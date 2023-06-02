Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is the latest entry in the dungeon-crawling RPG from Blizzard Entertainment and is back with more demons from Hell to fight. Like previous titles, Diablo 4 allows players to group up into a party and take on demonic threats together. Here is how to play co-op multiplayer in Diablo 4.

Playing Co-Op Multiplayer in Diablo 4

To group up into a party, enter the pause menu and select the Social menu. Here is where you can see various lists for your friends, clanmates, and players in your surrounding area. Simply pick a player’s name and select the Invite option to invite them to your party.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Related: Beginner’s Guide to Diablo Lore From Previous Games on The Mary Sue

That is all you need to do. It’s then down to your friend to accept your invite from within the game. Once they do, they’ll join you on your adventure to take the fight to Lilith.

It is important to note that Diablo 4 does support cross-platform multiplayer, but every player must have linked their Battle.net account and console-specific account for it to work. Online parties also have a limited number of players that can be invited and join, while the console versions have the added benefit of allowing one player to join through split-screen couch co-op.

That is how to play co-op multiplayer in Diablo 4. If you’re looking for more handy guides, we’ve got you covered. You can check out our beginner tips and tricks guide, how to respec in Diablo 4, as well as everything you need to know on upgrading health potions.

About the author

Tom Meyer Follow on Twitter @tomeyerz for musings on video games and things that confound him.

More Stories by Tom Meyer

Related Posts