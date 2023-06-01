Best Necromancer Bone Build in Diablo 4
Needs more skellies.
The Necromancer may have gotten hit with a nerf right after the beta days, but it’s still one of the most enjoyable classes to play in Diablo 4. Here’s our take on the best Necromancer Bone build you can create in Diablo 4, and how to play it effectively.
How to Build Bone Necromancer in Diablo 4
First, here are all the skills you’ll want to prioritize as a Bone Necromancer in Diablo 4:
- Bone Splinters/Enhanced Bone Splinters
- Blood Surge
- Corpse Explosion/Enhanced Corpse Explosion
- Hewed Flesh
- Grim Harvest
- Enhanced Bone Spear/Supernatural Bone Spear
- Serration
- Compound Fracture
- Evulsion
- Ossified Essence
- Unliving Energy
- Fueled By Death
- Imperfectly Balanced
- Decrepify/Enhanced Decrepify
When you’re first starting out in the game, your main source of damage will come from spamming Bone Splinters, Blood Surge, and Corpse Explosion, as well as using your summoned skeletons to soak damage for you. Once you’ve unlocked Bone Spear and Grim Harvest, however, you’ll be able to start finishing off enemies from a distance while also regaining Essence at a nice clip.
Things really start to open up once you unlock Hewed Flesh, as you should also be able to generate a good amount of corpses on the battlefield even while you’re fighting bosses. This ensures that you’ll always be able to use Corpse Explosion for additional damage, while pelting your targets with Spears.
Best Minion Types for Bone Necromancer in Diablo 4
As for which types of skeletons and golems you should be running as a Bone Necromancer in Diablo 4, we highly recommend going with the Reaper skeletons, Cold mages, as well as the Bone golem.
The minions don’t have that much of an impact on your build, but the Reapers have a chance of generating more corpses for you, while the Bone golem takes things to another level by generating even more corpses as it takes damage on the field.
Legendary Aspects and Stats to Focus On
Finally, the best Legendary Aspect to go for on the Bone Necromancer is, without a doubt, the Splintering Aspect. This can be obtained midway through the game, by clearing the Guulrahn Slums dungeon in Act 2.
Splintering Aspect lets you inflict Vulnerable status on your enemies, and will quickly become your main source of power and damage, leveling up your efficiency with Bone Spears.
In addition to that, you’ll also want to focus on the following stats as you level up and pick up new gear pieces:
- Lucky Hit Chance
- Damage against Vulnerable Targets
- Critical Strike Damage
That does it for our best Necromancer Bone build in Diablo 4. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.
