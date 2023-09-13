How to Get Exploit Glyph in Diablo 4 (& What It Does)

Put the Exploit Glyph on your wishlist and maybe, just maybe, Santa will bring you one.

Diablo 4 has dozens of Glyphs for you to find, collect, and slot into your Paragon Board. Some are obviously better in certain situations or just more useful overall, like the Exploit Glyph. It’s one of the few Glyphs that fits quite nicely in a wide variety of builds due to its association with vulnerability. Regardless of what your class is, you should get your hands on the Exploit Glyph as soon as possible! Here’s how to get the Exploit Glyph in D4.

Where to Obtain Exploit Glyph in Diablo 4

The good news is that the Exploit Glyph can be obtained as soon as you’re level 50. The bad news is that it’s completely random, a roll of the dice just like the vast array of items. They’ll drop from elites, chests, and even dungeon bosses, but the best way is by running Nightmare Dungeons.

That has its own prerequisites, though. You’ll have to finish the campaign, the epilogue, and the Cathedral of Light capstone dungeon on World Tier 2. In addition to World Tier 3 being unlocked, Nightmare Dungeons are now accessible to you, too.

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Given the Exploit Glyph’s effects, it’s worth the headache. According to the Glyph:

For every 5 Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +1.0% increased damage to Vulnerable Targets (applies to all classes)

When an enemy is damaged by you, they become Vulnerable for 3 seconds. This cannot happen more than once every 20 seconds per enemy (applies to Druid, Barbarian, and Rogue)

Dealing damage to a Vulnerable enemy increases your damage by 1%[x] for 6 seconds, up to 10%[x] (applies to Sorcerer and Necromancer)

With an effect like that, every class in Diablo IV should get the Exploit Glyph, especially if your build calls for it, like the best Necromancer Bone build. Combine it with the Exploit Glyph and you’ll exponentially increase the damage you deal to demons affected by the Vulnerable status.