The Next Mortal Kombat Game Is a Full Series Reboot, Coming in September
Fatality!
Enough time has passed that fans had already started asking Ed Boon when they could expect the next game in the Mortal Kombat franchise, and it turns out we don’t have to wait all that long after all. Titled Mortal Kombat 1, the next game in the series is a proper series reboot that reintroduces us to fan-favorite characters while also putting an interesting spin on things.
You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:
From the get-go, it seems that Liu Kang will play a much more central role in the story this time around, as he’s introduced as a god ready to protect Earthrealm. We also get a glimpse of Shang Tsung, who gets promptly pummeled to death by Liu Kang, setting the tone for this new reboot. It’s entirely possible that the series could be positioning Liu Kang as the new big bad of the universe.
Aside from that, we also get glimpses of other characters including Mileena, whom fans have been clamoring for for the longest time during MK11‘s run, as well as other familiar faces like Kitana, Scorpion and Sub-Zero of course, and Kung Lao.
Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released for PC and consoles on Sept. 19.
