How to Complete A Hunter’s Chase in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

If you’ve been participating in Diablo 4’s Season of the Blood, the season campaign quest ‘A Hunter’s Chase’ is one of the most important quests to finish. However, “obvious” quest objectives aren’t always as obvious as they appear. If you’re stuck, we’ll set you right with our guide on how to complete A Hunter’s Chase in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood.

Diablo 4 A Hunter’s Chase Quest Guide: How to Complete Quest in Season of Blood

RIght after you finish Blood Money in Season of the Blood and get bitten by a vampire, A Hunter’s Chase starts immediately. Start by heading straight back to Ked Bardu. You don’t have to do it by horseback; use the Ked Bardu waypoint from your map.

After that, you’ll need to carry follow the steps below.

Visit the Magistrate’s Office. This is the same office you entered to accept the season campaign quest ‘Blood Money’ in Diablo 4. You’ll notice an entirely new area has been opened up inside, along with Hunter Erys. Give her a hand killing vampires! Search the room for clues. You’ll find three objects to interact with: the Crude Journal, the big statue, and the Crumpled Note. Afterward, speak with Hunter Erys to continue. Equip a Vampiric Power. To equip Vampiric Powers, open your inventory. You’ll see a series of tabs just below your character window. Select the last one on the left, the blood drop icon with a green leaf. Next, highlight and select the Undying Vampiric Power. You can unlock more Vampiric Powers down the road!

Once you’ve equipped a Vampiric Power, you’ll have officially completed A Hunter’s Chase in Diablo 4 Season of the Blood. Vampiric Powers open up really nice passive effects, so if you want to see what’s available, go check out the full list ofall the Vampiric Powers and Pacts. Don’t forget to participate in Blood Harvest events, too, as it’ll help you quickly unlock more powers!