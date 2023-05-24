Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Reveals Kraven and Symbiote Suit

Image Source: Insomniac Games

While things have been quiet for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, that has all changed during the PlayStation Showcase. The game arrived to tailgate the showcase with a fun chunk of gameplay. The last time we saw the game, it was revealed that Venom (played by Tony Todd) would play a role. However, it’s far more than that. The gameplay kicks off with Kraven the Hunter looking for new hunts before being pointed to New York City.

Six months after the Kraven scene, his goons have invaded the city, hunting down high-profile targets, starting with the Lizard. Spider-Man won’t let them get away with that, and he bursts out of the cellar Kraven’s henchmen are surrounding. Not just any Spider-Man, though, as Peter is wearing the black symbiote suit.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also seems to let you swap between Miles and Peter on a whim during gameplay. Though, it’s possible this will be entirely story contextual, as it happens during a cutscene. Miles and Peter run through the whole city in pursuit of the Lizard, but it seems like the Symbiote suit is affecting the elder Spidey. It’s possible that Venom won’t actually be part of the story until mid-way through, as Peter presumably starts to reject the suit.

The only thing missing from the awesome trailer is an official release date, and instead sticks with the Fall 2023 window.

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

Related Posts