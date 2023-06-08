MK1 Kicks off Summer Game Fest 2023 with Buckets of Blood

Image Source: NetherRealm Studios

The secret was already out on Mortal Kombat 1, but the Summer Game Fest 2023 really solidified what’s on the way by showing off bloody gameplay. Familiar faces return, though not necessarily in the way you’d expect, on top of a new mechanic that’ll certainly spice up combos.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 aims to wipe the slate clean yet again, only this timeline is born from Liu Kang. In fact, he’ll be filling the shoes that Raiden once wore, so long ago, as he gathers heroes like Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and we even see a glimpse of a very young, but inexperienced Raiden.

Chief Creative Office of NetherRealm Studios, Ed Boon goes on to explain that many of the familiar faces we’ll see in Mortal Kombat 1 are given new stories. Sub-Zero and Scorpion, for example, are brothers in this new timeline.

The trailer reveals some incredible combos, which is on par for the franchise, in all their bloody glory. Even better, multiple fatalities are shown, from Kung Lao chopping it up with his signature hat to Sub-Zero’s iconic spine rip fatality.

More importantly, the new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 gave us a look into a new mechanic: Kameos. No, that’s not a type! In addition to your main fighter, you can call in a second fighter for quick combos. It’s not quite like the tag team system from previous installments, but can further enhance your playstyle.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kameos change things up when Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19, 2023. For PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PC, and surprisingly, the Nintendo Switch. Pre-ordering now will net you Shang Tsung and beta access.

