to the villain lineup based on a hint during the event.
Many Spider-Man fans have also been curious about the symbiote’s origins in this storyline, as it has primarily been centered around the character Eddie Brock. However, this time around, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will introduce an entirely new concept with Venom in an original narrative that will not be based on comics or films. It will be intriguing to see which direction the sequel will take and how it will change the classic story of the franchise.
Besides that, we got a glimpse of the box art shown in the post above, showcasing Peter and Miles together for the new journey. We also got to see them in action in the previous gameplay trailer of the PlayStation Showcase to give us a sneak peek of the team dynamic.
Although the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is quite a ways away, at least we know the official launch date, taking us back to the iconic New York map.
