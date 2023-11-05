Diablo 4: Greater Rifts Will Return in Patch 1.2.3

While patch 1.2.2 already delivers some new exciting content in the form of Unique rings with effects from Season of the Malignant, Greater Rifts will return in Diablo 4’s patch 1.2.3.

New Endgame Pinnacle Dungeon Event

Image Source: Blizzard

Called Abattoir of Zir, these new pinnacle dungeons, by far, represent some of the most challenging content in Diablo 4. Functionally, they are very similar to how Greater Rifts work in Diablo 3. Specifically, Diablo 3 veterans will notice the need to kill a certain amount of monsters in a Nightmare Dungeon while a timer ticks down. If they succeed, then a boss will spawn. Once slain, we hope the boss will become a literal loot fountain as they did in Diablo 3.

However, these pinnacle nightmare dungeons shouldn’t be taken lightly since they will likely represent some of the most challenging post-level 100 content in Diablo 4. This is on top of the fact that these dungeons will have 25 tiers that boost enemy levels past 200!

How to Find and Enter these Nightmare Dungeons

Well, you don’t find these dungeons as much as you make them. But before that, players must finish all seven tiers of their season journey. Once that’s completed, you’ll travel to the occultist, and they will give you access to a new recipe, Bloodforged Sigils. You’ll make the first-tier sigil, costing you 800 sigil powder and 60,000 gold. From there, the sigil will be consumed, and a blood-red portal will open in Ked Bardu. Rinse, repeat.

The Reward for Completing the Abattoir of Zir Dungeon

Image Source: Blizzard

Completing the Abattoir of Zir for the first time will grant you a Unique Glyph called Tears of Blood. Now, its stats are noteworthy because for every 5 Core Stats purchased within range, you’ll gain 2.0%[x] increased damage. It also grants a +50% bonus to all Rare nodes within range, increasing by 10% every ten levels. Finally, the Tears of Blood Glyph has a level cap that is 10 times higher than normal Glyphs.

It’s looking like end-game players will be able to run the Abattoir of Zir over and over to level this Glyph and gain huge amounts of power. This whole Pinnacle dungeon event system partway through the season seems like a great way to incentivize players to get to level 100 and beyond. Hopefully, we will see a system like this return in every new season going forward.