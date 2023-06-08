Ubisoft Reveals a New Prince of Persia During Summer Game Fest

Image Source: Ubisoft

Though the Sands of Time remake has been somewhat troubled, Ubisoft isn’t giving up on the franchise. Instead, the Summer Game Fest 2023 stream began with an action-filled trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. While it might not be the announcement that we had been expecting, it’s definitely Ubisoft reminding fans of their greatest hit.

The gameplay trailer is certainly nostalgic, as it’s a return to one of the most iconic gaming figures with his pretty awesome dual swords. The trailer’s video description promises a blend of “parkour, combat, and puzzle-solving.” It’s also interesting that Ubisoft seems to be adding the “a Ubisoft Original” tag to their upcoming games.

This trailer also quickly points out that there’s no guarantee everything shown during Summer Game Fest 2023 will be out this year. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be out on January 18, 2024.

October of this year will mark 34 years since the release of the first Prince of Persia for the Apple II computer. With it being one of the gaming’s oldest franchises that are still going, this was definitely a good time to make this announcement. This is especially true since it will be released during the year of Prince of Persia’s 35th birthday.

More of the game will also be shown off on Monday, June 12, for the Ubisoft Forward live stream. If this trailer left you wanting more, be sure to give that a watch.

Ubisoft definitely isn’t being stingy on platforms, either. You’re covered whether you game on the current or the previous generation. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Epic Game Store exclusive).

About the author

Cameron Waldrop Cameron is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and regularly covers battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. He started writing for Twinfinite in late 2019 and has reviewed many great games. While he loves a good shooter, his heart will always belong to JRPGs. More Stories by Cameron Waldrop

